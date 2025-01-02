Top 25 Louisiana Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (1/1/2025)
The Barbe Tournament produced our two biggest movers and shakers this week as the host Buccaneers moved up eight spots, and Lafayette Christian jumped six places after both clubs went undefeated. LCA will host its tournament this week with participants including Ponchatoula, Zachary, Woodlawn-BR, Wossman, Mandeville, J.S. Clark and Hamilton Christian.
Here is a look at our top 25 teams this week.
1. Wossman (13-1)
Previous rank: 1
Power rating: No. 1 (Division II nonselect)
Wossman defeated Ponchatoula, Zachary and Richwood. The Wildcats beat Zachary, 50-38, without 6-foot-1 Southern Miss signee Ramiah Augurson, who was held out after a collision in a previous game, according to Jake Martin of The Ouachita Citizen.
Taylar Wright (16 points) led the way, along with Heaven Weeks (12 pts) and Anyra Wilson (11). Ashanti Smith's blocked shot helped the Wildcats quell a Zachary rally in the second half.
Wossman travels to Huntington on Jan. 13 in a rematch of the first game of the season won by the Wildcats at home, 68-52.
2. Walker (18-0)
Previous rank: 3
Power rating: No. 1 (Division I nonselect)
Walker defeated Northwood-Shreveport, Oak Hill and Alexandria. The Wildcats beat 13-3 Alexandria on its home court, 61-29. Logan Cookmeyer scored 26 points with seven steals, four rebounds and four assists. Arionna Patterson registered a double double (21 points, 10 rebounds, five steals, two blocks and two assists).
After three games in the White Castle Tournament, the Cats host Huntington on Jan. 8 and defending Division V select champion J.S. Clark on Jan. 14.
3. Parkway (12-2)
Previous rank: 4
(Division I nonselect)
The Panthers played three games against out of state competition, defeating Brentwood (California) and Vista Ridge (Texas) and losing to Liberty (Texas) at the Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville (TX). Savannah Wilson and Dakota Howard combined for 41 points in the win over Brentwood.
Parkway travels to Neville (10-2) on Jan. 7 and hosts J.S. Clark on Jan. 13 with a district game against Huntington looming afterward. Huntington defeated the Panthers earlier in the season.
4. John Curtis Christian (10-2)
Previous rank: 2
Power rating: No. 1 (Division I select)
The Patriots lost to Destrehan, 65-60. Janiyah Williams hit back-to-back shots for an 18-14 first half lead. Curtis extended its lead to 29-23 on a Jayla Albert bucket in the third quarter, but Destrehan (11-6) outscored the hosts in the final period, 26-21. Curtis hosts Ponchatoula on Jan. 7 and travels to Zachary on Jan. 13.
5. Huntington (7-3)
Previous rank: 5
Power rating: No. 8 (Division I select)
The Raiders defeated Bartlett (Tennessee) and lost to Conway (17-1), the top team in Arkansas. Huntington hosts Captain Shreve (15-3) before traveling to Walker and Woodlawn-BR on consecutive days next week.
6. Zachary (10-2)
Previous rank: 6
Power rating: No. 4 (Division I nonselect)
The Broncos handed Haughton its first loss and lost to Wossman. Ava Raymond accounted for all 12 of Zachary's points in the third quarter of the 37-34 win over previously undefeated Haughton, according to Russell Hedges of The Bossier Press Tribune. The junior finished with 20 points.
7. Southern Lab (12-3)
Previous rank: 7
Power rating: No. 1 (Division IV select)
The Kittens defeated Beaumont United (Texas), 52-36. The Rep Your City Hoops X page (coach Bobby Sibley) ranks 5-foot-10 Shaila Forman as the No. 1 senior in Louisiana. Junior guard Asia Patin is ranked near the top of Louisiana Prep Hoops' list.
8. University Lab (10-0)
Previous rank: 9
Power rating: No. 1 (Division II select)
The Cubs beat Northside and Teurlings Catholic. Kennedy Aldridge hit a 3-pointer from the corner and rejected a shot on the other end of the court in the first quarter of the 55-47 win over Northside.
Hailey Hurst knocked down a contested lay-up. Monet Temple impacted the middle with blocked shots. Karrington Dominick was another player who collected steals off U-High's full-court defense. Ryli Martin made the all-tourney team at the Alabama event won by the Cubs in late December. Taylor Lee was named MVP.
9. Woodlawn-BR (11-3)
Previous rank: 8
Power rating: No. 6 (Division I select)
The Panthers defeated St. Louis Catholic (61-15) and Assumption 54-37) with upcoming games against East Ascension (12-1) and University Lab.
10. Lafayette Christian (8-5)
Previous rank: 16
Power rating: No. 1 (Division III select)
The Knights defeated Fairview (81-75) and Iowa (69-29) at the Barbe Tournament. The win over Iowa avenged a previous loss. Taelyn Taylor collected a steal in the first quarter against Fairview. Haya El-Halawany hit a 3-pointer for a 29-25 lead in the second quarter. Kaliyah Samuels beat the Panthers down the floor for a lay-up and a 38-32 lead.
11. Vandebilt Catholic (6-4)
Previous rank: 11
Power rating: No. 3 (Division II select)
The Terriers were idle. Vandebilt Catholic has a district showdown against E.D. White (13-1) in late January. They'll host Southern Lab two days later (Jan. 30).
12. Natchitoches-Central (15-1)
Previous rank: 12
Power rating: No. 7 (Division I nonselect)
The Chiefs, who were idle, have upcoming games against small-school powers Plainview (15-3) and Anacoco.
13. Barbe (15-2)
Previous rank: 21
Power rating: No. 9 (Division I nonselect)
The Buccaneers defeated Fairview, Brusly and Oberlin. Mia Colston and Maleigha James made 3-pointers in the first quarter of the win over Brusly.
14. Fairview (21-4)
Previous rank: 8
Power rating: No. 1 (Class B)
The Panthers lost to Barbe and Lafayette Christian and defeated Lafayette High, 79-59. Fairview has won 14 games by at least a 20-point margin.
15. Haughton (17-1)
Previous rank: 13
Power rating: No. 3 (Division I nonselect)
The Buccaneers beat Ouachita Parish and lost to Zachary. Shaniya Perkins and Skylar Branch scored 12 points each in the loss to Zachary.
16. Oak Hill (18-5)
Previous rank: 14
Power rating: No. 2 (Class B)
The Rams beat Dutchtown and lost to Walker. Jodie Jowers scored 28 points with 12 rebounds, six steals and three assists in the win over Dutchtown.
17. Edna Karr (17-1)
Previous rank: 15
Power rating: No. 3 (Division I select)
The Cougars defeated Carencro, Cecilia and Peabody at the Darrell Mitchell Holiday Classic.
18. Simpson (27-1)
Previous rank: 22
Power rating: No. 1 (Class C)
The Broncos defeated Alexandria, Tioga and Montgomery.
19. Airline (12-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Power rating: No. 5 (Division I nonselect)
The Vikings claimed wins over Captain Shreve and Arcadia. Airline also has wins over Cedar Creek, Oak Hill and Lakeivew with a one-point loss (50-49) to Ruston.
20. Neville (10-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Power rating: No. 12 (Division I nonselect)
The Tigers defeated Ponchatoula last week and have wins over Sterlington and J.S. Clark with losses to Richwood and Oak Grove.
21. Denham Springs (14-5)
Previous rank: 20
Power rating: No. 11 (Division I nonselect)
The Yellow Jackets defeated Warren Easton and Brusly.
22. Bell City (14-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Power rating: No. 3 (Class C)
The Bruins defeated Welsh, 68-18.
23. East Ascension (12-1)
Previous rank: 24
Power rating: No. 8 (Division I nonselect)
The Spartans were idle.
24. Oak Grove (7-2)
Previous rank: 25
Power rating: No. 2 (Division III nonselect)
The Tigers defeated Franklin Parish and will take on undefeated Biloxi (Mississippi), which is 16-0, on Jan. 3.
25t. Northshore (12-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Power rating: No. 13 (Division I nonselect)
The Panthers own two recent wins over Archbishop Chapelle, which is 14-3. Cherie Spencer is ranked near the top of the in-state 2025 board by LBR Basketball.
25t. J.S. Clark (13-4)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Power rating: No. 3 (Division IV select)
The Bulldogs, who moved up from Division V after winning a state title, are led by point guard Taylor Barnaba. J.S. Clark has won five straight games including victories over Livingston Parish powers Doyle and Albany. Its losses were to Neville, Midland, Wossman and John Curtis Christian.
Dropped out: No. 17 Ponchatoula (10-5), No. 18 Arcadia (13-4), No. 19 Lafayette High (8-5), No. 23 Slidell (12-4)