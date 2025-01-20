Top 25 Louisiana Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (1/20/2025)
District races have begun in earnest across the state. Some leagues will greatly impact the rankings, such as District 5-5A (Catholic-BR, Liberty, Zachary, Central-BR, Scotlandville and Woodlawn). That league, which only plays one round, hasn't kicked off yet. The robust Catholic League will showcase a terrific matchup this week in St. Augustine vs. Jesuit on Jan. 24.
There is a small slate of games scheduled for Monday, Jan. 20 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day). Things will grind to a halt on Tuesday and Wednesday with a historic winter storm on the way that will cancel some games and postpone others.
Keep reading to find out our top 25 boys basketball teams in Louisiana.
TOP 25 LOUISIANA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL STATE RANKINGS
1. Catholic-BR (21-1)
Previous rank: 1
Power rating: No. 1 (Division I select)
The Bears defeated Dunham, 63-49, in a Baton Rouge city rivalry game. Matthew Hotstream scored 22 points as Catholic built a 15-point halftime lead on the road, according to Charles Salzer of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Senior Tate McCurry added 20 points.
2. Liberty Magnet (14-1)
Previous rank: 2
Power rating: No. 2 (Division I select)
The Patriots defeated St. Helena and Glen Oaks. Liberty has a game on Monday, Jan. 20, against Greenforest High (Georgia) at the MLK Classic in Atlanta. Seniors Malek Robinson (14.9 ppg), Chivas Lee (10.3) and Kareem Washington (10.2) are the leading scorers. Washington is shooting 52% from the field. Junior Devin Houston is averaging 9.7 points, 2.4 assists and 2.4 steals per game.
3. Archbishop Shaw (13-2)
Previous rank: 4
Power rating: No. 1 (Division II select)
The Eagles defeated Woodlawn-BR and McDonogh #35. Shaw erupted for 61 points in the second-half of the 97-61 rout of McDonogh #35, according to Grant Chachere of Crescent City Sports. Freshman Christian Clair posted 20 points. Shaw made 14 3-pointers. Senior Khalil Awogboro also totaled 20 points with five 3s. Kobe Butler and Allen Shaw, who came off the bench, chipped in 15 and 14 points. Triston Naquin was also in double figures (12).
4. Calvary Baptist (19-2)
Previous rank: 5
Power rating: No. 1 (Division III select)
The Cavaliers defeated Homer, Union Parish and Wossman. Bubba Strong's triple at the buzzer clipped Wossman, 57-55, in a game played Saturday night at Lincoln Prep in Grambling. Robert Wright (2027) led with 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times. Strong had 12 points. Jaiden Hall added 10 points, six rebounds and three assists. G'Marrion Scott tallied seven points and 11 rebounds.
5. Peabody Magnet (17-2)
Previous rank: 6
Power rating: No. 3 (Division II select)
The Warhorses defeated Northside, 62-47, and won the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Classic with a 50-48 victory vs. Springfield (Mass.) Central. Telek Love scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds to nab game MVP honors vs. Springfield. Isaiah Jones had 13 points and nine boards. Braydon Durant finished with six points and 14 rebounds. Hall of Fame coach Charles Smith signed the "iconic Hall of Fame shoe" during the trip.
6. St. Thomas More (15-3)
Previous rank: 7
Power rating: No. 3 (Division I select)
The Cougars defeated Westgate, 62-40, in the District 4-4A opener, and routed Holy Savior Menard in Alexandria, 75-35. STM made a dozen 3-pointers in the win vs. Menard. Eli Deats, one of the primary perimeter shooters, had 15 points. Trenton Potier contributed 12. An important district game at Northside will take place on Jan. 31.
7. Zachary (18-2)
Previous rank: 3
Power rating: No. 1 (Division I nonselect)
The Broncos gained wins over Madison Prep and David Thibodaux sandwiched around an 85-82 double overtime loss to Archbishop Hannan. Sophomore Ian Edmond, who led with 29 points vs. Hannan, scored at least20 points in all three games. Xavier Ferguson added 25 vs. Hannan. For the week, Edmond totaled 10 rebounds, seven assists and five steals, and he took two charges in the game vs. David Thibodaux, which was at Madison Prep on Saturday.
8. Denham Springs (22-1)
Previous rank: 9
Power rating: No. 2 (Division I nonselect)
The Yellow Jackets secured non-district wins over Baton Rouge area foes Episcopal and Parkview Baptist. Jermaine O'Conner (9 of 14 FG) poured in 23 points in the 68-60 win over Parkview Baptist (14-4), which led at halftime, 36-29. Trae Dorsey's reverse lay-up put Denham Springs ahead 61-54, according to Will Weathers of The Baton Rouge Advocate.
9. Central-BR (15-2)
Previous rank: 10
Power rating: No. 3 (Division I nonselect)
The Wildcats went 3-0 on the week with wins over Donaldsonville, White Castle and Archbishop Rummel. Central pounded Donaldsonville (63-33), which is No. 5 in the Division III nonselect power ratings, with a 10-5 record. Max Tingle and Karter White knocked down 3-pointers in the first quarter of the 73-38 win over White Castle.
10. Archbishop Hannan (14-6)
Previous rank: 16
Power rating: No. 2 (Division II select)
The Hawks blew out John F. Kennedy, 51-31, which avenged a recent loss to the Cougars. Hannan also won at Zachary, 85-82. AJ Thompson gave the Hawks an 83-82 lead and tacked on two free throws, according to Robin Fambrough of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Drew Timmons had 34 points and 11 rebounds.
11. Jesuit (17-2)
Previous rank: 11
Power rating: No. 6 (Division I select)
The Blue Jays defeated Brother Martin and East Jefferson. After trailing by six points entering the fourth quarter, Jesuit outscored Brother Martin, 18-5, to claim a victory at home by a 52-45 margin, according to Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports. Brewer Nitcher's 21 points paced the Blue Jays in the non-district win over its Catholic League rival. Ethan Lapeze and Brennan Pitts had eight points apiece.
12. Alexandria (21-4)
Previous rank: 12
Power rating: No. 4 (Division I select)
The Trojans defeated Northwest, 66-63, and earned a 52-50 win over Neville in the District 2-5A opener. Jordyn Johnson's long-range 3 from the top of the key provided ASH with a 21-8 lead vs. Neville, which rallied at home. Marcus Bolden made it 27-22 with another 3. Trey Dorty put the game on ice with a steal.
13. Lake Clarles College Prep (16-4)
Previous rank: 13
Power rating: No. 6 (Division II select)
The Blazers won on the road in overtime, 62-59, against Cecilia, and handled LaGrange, 85-42. LCCP beat is previous season high of 70 points. Jaiven Matthews had 23 points. Izayha Brown added 21.
14. St. Augustine (19-2)
Previous rank: 14
Power rating: No. 5 (Division I select)
The Purple Knights defeated Frederick A. Douglass , Chalmette and Young Audiences Charter. St. Aug won at home (50-48) against Douglass (16-5). Shooting guard Tye Williams recently returned from injury, according to Spencer Urquhart of The New Orleans Advocate.
15. Wossman (17-6)
Previous rank: 8
Power rating: No. 1 (Division II nonselect)
The Wildcats won the District 2-4A opener vs. Tioga, 68-56, with losses to Carroll (61-55) and Calvary Baptist. Wossman is scheduled to travel to Peabody on Jan. 21.
16. Ruston (9-4)
Previous rank: 15
Power rating: No. 10 (Division I nonselect)
The Bearcats defeated West Monroe and Pineville. Sophomore Ahmad Hudson accounted for 28 points and 26 rebounds with six blocked shots in the 73-63 win over West Monroe, according to Matt Belinson of The Ruston Daily Leader. Hudson (6-8) scored 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Bearcats rallied from a five-point third-quarter deficit.
No. 17 Metairie Park Country Day (15-3)
Previous rank: 17
Power rating: No. 2 (Division III select)
The Class 2A Cajuns downed Class 5A Hahnville (57-43) and Edna Karr (59-51). Upcoming opponents include De La Salle (12-5), Vandebilt Catholic (16-5), Madison Prep (14-6), McDonogh #35 (16-6) and H.L. Bourgeois (11-10).
No. 18 Natchitoches-Central (14-4)
Previous rank: 19
Power rating: No. 4 (Division I nonselect)
The Chiefs defeated Haughton in the District 1-5A opener, 71-27, and are scheduled to travel to small school power Negreet (17-5) this week. Ja'Dell Demery had 15 points and 10 rebounds in the win over Haughton.
No. 19 Northside (18-4)
Previous rank: 20
Power rating: No. 7 (Division II select)
The Vikings lost at Peabody and defeated Jennings. Northside plays its District 4-4A opener at home vs. St. Thomas More on Jan. 31.
No. 20 Ouachita Parish (16-5)
Previous rank: 22
Power rating: No. 6 (Division I nonselect)
The Lions defeated Sterlington and West Monroe. Freshman Darren Ford scored 22 points and made two clutch free throws in the 66-64 Districtr 1-5A win over West Monroe, according to Megan Murray of KNOE-TV.
No. 21 Lacassine (21-1)
Previous rank: 23
Power rating: No. 1 (Class B)
The Cardinals defeated Loreauville and St. Louis Catholic. Lacassine exploded for a 49-19 halftime lead vs. Loreauville (11-4) and went on to win, 77-64, according to poster CJR3888 on the Louisiana Sportsline message board. 6-foot-4 Kane Broussard is a top scorer.
No. 22 Ponchatoula (13-5)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Power rating: No. 7 (Division I select)
Ponchatoula is 2-0 in league play with a 63-40 win over Hammond (15-5) and a 96-85 overtime win over Covington (15-5). The Green Wave's losses have been to teams with a combined record of 75-12. U-High (11-6), which defeated the Wave by three points earlier this month, has half of that group's setbacks.
No. 23 Huntington (16-5)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Power rating: No. 9 (Division I select)
The Raiders have won five straight games since a loss to Captain Shreve, which it avenged. Against a box-and-one defense, sophomore Peyton Parker helped his team to a win over Carroll with 11 assists, 10 rebounds and four steals, according to The Basketball Tribune X page. 6-foot-6 junior Antonio Dixon is scoring 10.1 ppg and shooting 55%.
No. 24 Carroll (13-10)
Previous rank: 21
Power rating: No. 3 (Division II nonselect)
The Bulldogs lost to Huntington and Wossman and defeated Wossman, showing again that they're capable of taking down any opponent on a given night.
25. Madison Prep (14-6)
Previous rank: 18
Power rating: No. 6 (Division II select)
The Chargers snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over Hahnville on Saturday. The last two setbacks - to St. Aug and Zachary - were by one and six points.
Dropped Out: No. 24 John F. Kennedy (17-5), No. 25 Holy Cross (16-3)
Watch List: Sulphur (18-4), Northshore (12-5), East Ascension (15-4), Minden (13-1), Opelousas (12-4) Franklin Parish (14-5), Brusly (15-2), Red River (15-3), Marksville (18-6), Ferriday (18-4), Franklin (11-3), Lakeview (15-4), John Curtis (15-5), Holy Cross (16-3), LB Landry (15-7), Bonnabel (13-6), Scotlandville (14-5), David Thibodaux (17-4), Sophie B Wright (13-5), Vandebilt Catholic (16-5), McKinley (10-7), University Lab (11-6), Frederick Douglass (16-5), St. Michael (16-7), Dunham (12-4), Newman (11-5), Rosepine (18-3), John F. Kennedy (17-5), De La Salle (12-5), Catholic New Iberia (9-7), Lincoln Prep (13-6), Crescent City (10-6), Avoyelles Public Charter (14-5), Zwolle (15-7), Pleasant Hill (19-5), Hicks (24-6), Quitman (19-2), Negreet (17-5), Loreauville (11-4), Mamou (17-4), Madison Parish (17-3)