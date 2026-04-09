Top 25 Louisiana High School Baseball State Rankings - April 9, 2026

Here are the Louisiana High School on SI Top 25 baseball rankings. Barbe is an easy choice for No. 1. After that, it's up for grabs. Just like in softball, Division I nonselect has a couple of dozen strong teams.

Related: Final 2025 Top 25 baseball rankings

1. Barbe (30-1)

The south Lake Charles program has won 29 straight games since a 2-1 loss to Houston baseball academy The Bennett School, the No. 1 program in Texas per MaxPreps. J.D. Alexander got the save in Game 1 and the win in Game 2 vs. Sulphur. Barbe has a regular season game remaining vs. district foe Southside and two vs. Class C No. 5 Grace Christian (25-4).

2026 Myles Ledoux (Barbe HS)



5-10, 180-pounds



The #PBFG24 hit 👑 continues to show some of the best bat-to-ball skills in the state.



First pitch of the game and the @RaginCajunsBSB recruit jumps all over it for a line drive single to left field.



Ledoux would come around to… pic.twitter.com/XlnGpcoovQ — Prep Baseball Louisiana (@PrepBaseballLA) March 28, 2026

2. John Curtis Christian (24-6)

Coach Jeff Curtis and the Patriots swept Division I select No. 1 Brother Martin and split games vs. ranked Catholic League rivals Brother Martin and Jesuit, as well as Division I select No. 9 Holy Cross (20-10). Mason LeBlanc threw a five-hitter in a 7-0 win over Brother Martin. Sean Goodrum hit a double and drove in three runs.

3. Sam Houston (24-8)

The Moss Bluff-based Broncos are No. 2 in the computer-driven LHSAA Division I nonselect power ratings behind Barbe, which has handed Sam Houston three losses. The Broncos split Disrict 3-5A series vs. Southside and New Iberia and lost to nationally ranked Texas teams The Bennett School and Grapevine. The other loss was to ranked Mandeville. The Broncos have allowed two total runs in their last four games - all wins. Owen Galley threw a three-hitter over six innings with eight strikeouts in a 2-0 win over Division I nonselect No. 8 Sulphur (22-10).

4. Catholic-Baton Rouge (26-4)

The Bears, who sat atop the final 2025 rankings, are No. 2 in the Division I select power ratings. Catholic has lost two of its last five games with a 2-0 loss to Division I select No. 12 Central-BR (21-8) and a 5-4 loss to Division III select No. 1 University Lab (22-8). The Bears also won 5-1 against Central as Reis Wascom pitched 5.2 innings of one-hit shutout relief with no walks and three strikeouts. Leadoff hitter Harrison Kidder fjnished with two hits and scored a run.

5. West Monroe (23-7)

West Monroe has won 14 straight games since dropping a pair to Brandon HS, the No. 9 team in Mississippi. During that streak, the Rebels beat Division I select No. 7 Captain Shreve (23-10 record), Division IV select No. 3 Ouachita Christian (23-5-1) and Division I nonselect No. 5 Benton (26-4-2). Bradyn Cupit struck out 10 and allowed two hits (one ER) in the 8-2 win over OCS.

6. Brother Martin (26-5)

The No. 1 team in the Division I select power ratings, the Crusaders have dropped three of their last six games - two to John Curtis and one to Jesuit. Brother Martin also defeated Jesuit and swept Archbishop Rummel. Bronson Leaumont hit a grand slam and had five RBIs in a 7-3 win over Jesuit.

7. Mandeville (22-7-2)

Mandeville has won 11 of its last 12 games, which included two victories in a three-game series vs. Catholic-BR. The Skippers are No. 11 in the Division I nonselect power ratings. Greyson Parker struck out 11 over six innings in a 7-2 win over Division I select No. 12 St. Paul's (18-8). Mandeville dropped two of three games early in the season to defending Division I nonselect champ Sam Houston.

8. Hahnville (26-6)

The Tigers have won 16 straight games since a loss to Brother Martin. Along the way, Hahnville swept Division II select No. 1 Vandebilt Catholic by scores of 21-12 and 5-4 and took down always-tough Parkview Baptist by identical 3-1 scores. Koa Romero scored the only run and struck out 12 while tossing a complete game one-hitter in the Tigers' last game, a 1-0 win over 22-win Destrehan.

9. Jesuit (23-7)

The New Orleans Mid-City Blue Jays kick off a pivotal two-game series vs. Archbishop Rummel today. Previously, Jesuit split series against Brother Martin and John Curtis. Jackson Dugan allowed one run over six innings in an 8-1 win over Brother Martin and doubled twice with two RBIs.

10. Zachary (24-6)

The No. 3 team in the Division I nonselect power ratings, the Broncos had an 11-game winning streak halted in a 1-0 loss to Central-BR. Zachary, which opens a two-game set vs. Catholic-BR today, also defeated Central 1-0 and won recent games vs. University Lab and Northshore. The Broncos, who also swept Division IV nonselect No. 2 Vinton, got a complete game one-hitter from Noah Sullivan in the win over Central.

11. St. Thomas More (21-8)

The Cougars (No. 4 in Division I select power ratings) have won eight of their last 10 games with losses to North Vermilion and Teurlings Catholic, STM also won two of three games vs. Teurlings Catholic in the District 4-4A tournament. Cayden Dartez went 3 for 3 with an RBI and struck out 12 over six innings in a 5-3 win over Division IV select No. 1 Opelousas Catholic on Wednesday. Cooper Hawkins had two hits with a homer and four RBIs in a 9-8 win over Teurlings Catholic in Game 3 of their series. The Cougars won a fourth game vs. Teurlings Catholic earlier.

Cooper Hawkins is a junior at St. Thomas More | Scott Clause-USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

12. Archbishop Rummel (22-7)

Rummel had a six -game winning streak snapped by Holy Cross this week. Earlier, the Raiders beat the Tigers 6-2. Rummel swept John Curtis in early March and got swept by Brother Martin in Catholic League action. The Raiders also defeated Division II select No. 1 Vandebilt Catholic 10-2 as Owen Nugent allowed one earned over five innings and doubled with two RBIs.

13. Teurlings Catholic (19-11)

Until somebody knocks out the Rebels, the two-time defending Division II select champs are the favorite in our book. Teurlings Catholic has a three-game stretch starting today in Texas. Pitcher Evan Vincent got the win on the mound in a recent victory over St. Thomas More. Brennan Storms and Karter Deculus each had two hits, as did Vincent. Will Power doubled and scored a run. Kade Schambough drove in two runs.

The Rebels are No. 4 in the Division II selectr power ratings after beginning the season 2-5. They have wins over Opelousas Catholic, Brandon (Miss), Division II nonselect No. 1 Brusly and won two of three vs. defending Division III select champ Catholic New Iberia.

14. Central-BR (21-8)

The Wildcats, who close the season vs. Teurlings Catholic next week, have won 15 of their last 17 games with losses to Catholic-BR and Zachary. Central also won games vs. Catholic-BR and Zachary and defeated Northshore, E.D. White, Buckeye and Parkview Baptist. Cole Guidroz threw a two-hitter with 10 Ks in a 1-0 win over Zachary.

15. Opelousas Catholic (22-7)

Coach Justin Boyd's club has pitching galore with Carter Stelly, Lane Dugas, Kross Gillen and Maurice Marcel, who would each be the No. 1 arm for many programs. The Vikings had a 12-game winning streak halted in a 5-3 loss at St. Thomas More on Wednesday. Before that, there were victories over 22-win St. Louis, 21-win Tioga, 21-win Notre Dame, perennial Class 2A power Dunham, 19-win Breaux Bridge, 22-win St. Edmund, defending Division IV select champ Vermilion Catholic and 2025 Division III runner-up Erath.

16. Vandebilt Catholic (24-7)

The Terriers are No. 1 in the Division II select power ratings and have won 15 of their last 18 games. Two losses were to Hahnville, and one was to Archbishop Rummel, Among the wins were victories over Division II nonselect No. 2 Lutcher (24-7) and No. 3 North DeSoto (23-7), as well as defending Division III select champ Catholic New Iberia (19-9) and 19-win Division I Southside.

17. Sterlington (22-5)

The Panthers are well on track to defending their Division III nonselect crown as the No. 1 team in the power ratings. Sterlington has won 16 of its last 18 games. Devyn Downs struck out seven in a complete game 2-1 win over Neville.

18. Newman (19-6)

The Uptown New Orleans squad has won 10 straight games and 14 of their last 15 with a only a loss to Division III nonselect No. 5 Erath, the 2025 runner-up to Sterlington. Newman, which began the season 5-5, has wins over Jesuit, Division II select No. 2 St. Charles and 24-win Doyle (Division III nonselect No. 2)).

19. Covenant Christian (25-6)

The Lions, whose only 2025 loss was in the Division IV select semifinals to Ouachita Christian, have won 16 in a row vs. in-state competition with victories over John Curtis and St. Charles. Covenant Christian lost three games to Barbe and one to Catholic BR. It beat Division IV nonselect No. 6 Centerville 21-0.

20. Sulphur (22-10)

Although the Tors have lost three consecutive games, let's look at it more closely: two were to Barbe and one to Sam Houston - by a combined five runs. That was preceded by a 10-game winning streak puncuted by victories over Division I select No. 8 Acadiana, a sweep of 19-win New Iberia, and a win over North Vermilion. Coach Thomas Tillery's team also has a 14-12 win over Grapevine, the No. 2 team in Texas.

21. University Lab (22-8)

The Cubs, who lost to Catholic New Iberia last year in the Division III select championship series, have lost two of their last five games (to Episcopal and Parkview Baptist), but they also beat Catholic-BR 5-4.

22. Dutchtown (22-9)

The Griffins began the year 1-4 but have found their stride with wins over E.D. White, Mandeville and Division II select No. 3 Acadiana Renaissance Charter, which has won 23 games.

23. Ouachita Christian (23-5-1)

The 2025 Division IV select runner-up Eagles have won 14 of 15 with only a loss to West Monroe.

24.Brusly (26-5)

The Panthers finished as runner-up to North DeSoto in Division II nonselect last year and are No. 1 in the Division II nonselect power ratings with a 17-game winning streak intact.

25. Southside (19-11-1)

From top to bottom, District 3-5A is the best in the state. In case you're wondering, we're not sold on District 1-5A after last year's playoffs (No. 20 Sulphur over No. 4 Haughton and No. 5 Benton; No. 10 Dutchown over No. 7 Natchitoches-Central).

Southside split series in the rugged league with Acadiana, Sam Houston, Lafayette, Sulphur and New Iberia. Kannon Templet has been tough to beat on the mound. Parker Dies, the QB for the football team, has overpowering stuff as a stopper out of the bullpen.

Under Consideration: Captain Shreve, Acadiana, Holy Cross, Tioga, Alexandria, Benton, Walker, Prairieville, Northshore, Destrehan, Ruston, Airline, New Iberia, Catholic New Iberia, St. Paul's, Lafayette, Acadiana Renaissance, Pitkin, Rosepine, St. Louis Catholic, Calvary Baptist, Pope John Paul II, Lafayette Christian, Parkview Baptist, Notre Dame, Dunham, Pearl River, Lakeshore; Rayne, Eunice, Doyle, South Beauregard, Westlake, Erath, Welsh, Vinton, Maurepas, Family Community, E.D. White, St. Charles Catholic, Riverside Academy, Vermilion Catholic