High School On SI Power 25 Football Rankings – Sept. 7, 2025
It was a week of great escapes for some of the top teams in the High School On SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
The greatest came in Southern California, where top-ranked Mater Dei survived a scare from Kahuku, which has been known to pull an upset or two but was coming off a 38-0 loss to Bishop Gorman the previous week.
Meanwhile, No. 2 St. John Bosco, No. 8 North Crowley and our newest member of the Power 25 (welcome back, No. 19 Chaminade-Madonna) all had to pull off second-half comebacks to come away victorious — with Bosco and Chaminade doing so against fellow Power 25 opponents.
The Lions’ return to the rankings came at the expense of Douglas County (Ga.), which fell 44-31 to Langston Hughes to drop out.
Meanwhile, No. 11 Corner Canyon thrashed Liberty 45-14, knocking the Lions out of the rankings, replaced by fellow Arizona powerhouse Basha.
Here’s the complete breakdown of this week’s High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (3-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Kahuku (Hawaii) 21-18
Lowdown: While the Red Raiders envisioned an upset even more monumental than the one they sprung on St. John Bosco two years ago, the Monarchs escaped with the win thanks to Malachi Roby’s touchdown run with 2:27 remaining and Koen Parnell’s onside kick recovery in the final minute.
Next up: at No. 23 Centennial, Sept. 12
2. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (3-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. No. 6 St. Frances Academy 21-14
Lowdown: The Braves trailed 14-7 heading into the fourth quarter, but QB Koa Malau’ulu hit Texas A&M commit Madden Williams for a 51-yard touchdown to tie the game with 9:29 left before tossing a 2-yarder to Carson Clark five minutes later for the winning score.
Next up: vs. Serra (San Mateo, Calif.), Sept. 12
3. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (3-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Lone Peak (Highland, Utah) 35-14
Lowdown: The Gaels were declared the winner by forfeit, with the final score determined after they built a commanding halftime lead, only to watch the visitors lose their cool in the third quarter, with more than half their bench coming onto the field during a melee.
Next up: vs. No. 25 East St. Louis, Sept. 12
4. Duncanville (Texas) (1-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. South Oak Cliff (Dallas) 35-28
Lowdown: The Panthers finally opened their season with a solid performance against a top-10 Lone Star State rival, jumping out to a 29-7 lead as junior QB Maximus The Great Denson threw for three touchdowns.
Next up: at Waxahachie (Texas), Sept. 19
5. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (2-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: The Ascenders got the week off after playing two strong opponents to open the year before heading west to face a Nevada opponent.
Next up: at Coronado (Henderson, Nev.), Sept. 13
6. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) (1-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Lost 21-14 to No. 2 St. John Bosco
Lowdown: The Panthers grabbed a 14-7 lead late in the third quarter on Jae’Oyn Williams’ 19-yard quarterback keeper, but their final three possessions ended in a punt and back-to-back interceptions that sealed their fate.
Next up: at St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia), Sept. 13
7. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) (4-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Mallard Creek (Charlotte, N.C.) 63-13
Lowdown: The Rams continue to rack up wins without their star QB Travis Burgess, ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury suffered in their victory earlier in the year against Rabun Gap-Nacoochee.
Next up: at Grovetown (Ga.), Sept. 19
8. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (2-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. DeSoto (Texas) 36-27
Lowdown: The Panthers extended their winning streak to 18 games, recovering from a slow start that saw them trail 21-14 at halftime and weathering a lengthy delay due to lightning as Jayden Shaw ran for two second-half touchdowns.
Next up: at Guyer (Texas), Sept. 12
9. Buford (Ga.) (3-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Roswell (Ga.) 65-21
Lowdown: The Wolves romped past the Hornets, who were No. 18 in the High School on SI Georgia rankings, leading 21-0 after one quarter and never looking back. Tyriq Green led the way with touchdowns on a pick-six, punt return and a third-quarter run.
Next up: vs. Douglas County (Ga.), Sept. 12
10. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (2-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. West Boca Raton (Fla.) 21-14
Lowdown: Trey Tagliaferri’s three touchdown passes lifted the Crusaders past the reigning Florida 6A state champion.
Next up: at Winslow Township (Atco, N.J.), Sept. 12
11. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) (4-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. then-No. 16 Liberty 45-14
Lowdown: The Chargers forced four turnovers from the visitors from Peoria, Ariz., and Helaman Casuga tossed four touchdown passes and threw for 302 yards in another dominating performance.
Next up: vs. Brighton (Salt Lake City, Utah), Sept. 12
12. Mission Viejo (Calif.) (3-0)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Folsom (Calif.) 53-14
Lowdown: It was another big night for Ohio State commit Luke Fahey, who threw for 326 yards and five touchdowns while going 21-of-31 through the air.
Next up: at Lincoln (San Diego, Calif.), Sept. 12
13. Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) (2-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. Tuscaloosa County (Ala.) 69-0
Lowdown: Win No. 500 in program history came in the Warriors’ Class 7A Region 3 opener, with QB Trent Seaborn going 5-for-5 passing for 122 yards and two touchdowns and seven different running backs finding the end zone.
Next up: at Oak Mountain (Birmingham, Ala.), Sept. 12
14. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (2-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. Columbus (Miami) 42-7
Lowdown: RB Jaden Desir had a big night for the Raiders, scoring three touchdowns and rushing for nearly 100 yards as they romped past the winless Explorers. QB Mason Mallory was 11-of-13 passing for 177 yards and two touchdowns.
Next up: vs. Western (Davie, Fla.), Sept. 12
15. Edna Karr (New Orleans) (1-0)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Def. Archbishop Shaw (Marrero, La.) 35-0
Lowdown: The Cougars won a season-opening matchup of defending state champions, with Trey Garrison running for two first-half scores and Ian Gray sealing the win with a fumble return for a touchdown with 3:06 to play.
Next up: vs. No. 20 American Heritage, Sept. 12
16. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (2-0)
Previous ranking: 19
Season opener: Def. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia) 30-14
Lowdown: The Stags led just 7-0 at halftime before taking control in their home opener, forcing turnovers on three consecutive possessions that they cashed in for 17 points as Penn State-bound WR Lavar Keys scored two touchdowns in the period.
Next up: at Roman Catholic (Philadelphia), Sept. 12
17. Milton (Ga.) (2-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: The Eagles enjoyed a bye week before getting into the meat of their schedule.
Next up: vs. Blessed Trinity (Roswell, Ga.), Sept. 12
18. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (3-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. Punahou (Hawaii) 45-0
Lowdown: QB Laird Finkel tossed four touchdowns passes, including two to USC commit Ja’Myron Baker, who finished with 136 receiving yards, and the Trailblazers posted their third straight shutout to open the season.
Next up: at Downey (Calif.), Sept. 12
19. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) (2-1)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. No. 20 American Heritage 28-24
Lowdown: Two weeks ago, when the Lions were blown out by St. Frances Academy to drop out of the rankings, we said they’d have the opportunity to make their way back into the Power 25. Well, here they are, thanks to a come-from-behind win over their Broward County rivals — their fourth consecutive victory in the series.
Next up: at Edison (Miami), Sept. 12
20. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) (1-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Lost 28-24 to No. 19 Chaminade-Madonna
Lowdown: The Patriots couldn’t hold on to a 10-point lead against their rivals, giving up a decisive 96-yard drive to the Lions over the final eight minutes to spoil another strong outing by five-star Texas recruit Dia Bell.
Next up: at No. 15 Edna Karr, Sept. 12
21. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) (3-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Season opener: Def. East Forsyth (N.C.) 48-21
Lowdown: The Whirlies extended the Tar Heel State’s longest active winning streak to 19, including their 28th straight on their home field and 53rd in a row during the regular season, as Micah Williams ran for touchdowns of 22, 7 and 9 yards and freshman QB Brody Lowe, starting in place of the injured Faizon Brandon, threw for 280 yards and two scores.
Next up: vs. East Forsyth (N.C.), Sept. 5
22. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.) (2-1)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. Highland (Palmdale, Calif.) 45-13
Lowdown: Trace Johnson tossed two touchdown passes, and UCLA commit Logan Hirou had a 48-yard pick-six as the Eagles cruised to victory.
Next up: at Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.), Sept. 12
23. Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (2-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Def. Bingham (South Jordan, Utah) 42-6
Lowdown: Huskies coach Matt Logan returned to the sideline after missing last week’s overtime loss to Santa Margarita due to an irregular heartbeat, leading his team to victory as the defense forced five turnovers, including pick-sixes for Miles Schirmer and Jaden Walk-Green.
Next up: vs. No. 1 Mater Dei, Sept. 12
24. Basha (Chandler, Ariz.) (2-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Orange Lutheran (Calif.) 30-24
Lowdown: The Bears enter the poll with an impressive win over a fellow team that was on our radar, building a 24-0 halftime lead before getting a fourth-down stop in the red zone with 17 seconds remaining to stop Orange Lutheran’s final drive.
Next up: at Williams Field (Gilbert, Ariz.), Sept. 12
25. East St Louis (Ill.) (0-1)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: Through no fault of the Flyers’ own, they ended up with a bye week after Gadsden County canceled their matchup, giving East St. Louis two weeks to prep for their showdown with Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas.
Next up: at No. 3 Bishop Gorman, Sept. 12
Dropped Out
16. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.)
24. Douglas County (Douglasville, Ga.)
Under Consideration
Allen (Texas)
Bixby (Okla.)
Brownsburg (Ind.)
Bryant (Ark.)
Cass Tech (Detroit)
Carrollton (Ga.)
De La Salle (Concord, Calif.)
Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)
Southlake Carroll (Texas)
St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio)