Central Catholic (OH) vs Cass Tech (MI): Live score updates from interstate high school football showdown (8/29)
DETROIT — The Central Catholic Fighting Irish (OH) play the Cass Tech Technicians (MI) in an interstate high school football matchup on Friday at Wayne State University.
The Fighting Irish are No. 14 in High School On SI's Ohio top 25 rankings, and Cass Tech is No. 1 in Michigan's rankings.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.
Players to Watch
Cass Tech
- Corey Sadler Jr., Sr., ATH — 4-star committed to North Carolina
- Khalief Canty, Sr., OL — 3-star committed to Missouri
- Marcus Jennings, Sr., DB — 3-star committed to Pitt
- Donald Tabron II, So., QB — 4-star prospect
Central Catholic
- Victor Singleton, Sr., CB — 4-star committed to Texas A&M
- Preston Fryzel, Sr., TE — 3-star committed to Cincinnati
Pick 'Em
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
