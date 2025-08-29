High School

Central Catholic (OH) vs Cass Tech (MI): Live score updates from interstate high school football showdown (8/29)

Ronnie Martin

Detroit Cass Tech QB Donald Tabron II (19) celebrates Corey Sadler Jr.’s (1) touchdown against Hudsonville in the second quarter during the MHSAA Division 1 football finals at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.
Detroit Cass Tech QB Donald Tabron II (19) celebrates Corey Sadler Jr.’s (1) touchdown against Hudsonville in the second quarter during the MHSAA Division 1 football finals at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DETROIT — The Central Catholic Fighting Irish (OH) play the Cass Tech Technicians (MI) in an interstate high school football matchup on Friday at Wayne State University.

The Fighting Irish are No. 14 in High School On SI's Ohio top 25 rankings, and Cass Tech is No. 1 in Michigan's rankings.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

Players to Watch

Cass Tech

  • Corey Sadler Jr., Sr., ATH — 4-star committed to North Carolina
  • Khalief Canty, Sr., OL — 3-star committed to Missouri
  • Marcus Jennings, Sr., DB — 3-star committed to Pitt
  • Donald Tabron II, So., QB — 4-star prospect

Central Catholic

  • Victor Singleton, Sr., CB — 4-star committed to Texas A&M
  • Preston Fryzel, Sr., TE — 3-star committed to Cincinnati

Ronnie Martin
RONNIE MARTIN

Ronnie Martin II is a sports writer in the Detroit area that has freelanced for High School SI since 2021. He is currently the managing editor at Blue By Ninety, and he has contributed to NBC Sports. Email: ronnie.martin02@gmail.com

