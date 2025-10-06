Louisiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - October 6, 2025
Eight ranked teams lost in Week 5, which meant two things: Catholic League schools are knocking each other off, and there were other matchups involving ranked teams, such as Destrehan/Terrebonne and Central-Baton Rouge/Lafayette Christian.
Check out the full list below.
1. Edna Karr (5-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: defeated St. Augustine 42-21
Anticipation for the Cougars' showdown with St. Augustine was so high that the event sold out well before gametime. John Johnson passed for three touchdowns, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. The senior completed 26-of-35 passes for 342 yards and ran for two scores. Nicholls State commit Tre Garrison ran for 118 yards on 16 carries with a score. Destrehan transfer Greg Wilfred caught six passes for 103 yards. Karr passed up Brother Martin for the No. 1 power rating in Division I select.
Next: vs. Brother Martin (4-1)
2. John Curtis Christian (4-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: defeated Warren Easton 33-29
The top two teams this week are both in the Catholic League. Gavin Ledet and Jacobi Boudreaux each ran for over 100 yards, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. Isaac Hrabovsky, who is averaging 20.1 yards per carry, scored the game-winning TD on a 24-yard jaunt. The offensive line is clicking with quarterback London Padgett, Boudreaux and Ledet all averaging at least 9.2 ypc. Ledet (14.5 ypc) has 376 yards on 26 carries with six touchdowns.
Next: at Holy Cross (3-2)
3. Alexandria (5-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: defeated Many 57-0
The Trojans' defense held its fourth opponent to single digits with a second shutout. Alexandria beat Union Parish by the same score (57-0). Junior quarterback Karsen Sellers was 7-of-7 passing in the first half for 139 yards and four touchdowns, per Bret McCormick of ASH Media. Alex Fontenot caught three of the scores. District 2-5A action is on tap next. Defensive back Letravious Williams has been a major factor on special teams and in the secondary. Sellers has 840 yards passing and 16 TDs vs. two interceptions.
Next: at West Monroe (4-1)
4. Zachary (4-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: defeated Opelousas 51-6
Coach David Brewerton's club is suddenly the favorite in District 4-5A with Central losing to Lafayette Christian and Catholic-BR dropping its second consecutive game. The Broncos showed no hangover coming off a bye week and have scored at least 30 points in every game. Zachary is No. 3 in the Division I nonselect power ratings. The two huge league games vs. Central and Catholic will be in the final two weeks of the season.
Next: vs. Scotlandville (1-4)
5. Ruston (4-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: lost to Stephenville (Texas) 28-12
The Bearcats had an 18-game non-district winning streak snapped, per Brian Trahan of The Ruston Daily Leader. Stephenville held sophomore tailback Dalen Powell well below his average. Powell, who had run for at least 165 yards in every game, gained 93 yards on 19 carries. Quarterback Sam Hartwell was 17-of-30 passing for 156 yards and a touchdown and was intercepted for the first time this season. Ruston plays undefeated Ouachita next. Last year, the Bearcats won 22-21.
Next: vs. Ouachita Parish (5-0)
6. North DeSoto (5-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: defeated Booker T. Washington-Shreveport 44-16
Braelyn Latin and Kenny Thomas have combined for over 1,000 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns. Luke Delafield has passed for 724 yards and seven touchdowns. The Griffins scored the final 22 points vs. BTW, according to Lee Hiller of The Shreveport Bossier Advocate. Latin ran for 171 yards and two touchdowns. He has 12 on the year. Delafield tossed a 25-yard TD pass to Miller Warren. North DeSoto is No. 1 in the Class 4A polls and No. 1 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.
Next: at Minden (2-3)
7. St. Augustine (4-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: lost to Edna Karr 42-21
Vashaun Coulon completed 14-of-28 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. The Purple Knights were without Keith Hill, who has been explosive with the ball in his hands (injury). The Purple Knights, No. 11 in Division I select, travel to No. 10 Jesuit in Week 6.
Next: at Jesuit (4-1)
8. Teurlings Catholic (5-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: defeated Comeaux 55-14
The Rebels easily handled a red-hot Comeaux team that had won three straight following a 33-game losing streak. Teurlings was up 41-0 at halftime, according to Eric Narcisse of The Acadiana Advocate. Coordinator Bart Vitte's defense held the area's leading rusher, Jaden Celstine, to 73 yards on 21 carries. Quarterback Alex Munoz accounted for five touchdowns - three rushing, two passing. Teurlings Catholic is No. 5 in the Division I select power ratings.
Next: at Rayne (2-3)
9. St. Thomas More (3-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: defeated Westgate 22-18
Coach Jim Hightower's team won on the road against a team that is better than its 1-4 record. Cole Bergeron, who came into the game as the Lafayette area's leading passer, threw for 133 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 62 yards on 11 carries. Leading rusher Carter Melancon wasn't listed on the stat sheet. Owen Bailey ran for 52 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown. Christian Breaux had 60 yards receiving with a score.
Next: vs. Northside (4-1)
10. West Monroe (3-2)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: defeated Scotlandville 40-0
The Rebels led in the first quarter 20-0 behind touchdown runs by Christian Ponti, quarterback Brady Guillot and Kedrian McNeil, according to Jake Martin of The Ouachita Citizen. Hunter Fox kicked two field goals, and Jaden Neck added a scoop-and-score.
Next: vs. Alexandria (5-0)
11. Destrehan (3-2)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: defeated Terrebonne 41-28
Malachi Dabney rushed for 150 yards and four touchdowns in a pivotal district battle against an undefeated team, according to Ryan Arena of The St. Charles Herald Guide. Jackson Fields threw a touchdown pass to Coryan Armstrong for the first points of the game.
Next: vs. H.L. Bourgeois (3-2)
12. Ouachita Parish (5-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: defeated Franklin Parish 42-12
Ouachita answered doubters with a resounding road win over a Division II nonselect favorite. MJ Dade ran for 199 yards, and quarterback Montrell Conner added 121 on the ground, according to Jake Martin of The Ouachita Citizen. Conner passed for 75 yards and three touchdowns on five completions. Lions have a huge one tap this week as they make the short jog west on I-20.
Next: at Ruston (4-1)
13. Evangel Christian (4-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: defeated Huntington 62-14
The Eagles made a strong statement by traveling up Pines Road and thumping a Huntington team that has some players. LSU commit Peyton Houston leads the state with 1,890 yards passing and 17 touchdowns vs. three interceptions. Charley Abraham has 35 catches for 561 yards and three scores. The Eagles have won four straight since a one-point loss to Neville. This week's game should yield 100 points easily. Evangel is No. 13 in the Division I select power ratings; Captain Shreve is No. 9.
Next: vs. Captain Shreve (4-1)
14. Archbishop Shaw (3-2)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: defeated De La Salle 28-20
A couple of things come to mind here: first, it's tough to get a grip on Archbishop Rummel, Shaw and Lafayette Christian. Lafayette Christian lost to Shaw and beat Rummel, which cruised past Shaw. Second, De La Salle is the best 0-5 team in Louisiana by far. The Cavaliers are No. 18 in the Division III select power ratings due to a tough schedule. Back to Shaw, which got 127 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 26 carries from DeAndree Franklin, according to Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports. Quarterback Allen Shaw had 61 yards rushing. Shaw was outgained 271-to-251 by De La Salle, which Eagles coach Hank Tierney told Trahan is "the best team in America." Shaw tangles with another Division III contender this week.
Next: vs. St. James (4-1))
15. Lafayette Christian (4-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: defeated Central-Baton Rouge 55-48
There is no questioning what the Knights are made of after they went on the road and won at undefeated defending Division I nonselect champion Central. Draylon
August and Jace Babineaux each caught a TD pass from Braylon Walker, who was a cool 8-of-10 for 153 yards with no interceptions. Brayden Allen, who switched his commitment from Tulane to Oklahoma, had two catches for 41 yards. Sophomore Caiden Bellard continued his sensational season, rushing for 176 yards on 27 carries with four touchdowns, per LCA statistician Hayden Lessard. Kaleb Simon had 11 tackles. Walker and the Knights battle rival Lafayette Renaissance and Kennan Brown (22 touchdowns, one INT) this week in District 6-2A action.
Next: vs. Lafayette Renaissance (5-0)
16. Archbishop Rummel (3-2)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: defeated Brother Martin 31-7
Brother Martin was undefeated and No. 1 in the Division I select power ratings before getting trounced by the Raiders, who are No. 5 (Brother Martin dropped to 2 behind Karr). Jaden Terrence ran for 234 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries, according to Ken Trahan. Robert Vargas kicked a field goal for Rummel, which got three interceptions.
Next: at Warren Easton (3-2)
16. Central-BR (4-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: lost to Lafayette Christian 55-48
The Wildcats scored 34 points in the second half, but it wasn't enough to surpass LCA, which posted 35 in the first half, according to William Weathers of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Brody Diel caught 10 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Junior quarterback Max Gassiott rolled up over 200 yards with three TDs.
Next: at Woodlawn-Baton Rouge (3-2)
17. Catholic-Baton Rouge (3-2)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: lost to Madison-Ridgeland Academy 27-26
Jayden Miles rushed for 187 yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns but was stopped on a two-point conversion attempt by one of the best teams in Mississippi. Ian Locklar returned an interception for a touchdown, and quarterback Baylor Graves ran for a score. The Bears have lost two games by a total of four points.
Next: vs. Liberty (3-2)
18. Southside (4-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: defeated Barbe 39-28
Kollen Francois ran for touchdowns of 71 and 61 yards and finished with 155 yards on five carries in a road win in Lake Charles. Power backs Coby Broussard and Justin Williams combined for 130 yards rushing. Broussard had a touchdown. Junior quarterback Parker Dies rushed for 64 yards on nine carries with two touchdowns.
Next: vs. Sam Houston (2-3)
19. Madison Prep (4-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: defeated Parkview Baptist 55-3
Landon Johnson was a jack-of-all-trades, passing for 118 yards and a touchdown and racking up 80 receiving yards and a score. He has thrown for 795 yards and eight scores with one interception. Keyon Robinson has 20 catches for 527 yards and five touchdowns. The Chargers are behind No. 1 Loyola Prep (5-0) in the Division II select power ratings with an intriguing north Baton Rouge rivalry game next.
Next: at Southern Lab (3-2)
20. Jesuit (4-1)
Previous ranking: not ranked
Last week: defeated Holy Cross 20-12
Sully Sullivan rushed for two touchdowns, per Lenny Vangilder of Crescent City Sports. Ethan Cabos added a 40-yard field goal. The Blue Jays are No. 10 in the Division I power ratings. Upcoming opponent St. Aug is No. 11.
Next: vs. St. Augustine (4-1)
21. Terrebonne (4-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: lost to Destrehan 41-28
Stud tailback Quincy Adams rushed for three touchdowns. Alvin Celestin added another. according to Matt Sims of Crescent City Sports. Adams has rushed for 969 yards on 93 carries and 15 touchdowns. Terrebonne remained No. 2 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Next: vs. St. Charles Catholic (4-1)
22. St. James (4-1)
Previous ranking: not ranked
Last week: defeated St. Charles 34-28
Jakias Villaneuva, who caught eight passes for 75 yards, grabbed the winning score on a 12-yard TD pass from JaJuan Jackson on the final play, according to Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports. Jackson threw for 263 yards and three TDs. Villaneuva also ran for a score.
Next: at Archbishop Shaw (3-2)
23. St. Charles Catholic (4-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: lost to St. James 34-28
Landree LeBlanc and Skyler Edwards ran for scores as the Comets dominated time of possession in the first half, but St. James made the right adjustments, according to Patrick Wright of The New Orleans Advocate. St. Charles is No. 4 in the Division II select power ratings.
Next: at Terrebonne (4-1)
24. Neville (3-2)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: defeated Sterlington 28-21
Parker Robinson found Ze'Land Young, a Brian Thomas-type wideout, for a couple of TDs, according to Jake Martin of The Ouachita Citizen.
Next: at Pineville (4-1)
25. Notre Dame (4-1)
Previous ranking: not ranked
Last week: defeated Cecilia 45-35
Legendary coach Lewis Cook is doing one of his best coaching jobs with only a close loss to undefeated Teurlings Catholic. The Pioneers defeated a state champ for the second straight week. Joachim Bourgeois ran for a career-high 230 yards on 22 carries. Brice Duhon caught two TD passes from Drew Lejeune - one on 4th-and-goal from the 19.
Next: at Lake Arthur (5-0)
Dropped out: No. 14 Brother Martin, No. 21 Holy Cross
On the bubble (random order): Carencro, Brother Martin, Parkway, Sterlington, University Lab, Jewel Sumner, Erath, Iowa, Loyola Prep, Vandebilt Catholic, Haynesville, Westminster Christian, Southern Lab, Ascension Episcopal, Riverside Academy, Hamilton Christian, Dunhan, Ouachita Christian, Calvary Baptist, Lafayette Renaissance, Ferriday, Catholic New Iberia
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App