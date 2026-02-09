Top 25 Louisiana Girls Basketball High School State Rankings - Feb. 9, 2026
Haughton enters the rankings for the first time since the preseason list with a win over Parkway that ended the Panthers' 56-game District 1-5A winning streak.
Check out this week's High School on SI Louisiana top 25 girls basketball rankings:
1. John Curtis Christian (21-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Curtis completed the regular season with wins over Archbishop Chapelle and Southern Lab on the road. Bailey Timmons had 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in the 49-46 win over Southern Lab. The Patriots will get the top seed in the Division I select playoffs.
2. Simpson (34-4)
Previous ranking: 2
Simpson beat Hornbeck and Evans by 32 and 22 points. The Broncos travel to Division I Tioga (23-8) on Feb. 10 before closing the regular season vs. Holden (14-15).
3. Zachary (25-3)
Previous ranking: 4
The Broncos switch places with Southern Lab after the Kittens dropped a close game to John Curtis. Zachary handled Division I select No. 3 St. Joseph's Academy (20-4 record) by a score of 70-39 and also beat Scotlandville to regain the LHSAA's No. 1 power rating in Division I nonselect ahead of Prairieville.
4. Southern Lab (23-5)
Previous ranking: 3
The Kittens lost to John Curtis 49-46 and defeated Lafayette Christian 65-44. Kori Wesley scored 32 points with eight 3-pointers in the win over LCA, according to Jackson Reyes of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Southern Lab finishes the regular season on Feb. 12 at home vs. Division II No. 5 Vandebilt Catholic (13-6).
5. Slidell (25-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Slidell went 3-0 last week with double-digit wins over Northshore, Fontainebleau and Archbishop Chapelle. The Tigers have two regular season games on tap vs. Mandeville (17-11) and Salmen (23-2). In November, Slidell beat Mandeville 52-26. The Tigers knocked off Salmen 62-52 in the first round of district. The rematch is at Salmen.
6. Prairieville (23-3)
Previous ranking: 6
Prairieville defeated Walker 53-42 and East Ascension 80-38 and will face Live Oak (13-10) and Denham Springs (18-9) this week.
7. Oak Grove (20-3)
Previous ranking: 7
The Tigers took out Delhi Charter and Ferriday by 39 and 34 points. There are upcoming games vs. Mangham and Beekman Charter and three postponed games vs. Rayville, Madison and 24-1 Ouachita Christian to make up.
8. Madison Prep (23-7)
Previous ranking: 8
Madison Prep has won 13 of its last 14 games. The Chargers trounced Glen Oaks 67-16 and Port Allen 56-6. A game vs. Ponchatoula was canceled. The two regular season games remaining are against Division III No. 8 Geo Next Generation (18-12) and Parkview Baptist (23-3).
9. Parkview Baptist (23-3)
Previous ranking: 13
The Eagles cruised to wins over Geo Next Generation 65-23 and Division II select No. 1 University Lab 61-38. Ella LeFors scored 28 points and Anna Richerson added 18 in the district win over the Cubs, according to William Weathers of The Baton Rouge Advocate.
10. Bell City (21-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week, the Bruins beat Hathaway on the road 51-41 and overtook Pitkin for the No. 1 spot in the LHSAA Class B power ratings. Bell City takes on Lacassine and Hathaway in the second round of district this week.
11. Wossman (15-6)
Previous ranking: 11
The Wildcats beat Franklin Parish 56-13 and have won eight straight games since a loss to Southern Lab. Wossman finishes the regular season at Peabody (12-15).
12. Neville (18-5)
Previous ranking: 12
After winning district games vs. Ouachita Parish and West Monroe, the Tigers (No. 4 in Division I nonselect) travel to No. 13 Ruston (13-5) on Feb. 9 followed by games vs. West Monroe and Pineville.
13. Midland (23-7)
Previous ranking: 14
Camri Primeaux, Molli Thibodeaux and Tora Savoy are averaging double figures for coach Christy Daigle, whose team beat Lake Arthur 82-70 with Savoy out with injury. The Rebels travel to Lafayette Christian for round 2 of district this week after beating the Knights at home.
14. University Lab (23-5)
Previous ranking: 9
The Cubs lost 61-38 to Parkview Baptist and routed Helix Mentorship 84-12. Kennedy Aldridge scored 24 points in the loss to Parkview Baptist, according to Wiliam Weathers of The Baton Rouge Advocate.
15. Fairview (23-8)
Previous ranking: 16
Fairview completed a sweep of Pitkin by downing the Tigers on the road 83-56. The Panthers have won seven straight games since losses by a combined five points to Zachary and Ponchatoula at the LCA Tournament.
16. LaGrange (24-4)
Previous ranking: 19
The Gatos went 4-0 with wins over Ville Platte, Eunice, DeRidder and Westlake. The 41-33 win over Westlake snapped the Rams' 10-game winning streak.
17. Lafayette Christian (19-7)
Previous ranking: 15
The Knights lost to Southern Lab and defeated Welsh 53-5. They'll host Midland on Jan. 10 and remain No. 1 in the Division III select power ratings ahead of Sacred Heart-NO, Rosepine, Menard and De La Salle.
18. French Settlement (25-3)
Previous ranking: 20
The Lions, who are No. 1 in the Division III nonselect power ratings, picked up big power points with a win over Class 5A Mandeville. There were also win over Amite and Northlake Christian. Next up is another 5A opponent, Hammond (16-10).
19. Westlake (18-3)
Previous ranking: 17
The Rams beat Lake Charles College Prep 55-25 and lost to LaGrange 41-33. Next is a game vs. Division II nonselect No. 6 South Beauregard (18-7).
20. Riverdale (19-0)
Previous ranking: 23
The Rebels remained perfect with wins over Ben Franklin (57-37) and West Jefferson (59-18).
21. Salmen (23-2)
Previous ranking: 24
The No. 5 team in the Division I nonselect power ratings beat Chalmette 63-28 and Northshore 61-34.
22. Rosepine (21-7)
Previous ranking: not ranked
The Eagles have won 11 straight games since a loss at Pitkin.
23. Sulphur (17-6)
Previous ranking: not ranked
Sulphur only exited the rankings briefly after a recent loss to Sam Houston. The Tors are back with wins over 27-4 Acadiana, 23-3 North Vermilion and New Iberia.
24. Haughton (22-7)
Previous ranking: not ranked
The Buccaneers lost a pair of recent games to Airline and Arcadia, but they concluded last week with District 1-5A wins over previously ranked Parkway and Benton.
25. North Vermilion (23-3)
Previous ranking: not ranked
North Vermilion is another team that reappears in the rankings after defeating last week's No. 25, Teurlings Catholic. Kenzie Marceaux scored 24 points for the Patriots, who were without center Stevie Brasseaux in their only district loss (to Northside).
Dropped out: No. 18 Parkway, No. 21 Pitkin, No. 22 Huntington, No. 25 Teurlings Catholic
On the Bubble: Sterlington, Northside, Arcadia, J.S. Clark, Iowa, Ouachita Christian, Cedar Creek, Vandebilt Catholic, Buckeye, Huntington, Pitkin, Terulings Catholic, Parkway