Top 25 Louisiana High School Football Rankings (12/3/2024)
Here is a look at our Top 25 teams in the state heading into the LHSAA semifinals:
1. Edna Karr (11-0)
Playoff seed: No. 1 (Division I select) Up next: Against No. 4 Catholic-BR (11-0)
The Cougars rallied from a 14-0 deficit to defeat No. 8-seeded St. Thomas More, 42-14. Junior QB John Johnson carried 18 times for 106 yards and three TDs and threw for another touchdown, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. Johnson was 16 of 27 through the air for 132 yards. Senior Daejawn Smith, who picked up a recent Louisiana Tech offer, added a rushing score.
2. Alexandria (12-0)
Playoff seed: No. 2 (Division I select) Up next: Against No. 19 John Curtis (7-5)
The Trojans got past a stubborn No. 10-seeded C.E. Byrd team, 43-32. JT Lindsey accounted for five TDs (four rushing, one receiving), according to Bret McCormick of ASH Media. Sophomore QBs Karsen Sellers and Max Gassiott each threw a TD pass. Vaughn Darbon added 38 yards rushing on eight attempts.
3. Neville (11-1)
Playoff seed: No. 1 (Division I nonselect) Up next: Against No. 4 Central-BR (11-1)
The Tigers downed No. 24-seeded Chalmette, 31-7. Jaylon Nichols ran for 183 yards and four TDs, averaging 8.3 yards per carry. Nichols has 1,158 yards rushing on the year with 22 TDs. Tardashi Lemons has 606 yards and six rushing scores. Sophomore QB Parker Robinson has passed for 2,175 yards and 18 TDs with six INT.
4. Ruston (10-2)
Playoff seed: No. 3 (Division I nonselect) Up next: Against No. 10 Destrehan (10-3)
The Bearcats mauled No. 6-seeded Southside, 49-7. Each team drove for a score, then the Bearcats recovered an onside kick following their second TD, and the rout was on once the reigning state champs punched it in again. On fourth down on its first drive, Ruston got a TD pass from Tulane commit Joshua Brantley to Joran Parker. LSU DB commit Aidan Anding returned a punt 67 yards to paydirt, according to Matt Belinson of The Ruston Daily Leader.
5. Catholic BR (11-0)
Playoff seed: No. 4 (Division I select) Up next: At No. 1 Edna Karr (11-0)
The Bears defeated No. 5-seeded Archbishop Rummel, 14-7. Senior Cohen LeBlanc delivered a 44-yard pass to senior Amari Clayton on a trick play in a defensive struggle, according to Reed Darcey of The Baton Rouge Advocate. LSU DB commit Jacob Bradford intercepted a pass. The Bears and Raiders combined for seven first downs in the first half.
6. Central BR (11-1)
Playoff seed: No. 4 (Division I nonselect) Up next: At No. 1 Neville (11-1)
The Wildcats broke open a 7-7 stalemate by converting two second-half turnovers into touchdowns in a 21-7 win over No. 21 West Monroe, according to Charles Salzer of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Senior QB Jackson Firmin and sophomore RB/DB Marvin Joseph each ran for a TD.
7. John Curtis Christian (7-5)
Playoff seed: No. 19 (Division I select) Up next: At No. 2 Alexandria (12-0)
The Patriots handled No. 6-seeded Teurlings Catholic, 31-10. Curtis rushed for 271 yards and two TDs on 44 carries. Eight backs logged at least one carry, led by Jacobi Boudreaux's 97 yards on 14 rushes with a TD. Trey Brown and Marc Canzoneri each intercepted a pass.
8. Destrehan (10-3)
Playoff seed: No. 10 (Division I nonselect) Up next: At No. 3 Ruston (10-2)
The Wildcats whipped No. 2-seeded Airline, 69-41. Sophomore Malachi Dabney carried 36 times for 251 yards and five TDs, according to Roy Lang of The Shreveport Bossier Advocate. Jackson Fields was 13 of 15 passing for 200 yards and a TD to Jabari Mack.
9. Archbishop Shaw (10-2)
Playoff seed: No. 1 (Division II select) Up next: Against No. 5 Madison Prep (9-3)
The Eagles defeated No. 8 John F. Kennedy, 21-14. A fourth quarter goal-line stand kept the Cougars from tying or going for the win, according to Grant Chachere of Crescent City Sports. The Eagles got a pair of QB sacks on the series. Tailback Jasper Parker and QB Mason Wilson combined for 209 yards rushing on 41 carries. Wilson ran for all three Shaw scores.
10. Airline (11-1)
Playoff seed: No. 2 (Division I nonselect) Up next: Season complete
The Vikings lost to No. 10-seeded Destrehan, 69-41. Senior QB Ben Taylor finished the year with 3,978 yards and 44 TDs with four interceptions. Senior Jarvis Davis caught 89 passes for 1,190 yards and nine TDs. Junior Kenny Darby, an LSU commit, had 1,634 yards receiving on 88 catches with 23 TDs.
11. Acadiana (9-2)
Playoff seed: No. 3 (Division I select) Up next: Season complete
The Rams will return defensive lineman Darryus McKinley and receiver/defensive back Collin DiBetta next year. McKinley showed up and showed out in a win over Zachary in a Saturday game that was broadcast statewide by the LHSAA Network. DiBetta hooked up frequently as a receiver with his older brother, senior QB Caden DiBetta. The cornerback was a rare freshman starter last year for the Rams.
12. Archbishop Rummel (9-3)
Playoff seed: No. 5 (Division I select) Up next: Season complete
The Raiders lost to No. 4 Catholic-BR, 14-7. Running back Kendrick Joseph threw a short pass to Micah Green for Rummel's touchdown, according to Reed Darcey of The Baton Rouge Advocate. QB Generald Buggage ran for 104 yards on 18 carries.
13. Cecilia (10-3)
Playoff seed: No. 18 (Division II nonselect) Up next: At No. 6 Plaquemine (12-1)
The Bulldogs outpaced No. 7 North DeSoto, 57-40. Cecilia led at the half 36-13, although the Griffins made a run to get within 50-40. Sophomore tailback Braylon Calais has approximately 1,000 yards rushing with 20 TDs (seven yards per carry). He is also an effective receiver (22-320, four TDs). Diesel Solari has passed for 1,300 yards and 19 TDs with three interceptions. Ellis Stewart and Brent Gordon have combined for 49 catches, 1,020 yards and 18 TDs. Stewart has thrown for 485 yards and nine TDs with two interceptions.
14. St. Thomas More (8-4)
Playoff seed: No. 8 (Division I select) Up next: Season complete
The Cougars stunned top-seeded Edna Karr by jumping out to a 14-0 lead before the Cougars scored 42 consecutive points to advance. Junior QB Cole Bergeron, who ran for a TD, finished the season strong with 1,204 yards passing and 15 TDs with six interceptions. Senior Gabe Mocek ran for approximately 1,000 yards with 14 TDs. Senior John Barton caught 18 passes for 405 yards and eight TDs.
15. Teurlings Catholic (10-2)
Playoff seed: No. 6 (Division I select) Up next: Season complete
The Rebels lost to No. 19 John Curtis, 31-10. Senior RB Doug E Viltz finished the season with 1,257 yards rushing on 198 carries with 21 TDs. He added 20 receptions for 208 yards and two scores. Junior QB Alex Munoz completed 91 of 144 passes for 1,433 yards and 13 TDs and two interceptions.
16. Iowa (11-1)
Playoff seed: No. 5 (Division II nonselect) Up next: At No. 1 Franklinton (11-1)
Undeterred by a 22-7 halftime deficit, the Yellow Jackets outscored No. 4 Franklin Parish 35-6 after intermission to advance on the road in Winnsboro, 42-28. Cohen Charles and Jonathan Walker combined to gain 342 yards on 33 carries with six TDs. The defense limited Franklin Parish quarterback Dezyrian Ellis to 4 of 18 passing for 177 yards with a TD. 95 of the Patriots' yards through the air came on one play. Iowa QB Reed Dupre was 4-of-4 passing for 88 yards.
17. Plaquemine (12-1)
Playoff seed: No. 6 (Division II nonselect) Up next: Against No. 18 Cecilia (10-3)
The Green Devils ousted No. 14 Opelousas, 35-22. Senior RB Tyrese Mosby, who averaged 10.7 yards per carry in the regular season, has over 2,000 yards on the year. Mosby ran for over 200 against Opelousas. Darrell Tate is averaging 9.2 yards per carry. Three of quarterback Nico Victorian's top four receivers are averaging at least 16 yards per catch. Victorian accounted for 256 yards and two TDs in a regional win over No. 11 Northwest. Defensive back Roderick Bingham intercepted three passes in one playoff game.
18. Franklinton (11-1)
Playoff seed: No. 1 (Division II nonselect) Up next: Against No. 5 Iowa (11-1)
The Demons survived a rematch with district rival Lakeshore, 41-40. Franklinton, which led 41-20, stuffed the Titans' two-point conversion try in the fourth quarter. Elisha Hart was credited with the game-saving tackle by Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports. Josh Crain was 8 of 9 passing for 220 yards and two TDs to Conner Magee. Sy Austin, who ran for four TDs in the regular season matchup vs. Lakeshore, went for 238 yards and three scores on 15 carries.
19. Calvary Baptist (10-2)
Playoff seed: No. 3 (Division III select) Up next: Against No. 7 Catholic New Iberia (11-1)
The Cavaliers routed No. 6 Episcopal, 52-10. Abram Wardell was 15 of 18 passing for 415 yards and four TDs. James Simon and Julius Moss combined for 126 yards on 15 carries with three TDs. Sophomore Braylun Huglun caught six passes for 237 yards and three TDs. Huglun also had an interception. Episcopal was limited to 5 of 13 passing for 65 yards, according to Lee Hiller of The Shreveport Bossier Advocate.
20. Dunham (12-0)
Playoff seed: No. 1 (Division III select) Up next: Against No. 5 Bunkie (12-0)
The Tigers rebounded from a 17-point deficit at the beginning of the fourth quarter to win against No. 9 Lafayette Christian, 34-30. Sophomore QB Elijah Haven tossed three TD passes in the final 12 minutes. Haven also ran for two scores. Eason Jarreau had a 42-yard TD catch, according to Patrick Wright of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Junior receiver Jarvis Washington hauled in seven catches for 128 yards and a score.
21. Vermilion Catholic (12-0)
Playoff seed: No. 1 (Division IV select) Up next: Against No. 12 Kentwood (10-3)
The Eagles defeated No. 8-seeded St. Edmund, 60-20. QB Jonathan Dartez has 2,295 yards rushing on 261 carries with 38 TDs. He has passed for 1,491 yards and 21 TDs with two interceptions. Jyrin Bessard caught two passes for 59 yards last week. Matthew Mollere caught a 32-yard TD.
22. Catholic New Iberia (11-1)
Playoff seed: No. 7 (Division III select) Up next: At No. 3 Calvary Baptist (10-2)
The Panthers blanked No. 2 Isidore Newman, 31-0. QB Luke Landry has passed for 2,377 yards and 34 TDs with three interceptions. Owen Morris (97-645, 10 TDs) and Tristan Lewis (42-308, nine TDs) are the leading rushers. Top defender JD Hidalgo is a short-yardage specialist with five scores on 17 carries. 18 Panthers have at least one reception, led by Jaiden Mitchell (44-822, 14 TDs) and Joseph LeBlanc (40-577, 11 TDs). Catholic has won 11 straight after a loss to Vermilion Catholic.
23. Bunkie (12-0)
Playoff seed: No. 5 (Division III select) Up next: At No. 1 Dunham (12-0)
The Panthers rallied from a 6-0 halftime deficit to win at No. 4 Jewel Sumner, 14-12. Ron Patterson had an 89-yard return. Defensive back Kyle Patterson made the stop on Sumner's two-point conversion try late in the game, according to Alex Allison of Gridiron Football. Bunkie is in the semifinals for the first time since 1988 when they ran the wishbone offense.
24. Madison Prep (9-3)
Playoff seed: No. 5 (Division II select) Up next: At No.1 Archbishop Shaw (10-2)
The Chargers defeated No. 13 Istrouma, 14-6. RB Alfred McKnight and QB Tylan Johnson combined to rush for 130 yards on 30 carries, according to Chris Chapple of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Joshua Hebert broke up a late TD pass near the end zone. Johnson passed for 113 yards and a score, according to Eric Brown of Crescent City Sports.
25. E.D. White (10-2)
Playoff seed: No. 3 (Division II select) Up next: Against No. 7 Leesville (10-2)
The Cardinals defeated rival sixth-seeded Vandebilt Catholic, 23-18, on a late TD pass from QB Grant Barbera to Ben Guidry, according to Chris Singleton Sports. The matchup to watch this week will be Leesville tailback Xavier Ford vs. the Cardinals' defense.
First Out: C.E. Byrd, Southside, Ascension Catholic, St. James, Union Parish, Sterlington, Haynesville, Ouachita Christian