Top 25 Louisiana high school football rankings (11/11/2024)
This is the final edition of the 2024 Louisiana high school football Top 25 regular season rankings.
Most of the Top 25 landed byes in the opening round of the LHSAA state playoffs. There are a few teams in action, including a pair - Dutchtown and Southside - that could collide next week in the Division I nonselect bracket.
Take a look at this week's Overall Top 25 rankings:
1. Edna Karr (9-0)
Power rating: No. 1 (Division I select) | Up next: Bye
The Cougars hammered Archbishop Rummel, 69-28. Junior quarterback John Johnson accounted for six TDs, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. LSU commit TaRon Francis had six receptions for 123 yards and a TD. Daejawn Smith grabbed eight receptions for 165 yards and two scores. Rummel led, 21-20.
2. Alexandria (10-0)
Power rating: No. 2 (Division I select) | Up next: Bye
The Trojans defeated Neville, 42-16, in a matchup of unbeaten teams. LSU running back commit JT Lindsey rushed for 206 yards on 30 carries with two TDs, according to Bret McCormick of Louisiana vs. All Y'all. Sophomore QB Karsen Sellers completed 8 of 12 passes for 105 yards and two TDs.
3. Acadiana (9-1)
Power rating: No. 3 (Division I select) | Up next: Bye
The Rams defeated Carencro, 51-7. Parker Bruno ran for 169 yards and three TDs. Tayden Collins added 92 yards on five carries with two scores. Caden DiBettta completed three passes for 109 yards and two TDs. The senior, who has 19 TD passes, hasn't thrown an interception since a Week 1 loss at Ruston.
4. Neville (9-1)
Power rating: No. 1 (Division I nonselect) | Up next: Bye
The Tigers lost to Alexandria, 42-16. Sophomore QB Parker Robinson completed 11 passes for 113 yards. Trendan Dumas caught four passes for 77 yards. Jaylon Nichols ran for 90 yards on 20 carries.
5. Ruston (8-2)
Power rating: No. 3 (Division I nonselect) | Up next: Bye
The Bearcats defeated West Monroe, 36-0. Ruston outgained the Rebels, 424 yards to 109, according to Matt Belinson of The Ruston Daily Leader. Jordan Hayes ran for 132 yards and two TDs on 20 carries. Dylone Brooks chipped in 143 yards on 10 carries with a score. Sophomore defensive back Jayden Anding intercepted his fourth pass of the season.
6. Catholic BR (8-1)
Power rating: No. 4 (Division I select) | Up next: Bye
The Bears defeated Zachary, 73-55. Sophomore Jayden Miles ran for a school record seven TDs. QB Baylor Graves completed 18 of 23 passes for 371 yards and three TDs, according to Reed Darcey of The Baton Rouge Advocate.
7. Airline (10-0)
Power rating: No. 2 (Division I nonselect) | Up next: Bye
The Vikings defeated Huntington, 59-54. Senior quarterback Ben Taylor finished the regular season with 3,699 yards passing and 42 TDs with three interceptions, Junior receiver Kenny Darby, a recent Mississippi State decommitment, has blown up with new scholarship offers. Darby has 80 catches for 1,489 yards and 22 TDs
8. Lutcher (9-0)
Power rating: No. 2 (Division II nonselect) | Up next: Bye
The Bulldogs defeated South Lafourche, 49-12. QB Zach Jenkins has passed for 1,109 yards and 17 TDs with no interceptions and has rushed for 11 scores while averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Senior Reshad Sterling has 60 tackles and 14 tackles for loss. Sophomore Ashton Stark has two interceptions. Trenton Chaney has scored 18 TDs.
9. Central-BR (9-1)
Power rating: No. 4 (Division I nonselect) | Up next: Bye
The Wildcats defeated Scotlandville, 36-20. Quarterback Jackson Firmin came into the game with 1,206 yards passing and eight TDs. Kylon Thomas and Keithon Womack had combined to catch 62 passes for 896 yards and six scores.
10. Archbishop Shaw (8-2)
Power rating: No. 1 (Division II select) | Up next: Bye
The Eagles defeated St. Charles for the district title, 26-7. Jasper Parker ran for 108 yards on 22 carries with two TDs, according to Spencer Urquhart of The New Orleans Advocate.
11. St. Thomas More (7-3)
Power rating: No. 8 (Division I select) | Up next: Bye
The Cougars defeated North Vermilion, 56-7. STM rushed for five TDs, and junior quarterback Cole Bergeron completed 10 of 13 passes for 132 yards and TDs to John Avery Barton and Cade Wilkerson.
12. St. Paul's (8-2)
Power rating: No. 7 (Division I select) | Up next: Bye
The Wolves defeated Covington, 38-28. Quarterback Brennan Keim rushed for a pair of second-half touchdowns, according to Mike Gegenheimer of The New Orleans Advocate. Cody Corales rushed for 108 yards on 20 carries with a score.
13. Teurlings Catholic (9-1)
Power rating: No. 6 (Division I select) | Up next: Bye
The Rebels defeated Northside, 42-0. Douge Viltz ran for 86 yards on 10 carries with two TDs. Cason Evans added 64 yards on four carries with a score. Senior safety Kaleb Daniels finished the regular season with 62 tackles (28 solo), five passes broken up, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two receptions for 85 yards and a TD.
14. Archbishop Rummel (8-2)
Power rating: No. 5 (Division I select) | Up next: Bye
The Raiders lost to Edna Karr, 69-28. Kendrick Joseph scored two touchdowns early but missed the remainder of the game due to injury, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. Micah Green caught a TD pass from quarterback Generald Buggage, who passed for 183 yards and two scores.
15. Dutchtown (8-1)
Power rating: No. 11 (Division I nonselect) | Up next: Against No. 22 Walker (6-4)
The Griffins defeated Live Oak, 42-13, and now get a chance to avenge their only loss, a 44-24 setback at Walker. Lakedrin Harvey ran for 164 yards and four TDs in the win over Live Oak. In the loss at Walker, Dutchtown fell behind 31-7 at the half, and Wildcats' quarterback Troy Sylve accounted for five TDs.
16. Mandeville (9-1)
Power rating: No. 5 (Division I nonselect) | Up next: Against No. 28 Thibodaux (4-5)
The Skippers defeated Fontainebleau, 48-7. Ben Hendricks threw for 226 yards and four TDs, and the defense forced six turnovers, according to Joseph Halm of The New Orleans Advocate.
17. Bunkie (10-0)
Power rating: No. 5 (Division III select) | Up next: Bye
The Panthers defeated Marksville, 30-6. Bunkie has allowed only 51 points during its first perfect season since 2003, according to KALB-TV. Kyle Johnson intercepted two passes, per KALB's Harrison Vapnek.
18. Dunham (10-0)
Power rating: No. 1 (Division III select) | Up next: Bye
The Tigers defeated Slaughter Community Charter, 56-16. Sophomore quarterback Elijah Haven was 12 of 12 passing for 239 yards and four TDs and also ran for a score, according to Will Weathers of Geaux Preps.
19. Destrehan (7-3)
Power rating: No. 10 (Division I nonselect) | Up next: Against No. 23 Ouachita Parish (4-5)
The Wildcats throttled Thibodaux, 61-10, for their fifth straight win. The winning streak coincides with the return from injury of Jackson Fields, a junior who has completed 43 of 56 passes for 819 yards and 11 TDs with no interceptions over the five-game span.
20. North DeSoto (8-2)
Power rating: No. 7 (Division II nonselect) | Up next: Against No. 26 Woodlawn-Shreveport (4-6)
The Griffins pounded Bossier, 70-0. Junior Kenny Thomas is averaging 151 yards rushing per game with 25 TDs. Senior receiver Cole Cory came back from injury. Junior quarterback Luke Delafield has passed for 1,989 yards and 17 TDs.
21. Jennings (9-1)
Power rating: No. 3 (Division II nonselect) | Up next: Bye
The Bulldogs blasted Westlake, 50-0. Sophomore quarterback Chris Ned accounted for 232 yards and five TDs. Jennings won three of its final four regular season games by a combined score of 161-3. The other game was a one-point (17-16) win over Notre Dame.
22. Madison Prep (7-3)
Power rating: No. 5 (Division II select) | Up next: Bye
The Chargers won their seventh straight game by downing Helix Mentorship Academy, 45-0. Quarterback Tylan Johnson had passed for 1,755 yards entering Week 10, according to Robin Fambrough of The Baton Rouge Advocate.
23. University Lab (8-2)
Power rating: No. 2 (Division II select) | Up next: Bye
The Cubs had seven wins taken away by forfeit, then reinstated following an initial court ruling that is scheduled for a hearing next week. On the field, U-High handled Port Allen, 49-14. Senior QB Emile Picarella threw two TD passes, according to Koki Riley of The Baton Rouge Advocate.
24. Vermilion Catholic (10-0)
Power rating: No. 1 (Division IV select) | Up next: Bye
The Eagles defeated Westminster Christian-Lafayette, 49-7, to complete a third consecutive perfect regular season and earn a third straight No. 1 seed. Jonathan Dartez has rushed for 1,920 yards on 220 carries with 30 TDs.
25. Southside (7-2)
Power rating: No. 6 (Division I nonselect) | Up next: Against No. 27 Live Oak (3-6)
The Sharks defeated New Iberia, 31-21. Ramon Singleton has carried 155 times for 991 yards and nine TDs. Justin Williams has rushed for 813 yards on 122 carries with six TDs.
The Southside flexbone offense is a different look than many Class 5A foes have seen. If the Sharks advance, they'll take on the winner of No. 11 Dutchtown/No. 22 Walker. The reward? A likely quarterfinal trip to defending Division I nonselect champion Ruston, which is seeded third.
FIRST OUT
Zachary
