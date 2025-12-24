Top 25 Louisiana Boys High School Basketball Rankings - Dec. 24, 2025
Boys high school basketball action is in full swing in Louisiana with holiday tournaments and sizzling non-district matchups providing daily thrills.
The Baton Rouge area is once again a hotbed for great teams: half of this week's top 10 are from the state capitol. With top-ranked John Curtis idle, Peabody and Zachary made strong cases to leap past the Patriots, but the River Ridge program holds onto the No. 1 ranking.
Ruston also made a statement by winning a prestigious out of state tournament.
Here is our latest edition of the High School on SI top 25 state rankings. Team records and power ratings coutesy of the LHSAA.
1. John Curtis Christian (11-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Zaveon Shepherd and the Patriots were off last week. Coach Biko Paris will bring his team to the Archbishop Hannan Tournament later this week. Among the participating schools are St. Augustine, Slidell, Mandeville and the host Hawks. In mid-January, Curtis travels to Zachary.
2. Peabody Magnet (10-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Legendary coach Charles Smith and the Warhorses won three games by decisive margins, beating Bunkie, Carroll and Richwood by at least 34 points. As it does yearly, Peabody will compete in the Darrel Mitchell Sr. Holiday Classic this week. The Warhorses led defending Division III nonselect champ Richwood 49-20 at halftime, according to Fast Break Ent.
3. Zachary (14-1)
Previous ranking: 3
The Broncos dominated the Southside Tournament, running through St. Martinville, Evangel Christian, Ellender Memorial and Captain Shreve in blowout wins. Zachary also defeated Mississippi schools Madison-Ridgeland Academy and Jackson Academy, MRA (19-2) is the No. 2 team in Mississippi. Ian Edmond made 9 of 11 field goals and scored 27 points in the 78-70 win over Jackson Academy. The 48-43 win over MRA was the lowest-scoring game Zachary has been in.
4. Ruston (5-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Ruston won the Capitol City Classic in Salem, Oregon. Ahmad Hudson scored 20 points and grabbed 17 rebounds with six blocks, and Darren Ford added 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the 64-61 win over St. Mary's (Arizona) in the finals, per Brian Trahan of The Ruston Daily Leader. St. Mary's (7-1) is ranked No. 6 in Arizona and No. 77 nationally. The Bearcats' only loss was to El Dorado (Ark.) without its football players.
5. Central-BR (9-0)
Previous ranking: 4
The Wildcats, whose closest margin of victory is 13 points, handled Tara and Lutcher and are No. 3 in the Division I nonselect power ratings behind Ruston and Zachary.
6. Marksville (11-1)
Previous ranking: 12
In the words of Lafayette Renaissance coach Brad Boyd, Marksville "took over" at the Coca-Cola Classic, sweeping through the bracket with wins over Texas basketball academy EG3 and Westgate in the final two games. Armonii Benjamin, a smooth 6-foot-2 senior, was named Tourney MVP. Dayne Small scored 10 points in the 73-48 win over Westgate in the finals. Devin Lavalais and Jaden Price had 11 points each.
7. Madison Prep (7-3)
Previous ranking: 8
The No. 1 team in the Division II select power ratings was idle. The Chargers travel to St. Augustine in early January.
8. Calvary Baptist (11-2)
Previous ranking: 9
The Cavaliers notched wins over Shreveport city rivals Evangel Christian and Huntington. Tyrone Jamison, Jaiden Hall and Robert Wright are combining for nearly 50 points per game. Jamison is averaging 20.1 ppg. 6-foot-7 Craig Davis, who is shooting a team-high 59% from the field, scored 16 points in the 66-62 win over Huntington. 6-foot-4 Sam Ponder had 11 points. Calvary Baptist also traveled to Michigan and picked up a win over Wayne County.
9. Denham Springs (9-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Denham Springs added transfer Devin Houston, who started for Division I select semifinalist Liberty Magnet last year. Jeremy Williams and the Golmond brothers - Da'Jean and Da'Sean - beat John F. Kennedy and Sophie B. Wright last week.
10. Dunham (5-1)
Previous ranking: not ranked
The major mover this week, Dunham beat Westminster Christian, Lutcher and St. Augustine. A.J. Olivier knocked down six 3-pointers and topped the 1,000-point mark for his career in the 72-33 win over Lutcher, per William Weathers of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Dunham downed previously unbeaten St. Aug on the road, 67-55. Olivier is averaging nearly 30 points per game.
11. Ferriday (13-0)
Previous ranking: 23
The No. 1 squad in the Division IV nonselect power ratings won vs. undefeated Wossman, 72-67. The Trojans also blew out Tensas Parish.
12. Wossman (9-1)
Previous ranking: 6
The south Monroe program rebounded from its first loss to Ferriday with a two-point win over Division II select No. 3 Washington-Marion.
13. St. Augustine (11-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Maybe it was a hangover from its first loss to Dunham, but the Purple Knights only won by four vs. Lutcher (3-6), St. Aug travels to Archbishop Hannan on Jan. 2.
14. Alexandria (10-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Coach Lance Brasher's Trojans took it out on Ville Platte and Lakeview with lopsided wins after their first loss to Marksville.
15. Country Day (7-3)
Previous ranking: 15
The Cajuns claimed a 73-68 win over Holy Cros.
16. Jesuit (9-2)
Previous ranking: 13
After losing to George Washington Carver, the Blue Jays secured wins over De La Salle and H.L. Bourgeois.
17. De La Salle (10-2)
Previous ranking: 11
Bouncing back from a loss to Jesuit, the Cavaliers collected a 59-57 win over Belle Chasse. The Uptown New Orleans school is No. 1 in the Division III select power ratings.
18. Natchitoches-Central (9-2)
Previous ranking: 18
The Chiefs earned wins over small school powers Pleasant Hill and Red River.
19. Edna Karr (10-0)
Previous ranking: 19
The Cougars are No. 1 in the Division I select power ratings and defeated Jefferson Rise Charter last week. Three of the top four teams in the power ratings are from the Catholic League (Karr, Curtis, Rummel). Karr travels to Cajun Prairie country on Dec. 26 for a tilt at Eunice
20. Huntington (6-4)
Previous ranking: 17
The Raiders lost by four points to Calvary Baptist.
21. Zwolle (18-2)
Previous ranking: 25
The Hawks beat Ebarb and Many in matchups vs. Sabine Parish rivals. The west-central parish has a rich history of prep basketball, and the Hawks have the most state titles.
22. Anacoco (19-2)
Previous ranking: not ranked (on the bubble)
Another west-central Louisiana perennial powerhouse, the Indians have been winning big since before the days of Ricky and Ed Reese in the 1980s. Anacoco won the Vernon Parish Tournament. Landon Tinsley was named MVP.
23. Carencro (11-2)
Previous ranking: not ranked (on the bubble)
The north Lafayette parish program has a physically superior lineup with several football players. Carencro handed Northside only its second loss.
24. Tioga (14-2)
Previous ranking: not ranked (on the bubble)
The Indians knocked off Captain Shreve and Pleasant Hill. Tioga is No. 3 in the Division I select power ratings. Shreve (9-4) is No. 6.
25. Catholic New Iberia (4-2)
Previous ranking: not ranked (on the bubble)
The Panthers have won four straight games, including victories over Southside, Parkview Baptist and Church Point. 6-foot-10 Joab Trosclair scored 13 points in the 42-26 win over Southside in the home opener. Coach Dylan Vincent also has 6-foot-8 senior Jacob Minvielle and Layton Mitchell and Karon Eugene back from a team that lost at Country Day in the Division III quarterfinals.
First out: Brusly (8-2), Bossier (9-3), Madison Parish (14-0)
Dropped out: No. 16 Archbishop Rummel, No. 20 David Thibodaux, No. 21 Pleasant Hill, No. 22 Lafayette Renaissance, No. 24 Lafayette
