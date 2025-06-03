Final 2025 Top 25 Louisiana High School Baseball State Rankings
There were changes to the Louisiana high school baseball state tournament format this season. All playoff rounds were three-game series for Divisions I-through-III, with the semifinals played at the higher-seeded school instead of Sulphur.
The three smaller divisions/classes - Division IV and classes B and C - continued to play one game in each round, and both the semifinals and finals were held at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
Five of six series at the state tournament went to three games, a clear indication that the change was positive. The only Division to not go three games was DI select No. 1 Catholic-Baton Rouge vs. Brother Martin. The Bears of coach Brad Bass were seventh in High School on SI"s most recent national rankings.
Here are the final top 25 rankings:
1. Catholic-Baton Rouge (37-5)
Previous rank: 1
The Bears brought home their seventh state title, going 8-0 in four playoff rounds. Catholic swept No. 4-seeded St. Thomas More in the semifinals (16-6 and 9-3) and No. 3 Brother Martin in Sulphur. Senior pitcher Bennett Smith, who went undefeated for the season, thew a five-hitter in a 2-0 win over Brother Martin in Game 1. In the fifth inning of Game 2, Jack Ruckert (walk), Andrew Clapinski (single) and Harrison Kidder (sacrifice fly) each drove in a run after the Bears loaded the bases with no outs, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. Pitcher Lucas Lawrence, who led the team in wins, allowed one run (8-1 final score). Clapinski was named Gatorade Player of the Year.
Catholic boasted a team ERA of 1.76. Lawrence had a 1.20 ERA. 6-foot-2 junior Southeastern Louisiana commit Mills Richardson went 8-1 per MaxPreps. Junior Hayes Segar went undefeated with a 1.30 ERA. Clapinski (LSU-Eunice recruit), a catcher, batted .459 with six home runs. Ruckert (LSU) batted .372 with seven home runs and stole 27 bases. Lawrence was second with a .393 average. Noah Lewis (UL Ragin' Cajuns) hit .325 with four triples, three home runs and 26 steals. Davis Emonet, who didn't lose on the mound, had the lowest ERA (0.59) and was second in on-base percentage at the plate.
2. Sam Houston (35-8)
Previous rank: 8
The 11th-seeded Broncos navigated the toughest playoff bracket en route to winning the Division I nonselect championship, taking down defending champion West Monroe and No. 2 Barbe on the road, sandwiched between a sweep of No. 19 Slidell in the quarterfinals. Sam Houston won two games in the final series vs. top-seeded Live Oak after dropping the opener, 3-1.
The semifinal games at local district rival Barbe were pitching duels. Sophomore Owen Galley, who had a walk-off hit in the championship series, threw a complete game three-hitter in a 2-1 win over the Buccaneers in Game 1. Ashton Bultron and Haden Peshoff hit solo home runs. Cole Flanagan (UL Ragin' Cajuns) threw a two-hitter in the 1-0 win in Game 2 vs. Barbe, which swept the regular season series vs. Sam Houston. Flanagan added two hits with an RBI, batting out of the two-hole. Read more about the championship series (DI-III).
3. Teurlings Catholic (34-5)
Previous rank: 5
Repeating as Division II state champs, the top-seeded Rebels took care of No. 5 Vandebilt Catholic in the semifinals and No. 7 E.D. White in the championship. As a testament to its pitching depth, Teurlings Catholic hurlers Jace Garber and Dylan Helms both made first team all-district (4-4A). Junior Evan Vincent, who could be called the staff's ace, was first team utility and District MVP. Vincent was the LBCA Pitcher of the Year. Sophomore pitchers Isaac Boudreaux and Lincoln Guillory were second team. The Rebels will bring back another excellent arm in 6-foot-3 sophomore LHP Nick Brown.
Catcher Brant Badeaux, infielders Ryan Berard and Will Power, outfielder Kaden Chavis and utility player Jack Purser, a Nicholls State football recruit, made the 4-4A first team. Vincent, a left-handed UL recruit, threw a two-hitter over six innings with six strikeouts in a 2-0 win over Vandebilt Catholic in Game 1. Vincent doubled, drove in a run and scored in a 10-5 win in Game 2. Power doubled with two RBIs. Chavis, a speedy sophomore leadoff hitter, had a hit and scored twice. Garber (Northeast Texas CC) threw a perfect game in a district win over Division II nonselect quarterfinalist Rayne.
4. Live Oak (35-8)
Previous rank: 2
The top-seeded Eagles, who were in High School on SI's national rankings all season, swept No. 5 Benton in the semifinals (3-0 and 3-1) before finishing as Division I nonselect runner-up to Sam Houston. Sawyer Pruitt, who won Game 1 of the final series, blanked Benton in Game 1 of the semifinals, throwing a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts. Prutt struck out 67 over his first 46.2 innings pitched with a 1.05 ERA.
Zant Gurney allowed four hits and one run with five strikeouts over 6.2 innings before Trevor Hodges recorded the final out in Game 2 vs. Benton. Gurney had a 1.25 ERA with 50 strikeouts in his first 45.1 innings. Cooper Smith batted .359 through 24 games, with Brayden Allen at .357. Hodges, who pitched in all three games in the championship series, had a 1.91 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 29.1 innings.
Coach Jesse Cassard stepped down after winning nearly 500 games at the north Livingston Parish school. Former assistant Cary Myers was elevated to head coach.
5. Barbe (34-6)
Previous rank: 3
After a 6-4 start, the Buccaneers won 28 straight games until losing two in the Division I nonselect semifinal series vs. Sam Houston. Barbe didn't allow a run in its first two playoff series against No. 15 Central-BR and No. 10 Dutchtown, winning the four games by a combined score of 8-0.
Barbe swept Sam Houston in the regular season matchups of the District 3-5A rivals. Senior LHP Jairus Miller (McNeese State) improved his record to 9-0 in a 5-1 win over the Broncos on April 1, reaching 89 mph on the radar gun, according to Prep Baseball Report Louisiana. 6-foot-2 sophomore Lawton Littleton, also a southpaw, is ranked as the No. 1 2027 in-state prospect. He was clocked at 92 mph, struck out eight and allowed only two hits in a 2-1 loss to Sam Houston. Junior Texas A&M recruit J.D. Alexander batted .571 with two homers in the Dutchtown series, according to PBR Louisiana.
6. Brother Martin (31-9)
Previous rank: 4
After winning two of three games against No. 2-seeded Holy Cross in a semifinal rematch of district rivals, the third-seeded Crusaders finished as runner-up to Catholic-Baton Rouge. Senior pitcher Cole Navarro (UNO) was 11-1 entering the championship series, according to Grant Chachere of Crescent City Sports. Blaise and Jude Tingstrom were a combined 13-1. Blaise had an ERA of 0.88. Arizona State signee and Catholic League Co-MVP Ryan Darrah hit .385. Stan Wiltz (UNO) led the team with a .402 batting average.
7. Catholic New Iberia (26-12)
Previous rank: 14
J.D. Hidalgo, Lane Fenske and the Panthers knocked off two straight opponents from Baton Rouge to win the Division III select state championship. Fenske (LSU-Eunice), a pitcher and first baseman, threw a perfect game in the semifinals against No. 9-seeded Dunham in a game played at the UL Ragin' Cajuns' stadium. After the fourth-seeded Panthers dropped the opener to No. 2 University Lab in the championship series, Hidalgo (Southwest Mississippi CC) pitched the team to victory in Game 2 and hit a three-run homer in extra innings in Game 3.
Junior Joseph Trappey hit several doubles in the semifinals. The Panthers lost the opener to No. 5 St. Louis Catholic before winning the next two games in the quarterfinal series. Sophomore pitcher Luke Hewitt overcame a slow start in Game 3 vs. U-High, which was seeking to repeat, allowing three hits over five innings. Senior Jace Ruskoski got the win in relief. Junior Owen Morris continued to shine out of the bullpen as a closer. Senior outfielder Luke Landry led the team in runs scored. Third baseman Izaac Andre, catcher Cohen Evans and shortstop Maddox Nacol will be returning starters for Jason Sullivan, who was promoted to head coach (from pitching coach).
8. North DeSoto (29-14)
Previous rank: 17
Senior Reni Mason was named All-Area Player of the Year by The Shreveport Times. Cole Cory and Bryant LaCour were named to the first team. Braden Jones, the winning pitcher in Game 1 of the championship series vs. top-seeded Brusly, made first team all-district, along with Brayden Toothman, Porter Doyal, Luke Delafield, Cory and Mason. The second-seeded Griffins won Games 2 and 3 after losing the opener in the semifinals to No. 3 Lutcher. North DeSoto lost Game 2 to Brusly 15-0 ahead of a 7-4 win in the rubber game. Sophomore pitcher Preston Eaves closed Game 1 and was the winning pitcher in Game 3 (4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 4 SO). The Griffins and Sam Houston won state in baseball and softball.
9. Sterlington (34-9)
Previous rank: 21
Division III nonselect was hotly contested. The top-seeded Panthers went to three games in each of their final three series, which was capped by wins of 5-4 and 5-3 in the championship vs. Erath (with a 7-6 loss in Game 2). Sterlington lost Game 1 of the quarterfinals vs. French Settlement before taking the next two. In a 12-2 win over No. 4-seeded Westlake in Game 3 of the semifinals, Travis Adams tripled and homered with three RBIs. Corbin Peacock and Tre Burch doubled and finished with two hits apiece. Senior Dylan Downs threw a seven-hitter.
Junior Miller Sheets led the team in hitting (.475, 23 doubles, four HR). Downs batted .408. His younger brother, Devyn, hit .366 with 16 doubles. Adams batted .345 with 14 doubles and 14 home runs. Landon Johnston (12-1, 12 starts, 1.52 ERA) anchored the pitching staff with J-Rob Breen (6-2), Dylan Downs (7-3) and Devyn Downs (3-1).
10. Holy Cross (32-6)
Previous rank: 7
The second-seeded Tigers were eliminated in three games in the Division I select semifinals by Catholic League rival No. 3 Brother Martin. Senior LHP Matthew Watson threw no-hitter in a 1-0 win in Game 2, walking two and striking out two. Greg Ruiz hit a solo home run. Shortstop Dom Pellegrin was named LBCA All-Region Hitter of the Year. Will Andrade, who also played third base, was named All-Region pitcher.
11. St. Thomas More (26-10)
Previous rank: 9
Coach Justin Robichaux's club scored more runs against Catholic-Baton Rouge (nine) than any other playoff opponent. The Cougars lost 16-6 and 9-3 in the Division I select semifinals to the top-seeded Bears. Sophomore Landyn Craft showed off his power with a grand slam in Game 1 that cut the deficit to 9-6. STM was senior-laden, but sophomores Cooper Hawkins and Brennan LeBlanc (and Craft) were pivotal players. Outfielder Cade Wilkerson, who was named Player of the Year by The Daily Advertiser, hit a three-run homer vs. Catholic-BR.
12. Vermilion Catholic (25-7)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Screamin' Eagles from Abbeville joined Erath as Vermilion Parish schools to reach the state tournament. Second-seeded Vermilion Catholic defeated No. 11 Riverside Academy and No. 12 Ouachita Christian in the semis and final to win the Division IV select crown. Freshman Cole Albert pitched a complete game in the 4-1 win over OCS. Jackson Trahan hit a two-run homer. Jonathan Dartez finished with three hits, two RBIs and scored a run. In the quarterfinals, the Eagles beat district champion No. 7 Ascension Episcopal. Read more about the state champions in Division IV and Class B and C.
13. Benton (35-6)
Previous rank: 10
Dane Peavy was Coach of the Year in competitive District 1-5A, which included the No. 4 (Haughton) and No. 7 seeds (Natchitoches-Central) in Division I nonselect. The fifth-seeded Tigers lost 3-0 and 3-1 to No. 1 Live Oak in the quarterfinals. Thomas Allen allowed two earned runs with five strikeouts in Game 1. Kade Bryant yielded two hits and two runs in Game 2. Allen was named 1-5A Pitcher of the Year. Outfielders Cole Snell and Jackson Jones were first team all-district, along with shortstop Case Jorden, catcher Griffin Sibley and pitcher Tanner Webb.
14. Northshore (33-7)
Previous rank: 13
Carson Malasovich was named Pitcher of the Year by the Northshore Prep Report. He went 12-0 with 100 strikeouts in 82.2 innings and a 1.00 ERA. The eighth-seeded Panthers won Game 1 in the Division I nonselect semifinals vs. top-seeded Live Oak, 5-0. Malasovich allowed five hits with no walks and four strikeouts. Anthony Abadie had two hits with a two-run double as the Panthers handed Live Oak ace Sawyer Pruitt a rare loss. Live Oak won the next two games, 8-0 and 3-2.
15. Brusly (34-7)
Previous rank: 11
The top-seeded Panthers won Game 2 of their Division II nonselect championship series vs. No. 2 North DeSoto, 15-0. The Griffins won Game 1 and Game 3 by scores of 8-2 and 7-4. Brusly reached the state finals by downing No. 4 West Ouachita in the semifinals, 13-3 and 13-1. The Panthers scored 14 runs with two outs in the second inning of the win over North DeSoto. Aubrey St. Angelo hit a grand slam and allowed no runs and no walks with four strikeouts on the mound in Game 2 vs. West Ouachita.
16. University Lab (28-11)
Previous rank: 12
The second-seeded Cubs swept No. 3 Pope John Paul in the Division III select semifinals, 1-0 and 7-3. 6-foot-4 Louisiana Tech commit Grant Sunstrom threw a four-hitter with six strikeouts in the shutout win. Nick Zeringue pitched the final inning to collect the save. Sunstrom also won Game 1 in the championship series vs. No. 4 Catholic-New Iberia, throwing a five-hitter with four strikeouts in a 1-0 victory. 6-foot-7 sophomore Grant Vollmer had a 1.81 ERA (opposing batters hit .181). The defending champions lost Games 2 and 3 to Catholic NI.
17. Covenant Christian (36-1)
Previous rank: 6
Traditionally the Lions would be ranked behind Ouachita Christian, which defeated the No. 1 seed in the Division IV select semifinals, 12-7. Covenant Christian put together a record-breaking season, however, which deserves special recognition. In the quarterfinals, the Lions beat No. 8 St. Frederick, 11-1. Brennan Champagne, a senior Baton Rouge Community College recruit, threw a one-hitter. Carsen Hebert (two hits, double, three RBIs), Owen Trosclair (double, RBI, two runs scored), Mason Canter (hit, two RBIs) and Chevy Bourgeois (two hits, RBI) led the offensive charge.
18. Erath (26-13)
Previous rank: 18
The second-seeded Bobcats made their debut at the state tournament and played three close games with Division III nonselect top-seeded Sterlington. Pitcher Landen Derouen took a one-hitter into the seventh inning of Game 1, but Sterlington rallied to win, 5-4. Senior Seth Leger pitched a complete game in a 7-6 win in Game 2. Catcher Brennan Broussard had two hits (triple) and two RBIs Erath swept No. 2 South Beauregard in the semifinals by identical 3-2 scores. Talan Landry and Leger were the pitchers of record. Juniors Jack Landry and Landon Lemaire will return.
19. Oak Grove (18-12)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Pitcher Jackson Bradley and the No. 1 Tigers won their fifth straight title by defeating No. 4 Mangham and No. 2 Welsh at the Division IV nonselect state tournament. Bradley pitched a complete game shutout in the 10-0 win over Welsh. Tanner Duff hit a solo homer and scored four runs. James Gregory had two hits and two RBIs. Seth Ray had a hit and two RBIs. Bradley doubled and drove in two runs. Oak Grove allowed a total of four runs in four playoff games.
20. E.D. White (24-20)
Previous rank: 25
The seventh-seeded Cardinals took No. 1 Teurlings Catholic to three games in the Division II select championship series, finishing as runner-up. Grant Kirkpatrick threw a five-hitter in a 3-0 win over No. 6 Archbishop Hannan in the semifinals. The Cardinals swept the Hawks with a 3-2 win in Game 2. Grant Barbera got the win in relief of Owen Blanchard in the 4-3 victory vs. Teurlings Catholic. Leadoff hitter Jax Triche had two hits (double) and scored three runs.
21. Lutcher (28-14)
Previous rank: 15
Third-seeded Lutcher won Game 1 of its Division II nonselect semifinal series at No. 2 North DeSoto 7-4 before dropping a pair of pitching duels (3-0 and 3-2). Dalton St. Pierre had two hits and three RBIs in Game 1. Charles Core drove in two runs with one hit. Davis St. Pierre allowed one run over three innings in relief of winning pitcher Cameron Derouche.
22. Ouachita Christian (18-16)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The north Monroe-based Eagles, a No. 12 seed, made their usual appearance at the state tournament after going 15-15 in the regular season. OCS defeated No. 1 Covenant Christian in the Division IV select semifinals, 12-7. The Eagles, who led 8-1 in the third inning, got a two-run triple from William Raymond. Reed Smalling (four hits, four RBIs,) had one of three doubles. OCS lost in the final to Vermilion Catholic, 4-1.
23. Pope John Paul II (26-10)
Previous rank: 16
The third-seeded Jaguars lost 1-0 and 7-3 at No. 2 University Lab in the Division III select semifinals. Caden Amie pitched a two-hitter with six strikeouts in Game 1. Blaze Rodriguez batted .471 and was named to the Northshore Prep Report's All-Hitting Team.
24. Dunham (21-21)
Previous rank: 19
The ninth-seeded Tigers took No. 4 Catholic New Iberia to three games in the Division III select semifinals. Shortstop Josh Lim (three hits) led five Tigers with multiple hits and scored twice in the 7-4 win in Game 2. Gavin Blanton was the winning pitcher.
25. Parkview Baptist (31-8)
Previous rank: 20
Pitcher Cade Durbin went 7-0 with a 0.99 ERA for the top-seeded Eagles, who lost in three games to Dunham in the Division III select quarterfinals. Sophomore Clayton Fontenot batted .525 with four homers and 29 stolen bases.
Dropped out: No. 23 Sulphur, No. 24 Archbishop Hannan
On the Bubble: Sulphur, Archbishop Hannan, Ebarb, Family Community, Pitkin, West Monroe, Dutchtown, Walker, Slidell, Central-BR, Jesuit, Riverside Academy, South Beauregard, Westlake, Vandebilt Catholic, Hicks, Weston, Harrisonburg, Welsh, Mangham, DeQuincy, French Settlement
