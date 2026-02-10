Top 25 Louisiana Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 10, 2026
The third time was indeed the charm for St. Thomas More when the Cougars hosted District 4-4A rival Westgate last week in a matchup of ranked programs. Keep reading to find out where the Cougars and Tigers - who bounced back with a win over David Thibodaux - land this week in the Louisiana High School on SI top 25 boys basketball rankings.
1. Peabody Magnet (25-2)
Previous ranking: 1
The Warhorses clobbered West Ouachita 92-48. Peabody is No. 2 in the Division II select power ratings (Madison Prep is No. 1) with a game vs. Wossman on deck this week.
2. Madison Prep (25-4)
Previous ranking: 2
The Chargers beat Southern Lab 95-48 and Airline 60-45. This week, Madison Prep faces Division III select No. 7 Geo Next Generation (20-9) and ranked Dunham.
3. Calvary Baptist (22-4)
Previous ranking: 3
Coach Victor Morris and the Cavaliers notched a 59-54 win over Wossman and a 76-45 win over Ouachita Parish. Calvary Baptist, which is No. 3 in the Division III select power ratings behind Dunham and defending champ Country Day, has a gauntlet of games coming up vs. Tioga, Natchitoches-Central, Red River and Marksville.
4. Zachary (25-4)
Previous ranking: 4
Zachary defeated ranked Archbishop Shaw 71-59 and Scotlandville 57-45. District games on the horizon include Liberty, Woodlawn-BR, Central-BR and Catholic-BR.
5. John Curtis Christian (22-2)
Previous ranking: 5
Curtis won Catholic League matchups vs. St. Augustine 45-38 and Archbishop Rummel 60-51. 6-foot-4 sophomore Jonnie Walker scored 11 points and eighth-grader Tory Walker made two big 3-pointers in the win over St. Aug, according to Christopher Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. Curtis has two league games remaining vs. Warren Easton and Holy Cross and is scheduled to travel to Lafayette Christian on Feb. 20.
6. Ruston (16-3)
Previous ranking: 7
The Bearcats locked up the District 2-2A title by sweeping Ouachita Parish 66-61, Alexandria 72-52 and Neville 71-52. Ruston will tune up for the playoffs - they're No. 2 in the Division I nonselect power ratings behind Zachary - with games vs. Bossier, Red River and Gibsland-Coleman.
7. Marksville (21-4)
Previous ranking: 8
Devin Lavalais and Dayne Small combined for 42 points in a 71-64 win over ranked Huntington in Shreveport.
8. Natchitoches-Central (22-2)
Previous ranking: 11
Natchitoches-Central extended its winning streak to 17 games by defeating Evangel Christian, Captain Shreve and Huntington. The 67-64 double overtime win over Huntington clinched the District 1-5A championship.
9. Alexandria (25-3)
Previous ranking: 6
The Trojans bounced back from a 20-point loss at Ruston with a 75-61 win over ranked Bossier. Alexandria will conclude the regular season with four home games, including a bout vs. Class C No. 5 Georgetown (27-4).
10. St. Augustine (24-3)
Previous ranking: 9
The Purple Knights, who defeated Holy Cross after losing by seven points to John Curtis, close the regular season vs. Brother Martin (18-10), McDonogh 35 (20-9) and John F. Kennedy (20-7).
11. Metairie Park Country Day (16-6)
Previous ranking: 17
The Cajuns claimed their sixth straight win by defeating Sarah T. Reed 51-37.
12. St. Thomas More (20-8)
Previous ranking: 18
The Cougars downed Comeaux and Lafayette Christian, in addition to their first win over Westgate in three tries this season. Ryan Robertson scored 29 points in the win over Westgate. Junior LG Carbo came off the bench and didn't miss a shot in games vs. Northside and Westgate. STM, which has moved all the way up to No. 5 in the Division I select power ratings (was in double digits not long ago), has district games remaining vs. David Thibodaux (19-7) and Teurlings Catholic (17-5). The Rebels defeated the Cougars at the Teurlings Catholic tournament.
13. Wossman (19-6)
Previous ranking: 15
Wossman avenged a previous loss by downing Division II nonselect No. 5 Franklin Parish (18-7 record) by a score 55-47. The Wildcats, who are No. 3 in D2 behind Bossier and Brusly, lost by five points to Calvary Baptist.
14. Huntington (16-8)
Previous ranking: 10
It's not often that a team falls only four spots with back-to-back losses, but the Raiders dropped games to top 10 Marksville and on the road at red-hot Natchitoches-Central - which enters the top 10 - in double overtime. Huntington has two postponed 1-5A games against Byrd and Haughton and two non-district games vs. Booker T. Washington and Class C No. 2 Pleasant Hill (27-5) remaining.
15. Westgate (15-4)
Previous ranking: 12
The Tigers triumphed over David Thibodaux 63-55 and lost at St. Thomas More 58-43. Westgate travels to 17-5 Teurlings Catholic on Feb. 10 in a District 4-4A contest. Cayden Lancelin and Antonio Quetel combined for 40 points in the win over David Thibodaux, according to Eric Narcisse of The Acadiana Advocate.
16. Archbishop Shaw (19-9)
Previous ranking: 14
The Eagles lost 71-59 to Zachary and blew out a 19-win Belle Chasse team 72-29.
17. Dunham (20-5)
Previous ranking: 20
The Tigers made statements vs. 16-9 East Ascension and 23-6 Parkview Baptist with wins by 19 and 25-point margins. Dunham hosts Ascension Episcopal and travels to Madison Prep to finish the regular season.
18. Washington-Marion (15-8)
Previous ranking: 22
The Charging Indians handled Leesville and iowa by scores of 96-58 and 78-33.
19. Denham Springs (22-6)
Previous ranking: 23
The Yellow Jackets beat Liberty 64-51 and Live Oak 102-71. Denham Springs concludes the regular season at St. Amant, which debuts in the rankings this week.
20. Ferriday (25-2)
Previous ranking: 25
The Trojans defeated Oak Grove and Rayville, in addition to a 69-54 win over Madison Parish, which suffered only its second loss.
21. Bossier (17-7)
Previous ranking: 19
The Bearkats moved up to No. 1 in the LHSAA's Division II nonselect power ratings, with wins over Southwood and Minden and a loss to Alexandria.
22. Tioga (24-5)
Previous ranking: 24
The Indians (No. 6 in Division I select) beat Grant and Pineville for their sixth win in seven games (only loss to Peabody).
23. St. Amant (25-3)
Previous ranking: not ranked
The Division I nonselect No. 6 Gators have won 14 staright games since a loss to University Lab.
24. Northshore (17-9)
Previous ranking: not ranked
The Panthers have won six of their last seven games, highlighted by victories over 20-win teams Denham Springs and Slidell.
25. Archbishop Hannan (14-12)
Previous ranking: not ranked
The defending state champion Hawks have won five straight games and are No. 4 in the Division II select ratings. Hannan picked up valuable power points by defeating Class 5A Central-BR 42-30.
Dropped out: No. 13 Central-BR, No. 16 Northwest, No. 21 Madison Parish