Creighton vs. Butler Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, March 4

The Creighton Bluejays and Butler Bulldogs haven't had the seasons they were hoping for, but both teams still have time to improve their standing in the Big East before the conference tournament.

The two teams will face off on Thursday night, so let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this conference showdown.

Creighton vs. Butler Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Creighton +2.5 (-110)

Butler -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Creighton +122

Butler -145

Total

OVER 155.5 (-110)

UNDER 155.5 (-110)

Creighton vs. Butler How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 4

Game Time: 6:00 pm ET

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Creighton Record: 14-16 (8-11 in Big East)

Butler Record: 15-14 (6-12 in Big East)

Creighton vs. Butler Betting Trends

Creighton is 1-13 ATS in its last 14 games

The OVER is 12-6 in Creighton's last 18 games

Creighton is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games vs. Butler

Butler is 4-1 ATS in its last five games

Butler is 4-8 ATS in its last 12 home games

Creighton vs. Butler Key Player to Watch

Finley Bizjack, G - Butler Bulldogs

Finley Bizjack is leading Butler in points per game, averaging 17.3, while also averaging 2.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He's also the Bulldogs' primary 3-point shooter, and he's hitting them at a rate of 35.4%. He needs to get hot tonight if the Bulldogs want to take down the Bluejays.

Creighton vs. Butler Prediction and Pick

Not only does Creighton have a terrible record against the spread of late, but its road splits would make me nervous if I were a Bluejays fan. Their effective field goal percentage drops 6% when playing on the road, and their average scoring margin drops from +4.8 to -5.7.

The opposite is true for Butler, whose eFG% improves by 4.8% when playing at home, and its average scoring margin improves from -4.8 on the road to +8.7 at home.

Butler also plays much more disciplined basketball than Creighton, ranking 60th in effective possession ratio, compared to Creighton at 230th.

I'll lay the points with the Bulldogs at home tonight.

Pick: Butler -2.5 (-110)

