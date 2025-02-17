Top 25 Louisiana Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (2/17/2025)
The Louisiana high school boys basketball regular season comes to an end this week. Liberty Magnet, which claimed the top spot last week, swept a trio of top-notch opponents to solidify its spot as the Patriots prepare to defend their Divsion I select state title. Here is a look at our top 25 teams this week:
1. Liberty Magnet (21-1)
Previous rank: 1
Power rating: No. 1 (Division I select)
The Patriots capped off their "Statement Week" with a 51-40 win at Madison Prep in a showdown of Baton Rouge powers on Saturday. Previously, Liberty won district games vs. Zachary (60-57) and at Central-BR (55-44). Kareem Washington and Malek Robinson combined for 35 points in the win over Zachary. The senior guards hit 11 of 20 field goals. Kingston Jarrell added 11 points.
The Patriots forced 22 turnovers in the win at Central, according to Charles Salzer of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Liberty connected on 9 of 18 3-pointers with Robinson scoring 16 points. Washington chipped in 13. Chivas Lee added 10.
2. Archbishop Shaw (21-2)
Previous rank: 2
Power rating: No. 1 (Division II select)
The Eagles defeated Kenner Discovery 79-32 and Belle Chasse, 92-58. Shaw will face L.B. Landry (21-10) this week in a road matchup of top West Bank programs. The Eagles also host East Jefferson (18-13) in a non-district game.
No. 3 Calvary Baptist (25-2)
Previous rank: 4
Power rating: No. 1 (Division III select)
The Cavaliers defeated Green Oaks 66-55 and Red River, 59-54, in a game at Woodlawn-Shreveport. Sophomores Jaiden Hall, Tyrone Jamison and Robert Wright combined for 40 points in the win over Red River (22-5). Senior Bubba Strong had 10 points. Jamison averages a team-high 15.1 ppg and 6.7 assists. Calvary Baptist has a non-district game remaining vs. Bossier (15-10), which has won nine straight games and is No. 7 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.
4. Central-BR (21-3)
Previous rank: 6
Power rating: No. 1 (Division I nonselect)
The Wildcats defeated Catholic-BR 57-51 and lost to Liberty Magnet, 55-44. Central got big man Kedrick Franklin back from an injury, and he scored 14 points vs. Liberty, according to Charles Salzer of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Collin Verrett added 11 for Central, which hosts Zachary on Feb. 18.
5. Archbishop Hannan (18-6)
Previous rank: 7
Power rating: No. 2 (Division II select)
The Hawks blew out Loranger, 70-24. Hannan closes the regular season against Franklinton (14-8), which is undefeated in league play.
6. Wossman (24-6)
Previous rank: 8
Power rating: No. 1 (Division II nonselect)
The Wildcats defeated Peabody, 51-48, giving them a second close victory over their district rivals. Wossman won the first matchup in Alexandria, 62-61. According to Jake Martin of The Ouachita Citizen, the first game was a non-district contest with the Warhorses carrying a 96-game league winning streak into the tit at Wossman.
Zion Weeks scored eight of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of free throws down the stretch. Dantavious Daggs added 14 points.
7. Catholic-BR (26-3)
Previous rank: 3
Power rating: No. 2 (Division I select)
The Bears lost to Central-BR 57-51 and bounced back with a 67-60 win at Scotlandville. Catholic concludes the regular season vs. Woodlawn-BR (16-13) and Zachary.
8. St. Thomas More. (22-4)
Previous rank: 5
Power rating: No. 3 (Division I select)
The Cougars defeated North Vermilion 53-39 and lost to David Thibodaux, 45-42. Grayson Roy and Bo Couvillon each scored 11 points vs. North Vermilion. Xarian Babineaux and Elijah Guidry contributed seven points apiece. STM has three regular season games remaining, includng a non-district game at Crowley (13-9) and a home game vs. Teurlings Catholic (17-11).
9. Lake Charles College Prep (24-4)
Previous rank: 9
Power rating: No. 4 (Division II select)
The Blazers extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 66-40 win at Bunkie and a 74-35 win at South Beauregard. LCCP has non-district games left vs. Abbeville (19-12) and city rival Washington-Marion (16-10). Brayden Sinegal's 15 points were a team-high vs. Bunkie. Izayha Brown, Jaiven Matthews and Jordan Dugas had 10 points apiece. Juriah Matthews and Evan Burns each chipped in eight points.
10. Ponchatoula (19-5)
Previous rank: 13
Power rating: No. 6 (Division I select)
The Green Wave defeated 13-12 St. Paul's by a score of 71-43. The two-time defending non-select state champions closed the regular season with 10 straight games. The road to a third straight title will be even more challenging in what will be loaded Division I select bracket.
11. Peabody Magnet (22-4)
Previous rank: 10
Power rating: No. 3 (Division II select)
The Warhorses, who lost by three points to Wossman, will finish the regular season vs. Captain Shreve (18-10) and a Hall of Fame game, a matchup of defending state champions, vs. Marksville (22-8).
12. Ruston (16-5)
Previous rank: 15
Power rating: No. 7 (Division I nonselect)
The Bearcats defeated 18-9 Ouachita Parish (47-36) in Monroe and won 73-59 at West Monroe. Ahmad Hudson scored 38 points and pulled down 20 rebounds against West Monroe.
13. Zachary (23-5)
Previous rank: 12
Power rating: No. 2 (Division I nonselect)
The Broncos rebounded from a three-point loss to Liberty with wins over Woodlawn-BR (68-55) and 16-12 Southside by a score of 79-41. Zachary led by double digits in the second quarter at Liberty, according to Robin Fambrough of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Sophomore Ian Edmond scored 23 points. Senior Xavier Ferguson added 11.
14. East Ascension (22-4)
Previous rank: 16
Power rating: No. 5 (Division I nonselect)
The Spartans' winning streak is up to nine games after victories against 16-11 St. Amant (62-61) and Glen Oaks, 72-39. Junior center Brysten Martinez committed to LSU for football.
15. Denham Springs (25-3)
Previous rank: 19
Power rating: No. 3 (Division I nonselect)
The Yellow Jackets defeated Dutchtrown 64-35 and Prairieville, 81-46. Denham Springs finishes the regular season vs. Walker (11-17) and St. Amant (16-11).
16. Dunham (17-5)
Previous rank: 20
Power rating: No. 2 (Division III select)
The Tigers have won six straight games after defeating Madison Prep and JS Clark. Gavin Blanton scored 15 points in the 56-48 win over Madison Prep, according to Robin Fambrough of The Baton Rouge Advocate. AJ Olivier added 13 points. XZavier Baker had 10. Blanton, who was 6 of 6 from the free-throw line in the final minute, snatched nine rebounds.
17. St. Augustine (24-4)
Previous rank: 18
Power rating: No. 4 (Division I select)
The Purple Knights beat Edna Karr 46-33 and Brother Martin, 59-35. St. Aug has games remaining vs. John F. Kennedy (24-5) and St. James (9-11).
18. Northside (22-5)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Power rating: No. 7 (Division II select)
The Vikings were replaced by another Lafayette-area team, Opelousas, a couple of weeks ago, after Northside lost two of three to Peabody and St. Thomas More. Opelousas, however, was stunned by district rival Cecilia in a two-point loss, while Northside won vs. 11-9 Westgate (65-49) and against David Thibodaux on the road at its neighborhood and district rival, 58-52.
Sophomore Jaydon Francis scored 16 points with four rebounds, two steals, two assists and a blocked shot vs. David Thibodaux, according to Eric Narcisse of The Acadiana Advocate. Lavar Duncan added 13 points and grabbed four rebounds, while Treylon Angelle chipped in with nine points, three assists, two steals and two rebounds.
19. David Thibodaux (23-6)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Power rating: No. 6 (Division II select)
Coach Christopher Cane's Bulldogs defeated district rival St. Thomas More for the first time in school history. Sean Hicks and Bryston Sledge scored 12 points apiece in the 45-42 road win on the southside of Lafayette. Ja'Nathan Dalcour and Kortlan Williams each added seven points. David Thibodaux has played a tough schedule with losses to Liberty, Zachary and Madison Prep.
20. Natchitoches-Central (21-5)
Previous rank: 21
Power rating: No. 4 (Division I nonselect)
The Chiefs, who bounced back from a loss to 20-8 Huntington with a 68-57 win over Airline, will tune up for the playoffs vs. Oak Hill (19-15) and Castor (19-10). Both games are at home.
21. Alexandria (25-6)
Previous rank: 11
Power rating: No. 5 (Division I select)
The Trojans lost at Ouachita Parish, 72-65. A game vs. Pineville was canceled. A final regular-season game at Jena (11-9) is set for later this week.
22. John Curtis (22-6)
Previous rank: 22
Power rating: No. 7 (Division I select)
The Patriots defeated Warren Easton 46-33 and then-No. 17 Holy Cross (21-5) on the road, 69-68. Curtis rallied from a 12-point deficit to beat Holy Cross for its first Catholic League basketball championship, according to Grant Chachere of Crescent City Sports. Autrail Manning scored 23 points. Jewellz Tapp added 18. Jarvis Stevenson had 15 points.
23. Lacassine (28-1)
Previous rank: 23
Power rating: No. 1 (Class B)
The Cardinals beat Bell City 79-30 and Episcopal School of Acadiana, 75-27.
24. Northshore (20-5)
Previous rank: 25
Power rating: No. 6 (Division I nonselect)
The Panthers defeated Chalmette 67-25 and beat 18-9 Covington, 88-71. Northshore has one of the toughest final weeks of the regular season with games vs. 17-10 Fontainbleau and city rival Slidell (19-10).
25. Madison Prep (22-9)
Previous rank: 14
Power rating: No. 5 (Division II select)
The Chargers lost to Dunham and Liberty Magnet and defeated 18-10 West Feliciana in St. Francisville, 72-37. Madison Prep closes out the regular season vs. north Baton Rouge rival Scotlandville (17-9) on the road.
Dropped out: No. 17 Holy Cross (21-5), No. 24 Opelousas (17-5)