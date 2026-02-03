Top 25 Louisiana Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 3, 2026
As forecast in the debut rankings edition weeks ago, St. Thomas More is making noise. Coach Danny Broussard's Cougars have won six of their last seven games, highlighted by a 15-point win at ranked Dunham last week. Tonight, STM faces another ranked team - Westgate - for the third time. Read more about those schools and more in this week's High School on SI Louisiana Top 25 rankings.
Power ratings and records courtesy of the LHSAA. (Note: some out of state games have been added later to teams' record).
1. Peabody Magnet (24-2)
Previous ranking: 1
The Warhorses defeated ranked Tioga 61-40. A game vs. Bossier at the Charles Smith Classic was canceled (weather). Peabody also thumped Oakdale 93-32 and will face Wossman before the end of the regular season.
2. Madison Prep (22-4)
Previous ranking: 2
Coach Jeff Jones and the Chargers went 4-0 with wins over Covington, Catholic-BR, ranked Marksville and Woodlawn-BR. Elijah Garner was named MVP of Madison Prep's 47-42 win over Marksville at the Charles Smith Classic.
3. Calvary Baptist (19-4)
Previous ranking:3
The Cavaliers crushed Magnolia School of Excellence in a district game on the road, 88-21. Another league game vs. D'Arbonne Woods was postponed. A game vs. ranked Central was canceled.
4. Zachary (23-4)
Previous ranking: 4
The Broncos defeated West Feliciana and Dunham and face ranked Archbishop Shaw in addition to district 4-5A foes Liberty and Scotlandville this week. Zachary beat Division III select No. 1 Dunham (18-5 record) by a score of 70-53.
5. John Curtis Christian (20-2)
Previous ranking: 5
Curtis defeated Jesuit and Brother Martin in Catholic League games. Zaveon Shepherd scored 18 points (11 in the second half) with Autrail Manning sidelined (ankle) in the second quarter of the 47-38 win over Division I select No. 5 Jesuit (15-7), according to Spencer Urquhart of The New Orleans Advocate.
6. Alexandria (24-2)
Previous ranking: 6
The Trojans beat local rival Pineville and David Thibodaux. The Trojans won vs. Division II select No. 7 David Thibodaux (18-6 record) by a score of 57-41 at the Charles Smith Classic. ASH travels to Ruston on Feb. 6.
7. Ruston (13-3)
Previous ranking: 7
The Bearcats blasted Division IV No. 1 Ferriday (21-2 record) 77-41. A game vs. Winnfield was canceled. Ruston has important district games upcoming vs. Alexandria and Neville, which has a win over ASH. The Bearcats are No. 2 in the Division I nonselect power ratings behind Zachary.
8. Marksville (18-3)
Previous ranking: 9
The Tigers played the state's hottest team - Madison Prep - to a five-point game at the Charles Smith Classic (47-42 loss) and thrashed Caldwell Parish 71-33. Up next is a tilt at ranked Huntington on Feb. 7. Armonii Benjmain and DaVoughn Hayes were named to the All-Tournament Team at the Charles Smith Classic.
9. St. Augustine (23-2)
Previous ranking: 10
The Purple Knights won Catholic League games vs. Archbishop Rummel and Warren Easton ahead of a Feb. 3 showdown vs. John Curtis. St. Aug beat Division I select No. 11 Rummel (14-11) by a score of 69-49 at home.
10. Huntington (14-6)
Previous ranking: 11
The Raiders blew out Division I select No. 14 Captain Shreve (14-8) by a score of 81-50. An upcoming game to watch will be a District 1-5A showdown vs. Natchitoches-Central.
11. Natchitoches-Central (19-2)
Previous ranking: 12
The Division I nonselect No. 3 Chiefs, who have won 14 straight games, defeated District 1-5A opponent Benton 63-37. Natchitoches-Central will be busy with five postponed games to make up due to the weather.
12. Westgate (14-3)
Previous ranking: 13
The Tigers won vs. Rayne in a district game 66-51. Westgate travels to St. Thomas More tonight (Feb. 3) for the third meeting of the 4-4A rivals. Westgate won the first two games vs. the Cougars at the Teurlings Catholic and STM tournaments.
13. Central-BR (18-4)
Previous ranking: 15
The Wildcats went 3-0 with wins over Dutchtown, Live Oak and St. Martinville. There are District 4-5A games this week vs. Woodlawn-BR and Catholic-BR, which only lost to Madison Prep by three points. On Feb. 17, Central travels to Zachary.
14. Archbishop Shaw (18-8)
Previous ranking: 17
Shaw claimed wins over H.L. Bourgeois, St. Charles and Kenner Discovery. Christian Clair scored 18 points with four assists, four rebounds and two steals in the win over H.L. Bourgeois.
15. Wossman (17-5)
Previous ranking: 19
Even though the Wildcats were idle, they move up because the road to the Division II nonselect state championship still runs through south Monroe (via Lake Charles). Wossman will try to avenge a prior loss on Feb. 6 vs. Division II nonselect No. 5 Franklin Parish (18-6). The Wildcats hold the No. 1 power rating in Division II.
16. Northwest (18-6)
Previous ranking: 24
The Raiders walloped a good Class 5A Southside team 61-38 and routed Division II nonselect No. 8 Opelousas (17-9 record) on the road 85-47. Northwest, which is No. 3 in the Division II nonselect power ratings behind Wossman and Bossier, also trounced Pine Prairie 97-15.
17. Metairie Park Country Day (15-6)
Previous ranking: 25
The Cajuns defeated McDonogh 35 and H.L. Bourgeois. Country Day is the only recent loss for a streaking St. Thomas More team.
18. St. Thomas More (15-8)
Previous ranking: not ranked
The Cougars cruised to a 52-37 win at Dunham and downed Northside 64-48. STM trailed after one quarter and was ahead by two points at the half vs. Northside. Ryan Robertson scored 19 points and was a human dunking machine in the second half of the District 4-4A opener. The Cougars lost 6-foot-5 Michael LaCour II (broken leg) before the Dunham game.
19. Bossier (14-6)
Previous ranking: 20
The Bearkats were idle with two games postponed and a game at Peabody canceled. Bossier will travel to Alexandria on Feb. 7.
20. Dunham (18-5)
Previous ranking: 8
Sandwiched around double-digit losses to St. Thomas More and Zachary was a one-point win at Division II select No. 4 University (16-8).
21. Madison Parish (20-1)
Previous ranking: 21
The Jaguars were idle with three games postponed, including one vs. Ferriday.
22. Washington-Marion (13-8)
Previous ranking: 23
The Charging Indians defeated Eunice and Ville Platte, putting up 94 points in the latter game. Near the end of the regular season, Washington-Marion will host Division IV nonselect No. 3 East Iberville (19-6).
23. Denham Springs (20-6)
Previous ranking: 14
Denham Springs bounced back from a four-point loss (82-78) at Division I nonselect No. 13 Northshore (15-9 record) to defeat No. 17 East Ascension 72-55. We're still high on the Yellow Jackets as a team that can make a repeat bid at the state tournament. They're No. 4 in the Division I nonselect power ratings. The top four will receive a first round bye with home-court advtange in the next two rounds.
24. Tioga (21-5)
Previous ranking: 18
Tioga lost to Peabody by 21 points and defeated 17-10 Northside (Division II select No. 11) by a score of 66-63 at the Charles Smith Classic.
25. Ferriday (21-2)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week, the Trojans clipped St. Martinville 60-42 and lost 77-41 to Ruston on Monday.
Dropped out: No. 22 Teurlings Catholic
On the Bubble: St. Amant, Anacoco, Lincoln Prep, Zwolle, Gibsland-Coleman, Parkview Baptist, University Lab, David Thibodaux, Archbishop Hannan, John F. Kennedy, Lake Charles College Prep, De La Salle, Lakeview, East Iberville, West St. Mary, Franklin Parish, Slidell, South Lafourche, Sulphur, Destrehan, Neville, Northshore, Barbe, Southside, Brusly