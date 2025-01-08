Top 25 Louisiana Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (1/8/2205)
There is a new No. 1 again this week in the Top 25 rankings. The Walker Wildcats, who went undefeated in the regular season last year, are perfect again during the 2024-25 campaign with a showdown against highly touted Huntington at home tonight.
Keep reading to find out who moved up and down & in and out of this week's rankings.
1. Walker (21-0)
Previous rank: 2
Power rating: No.1 (Division I nonselect)
The Wildcats defeated Assumption, White Castle and Booker T. Washington-New Orleans. Kadyn Green and Arionna Patterson scored 14 points apiece in the 55-15 win over BTW-NO at the White Castle Tournament. Kiera Fountain added 12 points and three steals. The Cats nipped White Castle, 43-42. Huntington visits Walker Wednesday, Jan. 8.
2. Parkway (13-2)
Previous rank: 3
Power rating: No. 2 (Division I nonselect)
Parkway defeated Neville in Monroe, 52-44. Upcoming opponents include Gibsland-Coleman and J.S. Clark. Both games are in Bossier City.
3. Wossman (17-2)
Previous rank: 1
Power rating: No. 1 (Division II nonselect)
The Wildcats defeated Lafayette High, Zachary, Richwood and Ruston and lost to Lafayette Christian in the finals of the LCA Tournament. Coach Otis Robinson recently won his 100th game. Coach Bobby Sibley of Rep Your City Hoops posted on X that 2025 guard Anyra Wilson "can 100% play..."
4. John Curtis Christian (11-2)
Previous rank: 4
Power rating: No. 1 (Division I select)
Curtis defeated Ponchatoula, 67-58. Ke'Sonja Nelson scored 25 points, and the Patriots exploded for 28 points in the second quarter, according to Spencer Urquhart of The New Orleans Advocate. Jayla Albert and Bailey Timmons combined for 31 points. The Patriots travel to Zachary on Jan. 13.
5. Huntington (8-3)
Previous rank: 5
Power rating: No. 5 (Division I select)
The Raiders defeated 17-4 Captain Shreve, 75-53.
6. Lafayette Christian (12-5)
Previous rank: 10
Power rating: No. 1 (Division III select)
The Knights are an upward mover again this week after sweeping J.S. Clark, Vandebilt Catholic, Wossman and Jennings. The Knights defeated J.S. Clark, 46-43. Kaliyah Samuels scored 16 points. Shanna Simien added 10. Logan Boutte and Payton Dean combined for 13 points. LCA beat Wossman, 56-54.
6. University Lab (14-0)
Previous rank: 8
Power rating: No. 1 (Division II select)
The Cubs secured wins over Hahnville, Assumption, East Ascension and Amite. Senior Taylor Lee made the all-tournament team at the White Castle Tournament, totaling 56 points, 26 rebounds, 12 steals and eight blocks.
7. Southern Lab (12-3)
Previous rank: 7
Power rating: No. 1 (Division IV select)
The Kittens, who were idle, travel to Lafayette Christian on Jan. 9. Last year, Southern Lab was the only setback for the Knights, who lost in overtime in Baton Rouge (53-48).
9. Zachary (12-3)
Previous rank: 6
Power rating: No. 4 (Division I nonselect)
The Broncos beat Vandebilt Catholic and Ponchatoula and lost to Wossman. Junior Ava Raymond finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds in the 60-41 win over Ponchatoula in the first round of the Lafayette Christian Tournament. Zachary won the third-place game against Vandebilt, 63-47.
10. Natchitoches-Central (17-1)
Previous rank: 12
Power rating: No. 6 (Division I nonselect)
The Chiefs defeated Plainview and Anacoco to stretch their winning streak to 15 games (only loss was by eight points to Southern Lab). It was a rare setback for small-school power Plainview (17-4), which was held to its lowest output of the year (59-42 final).
11. Barbe (17-2)
Previous rank: 13
Power rating: No. 5 (Division I nonselect)
The Bucs defeated Rosepine (49-48) and Sulphur. Power forward Danyele Wallace had two steals early in the 66-45 win over Sulphur, which lost for only the second time. Barbe has won 10 of its last 11 with the loss at a surging Lafayette Christian squad.
12. Fairview (24-4)
Previous rank: 14
Power rating: No. 1 (Class B)
The Panthers defeated Hathaway, Midland and Iowa, the latter a traditional high scoring, run and gun Fairview game (90-87). It was the second-highest scoring game for the Panthers, who beat Plainview 99-61 in November.
13. Haughton (19-1)
Previous rank: 15
Power rating: No. 3 (Division I nonselect)
The Bucs defeated Bossier and Mansfield and will host Florien (14-8) on Jan. 4. Shaniya Perkins scored 16 points in the 40-31 win over Mansfield, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times.
14. Vandebilt Catholic (7-6)
Previous rank: 11
Power rating: No. 4 (Division II select)
The Terriers defeated Woodlawn-BR and lost to Lafayette Christian and Zachary at the LCA Tournament. Junior Tyanna Stewart scored in double figures in all three games with a high of 21 points against LCA. She grabbed at least eight rebounds in each game. Journee Johnson scored 10 points against Woodlawn-BR, including a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter that put her team up by four points. The Terriers won, 45-38.
15. Simpson (27-1)
Previous rank: 18
Power rating: No. 1 (Class C)
The Broncos defeated Negreet, 69-42. Simpson has an upcoming game against Holy Savior Menard ahead of the district opener vs. Ebarb.
16. Destrehan (13-6)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Power rating: No. 18 (Division I nonselect)
The Wildcats followed up their stunning win at John Curtis with victories against Fontainebleau, Dutchtown and Warren Easton. Destrehan's losses are to Southern Lab, Vandebilt Catholic, Walker, Ponchatoula and Denham Springs.
17) J.S. Clark (15-6)
Previous rank: 25
Power rating: No. 3 (Division IV select)
The Class 1A Bulldogs defeated Woodlawn-BR and Bunkie and lost by a total of seven points to Class 5A Ponchatoula (38-34) and host Lafayette Christian (46-43) in the platinum division of the Knights' tournament. Point guard Taylor Barnaba scored 19 points vs. LCA.
18. Bell City (14-3)
Previous rank: 22
Power rating: No. 3 (Class B)
The Bruins were idle.
19. Parkview Baptist (11-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Power rating: No 3 (Division II select)
The Eagles debut after notching a two-point win at Denham Springs, 47-45, on Jan. 6. The defending Division III select state champions moved up to Division II this season. Parkview Baptist has wins over Pine, Doyle and Pitkin with losses to Walker, Zachary and Doyle.
20. E.D. White (14-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Power rating: No. 2 (Division II select)
The Cardinals debut in the rankings with wins over Central Catholic (14-5) and Terrebonne (17-3) on their resume. Eighth grade point guard Immi Ingram was named Farm Bureau player of the week. She finished with 14 points, four steals and three assists in a 44-16 win vs. Berwick. The only loss for the Cardinals was against Slidell. Upcoming opponents include Division I nonselect No. 17 Hahnville (11-5) and No. 21 H.L. Bourgeois (12-5).
21. Oak Hill (20-7)
Previous rank: 16
Power rating: No. 2 (Class B)
The Rams defeated South Beauregard and Pitkin and lost to South Beauregard and Oberlin. Jodie Jowers scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds with four assists in the 65-63 win over South Beauregard on Jan. 7.
22. Edna Karr (17-2)
Previous rank 17
Power rating: No. 4
The Cougars lost to Slidell, 49-45.
23. Neville (11-3)
Previous rank: 20
Power rating: No. 10 (Division I nonselect)
The Tigers lost to Parkway and defeated Richwood.
24. Northshore (13-3)
Previous rank: 25
Power rating: No. 13 (Division I nonselect)
The Panthers won in overtime at 12-3 St. Scholastica, 47-46.
25. Denham Springs (15-6)
Previous rank: 21
Power rating: No. 8 (Division I nonselect)
The Yellow Jackets lost to Parkview Baptist and defeated Fontainebleau. Denham Springs took Walker to overtime earlier this season, one of only a few close games for the undefeated Wildcats.
First Out: Oak Grove (7-2)
Power rating: No. 3 (Division III nonselect)
The Tigers lost to undefeated Biloxi (19-0), the No. 1 team in Mississippi, 56-28.
On the Bubble: Ponchatoula (12-7), Dominican (17-2) Madison Prep (8-7), Doyle (12-6), North Vermilion (14-1), Arcadia (14-3), Terrebonne (17-3), Lakeview (15-4), Pine (12-3), Iowa (12-6)
Worth Watching: Slidell (14-5) snapped a four-game losing streak with wins over Phoenix and Edna Karr. The Tigers had lost five of six before the pair of victories.
Dropped Out: No. 9 Woodlawn-BR (12-6), No. 19 Airline (14-2), No. 23 East Ascension (13-3), No. 24 Oak Grove (7-2)