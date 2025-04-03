Top 25 Louisiana high school softball state rankings (4/3/2025)
The past week was chock-full of great matchups with numerous ranked softball teams squaring off across Louisiana. The top seven schools in the rankings stayed put, even though there were a couple of losses. Find out why and check out the complete list below.
1. Calvary Baptist (28-0)
Previous rank: 1
Power rating: No. 1 (Division III select)
Coach Tiffany Wood's Cavaliers won three games against top competition by a total of four runs, besting North DeSoto, Pineville and D'Arbonne Woods. Loren Sivils homered and hit two singles in a 5-4 win over North DeSoto, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times. Kynzee Anderson (18-0) struck out 13 in a 6-5 win at Pineville. Addison Willis (8-0) struck out six in 4.2 innings in a 4-2 win over D'Arbonne Woods for the district championship. Baylor Bockhaus had two hits with a double.
2. Sam Houston (21-2)
Previous rank: 2
Power rating: No. 1 (Division I nonselect)
The Broncos won district games against Lafayette and Carencro by a combined score of 31-1. Layla Landry belted three home runs with seven RBIs in a 16-1 win over Carencro. Kailyn Mire pitched three innings and hit an RBI single. She was the pitcher of record in a 15-0 win over Carencro, throwing a perfect game over three innings with six strikeouts.
3. Pineville (23-3)
Previous rank: 3
Power rating: No. 1 (Division I select)
The Rebels went 4-1, outscoring West Monroe, Many and South Beauregard, 57-1. Pineville also defeated Ruston 8-3 and lost by one run to Calvary Baptist. Madelyn Halle hit a grand slam and drew three walks in the loss to Calvary Baptist, according to Bret McCormick of Louisiana vs. All Y'all. Halle has 18 homers. The Rebels face district rival Alexandria on April 3. The Trojans won a previous meeting, 8-6.
4. North DeSoto (22-3)
Previous rank: 4
Power rating: No. 1 (Division II nonselect)
The Griffins beat North Vermilion (16-2) and lost by one run to Calvary Baptist. A game vs. Quitman was canceled and a game vs. Alexandria was postponed. Payton Miller drove in five runs on two hits vs. North Vermilion. Raegan Henderson and Maddy Stringer each homered, and Avery McCloskey struck out six over five innings. Upcoming opponents include Pineville, Jena and D'Arbonne Woods.
5. Alexandria (20-4)
Previous rank: 5
Power rating: No. 2 (Division I select)
The Trojans won district games against Ruston and Ouachita Parish. Third baseman Amiyah Wilson doubled and homered with five RBIs in the 13-2 win over Ouachita. Shortstop Mary Claire Brinkman had four hits with a double and a triple in the 14-2 win over Ruston.
6. Notre Dame (22-0)
Previous rank: 6
Power rating: No. 2 (Division III select)
The only two undefeated teams in the state reside in Division III select. Notre Dame kept its perfect record by sweeping Slaughter Community Charter, Zachary, Lafayette Christian and Cecilia. Kenley Sonnier hit two homers and drove in five runs in a 12-2 win over Cecilia. Cate Romero had a three-run blast in the 11-1 win over Lafayette Christian. The Pioneers have wins over St. Thomas More and Live Oak.
7. Vandebilt Catholic (20-2)
Previous rank: 7
Power rating: No. 1 (Division II select)
Ava Lirette singled in the winning run in a 4-3 victory over Dominican. Lexi Matherne went 3-for-3. Lauren Baudoin pitched a complete game, allowing no earned runs with six strikeouts and no walks. The Terriers also notched a 20-0 win over Morgan City as Matherne tripled and had four RBIs. Baudoin had a two-run single.
8. Kaplan (19-2)
Previous rank: 9
Power rating: No. 2 (Division III nonselect)
The Pirates won at St. Thomas More, 7-4. Abbigale Ford, Emma Sherman and Liberty Greene had two hits apiece, according to Eric Narcisse of The Acadiana Advocate. Ford hit a double and a triple. Greene homered. Lexi Greene picked up the win in the circle for Kaplan, which has upcoming games vs. Assumption and Acadiana.
9. Jena (19-5)
Previous rank: 10
Power rating: No. 3 (Division III nonselect)
Kiette Cooper and the Giants secured wins over Sterlington, Avoyelles Public Charter, Oak Grove and West Monroe. Cooper threw a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts in the 7-2 win over fellow Division III power Sterlington. Haylee Dangerfield ripped a two-run homer. Callie Decker is hitting .487 with 10 doubles, two triples, three homers and 31 RBIs.
10. St. Amant (18-6)
Previous rank: 12
Power rating: No. 3 (Division I nonselect)
The Gators won at Walker in a district matchup, 6-4. Braylee Decoteau had three hits and pitched 3.2 innings. Brooke Rabalais doubled twice. Kennedy Meche, Kenley Triche and Rylie Causey had two hits apiece. St. Amant has upcoming league games vs. East Ascension and Live Oak.
11. St. Thomas More (17-5)
Previous rank: 8
Power rating: No. 3 (Division I select)
The Cougars beat Westgate (20-0) and lost to Kaplan. Addison Lafferty (three hits), Kennedy Stutes, Emma Bailey and Remy Guins each doubled vs. Westgate. Finley Serio pitched three perfect innings with three strikeouts. Stutes and Reese Pratt each drove in three runs for STM, which has upcoming games vs. Southside, Sam Houston and Live Oak. Catcher Shyanne Irvin hit her 13th HR of the year vs. Kaplan.
12. Pine Prairie (21-2)
Previous rank: 14
Power rating: No. 1 (Division III nonselect)
The Panthers won district games vs. Crowley and Church Point. Kynnedi Ware struck out 19 in a 4-1 win over Church Point and contributed two hits with an RBI. Shortstop Josie Vidrine collected three hits in the 6-0 win over Crowley. Pine Prairie has upcoming games vs. Buckeye (15-9) and Anacoco (19-3).
13. Brusly (19-3)
Previous rank: 15
Power rating: No. 3 (Division II nonselect)
The Panthers beat Plaquemine, Parkview Baptist and Iowa. Abby David hit a two-run homer in the 7-2 win over Iowa (20-8). Abigail Heidbrink was the winning pitcher in all three games. LillyRose Albarez drove in three runs in the 11-0 win over Plaquemine. David had a double. Brusly has upcoming games vs. Doyle, St. John and Kinder.
14. Lutcher (16-7)
Previous rank: 16
Power rating: No. 6 (Division II nonselect)
Lutcher won the district title for the ninth time in 10 years by downing Assumption, 5-1. Kenzie Millet hit an inside-the-park grand slam in the eighth inning. Blair Clement threw a complete game, striking out eight and walking one. Lutcher also defeated Academy of Our Lady, 14-4. Clement had two doubles. Maddie Bourgeois had two hits with a double. Leadoff hitter Alyah Kahl tripled and scored twice.
15. John Curtis Christian (18-4)
Previous rank: 18
Power rating: No. 4 (Division I select)
The Patriots won three games by a combined score of 25-1. Leigha Carter had three hits and three runs batted in an 8-1 win over Slidell. Makayla Escude shutout Patrick Taylor, 2-0, throwing a five-hitter with no walks and nine strikeouts. Curtis has upcoming games vs. Doyle, Walker and St. Amant.
16. Hahnville (20-6)
Previous rank: 22
Power rating: No. 4 (Division I nonselect)
53 runs have been scored in the last four games - all victories - for the Tigers. Hahnville earned a big win at Mount Carmel, defeating the Cubs by a score of 13-2. Jenna Cancienne had two hits and was the winning pitcher, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. Shortstop Brazzi Jacob had three hits with a double.
17. Assumption (21-4)
Previous rank: 11
Power rating: No. 4 (Division II nonselect)
The Mustangs defeated 18-3 St. John-Plaquemine (10-5) and lost to Lutcher in the district championship. Livie Thibodeaux smashed two home runs with five RBIs in the win over St. John. Anna Diaz also homered. Kynlee Grisaffe, Lilia Alleman and Ella Mabile each had two hits.
18. Dutchtown (14-9)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Power rating: No. 6 (Division I nonselect)
Dutchtown has won six straight after losing three consecutive close games, outscoring opponents 41-4 with five shutouts. Pitcher Abby Froelich recently threw a one-hitter and a no-hitter. Froelich also struck out 12 while pitching a complete game in a 5-4 win over Live Oak in 14 innings. Anna White singled in the winning run.
19. Live Oak (15-10)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Power rating: No. 7 (Division I nonselect)
Bouncing back from five losses in seven games, Live Oak has won consecutive games against Walker, East Ascension, Catholic PC, Denham Springs and Prairieville. Halle Maxwell is hitting .410. Ava Kate Phillips (.360) has nine doubles and six homers. Phillips homered, drove in four runs and pitched three perfect innings in relief of Bailey Spencer in an 11-0 win over Prairieville.
20. LaSalle (24-3)
Previous rank: 19
Power rating: No. 1 (Division IV nonselect)
The Tigers, who beat Monterey, Simsboro and Montgomery, have scored at least six runs in all but one game, a 6-3 loss to D'Arbonne Woods. Mattie Parham drove in five runs in the 13-2 win over Monterey, according to Greg Jones of The Jena Times.
21. Benton (20-4)
Previous rank: 21
Power rating: No. 2 (Division I nonselect)
The Tigers beat Cedar Creek, Airline, Zwolle and Byrd for a strong response to back-to-back losses to North DeSoto and Buckeye. Audrey Stark homered and tripled in a 9-4 win over Cedar Creek. Emma Holmes went 4-for-4 with a triple in the 17-8 district win over Byrd.
22. Iota (18-3)
Previous rank: 23
Power rating: No. 2 (Division II nonselect)
The Bulldogs defeated Crowley and Rayne. Haydyn Schexnayder had three hits (two doubles) in a 7-4 win over Rayne. Chloe Bordelon and Charli Sonnier each added doubles. Ainsley Manuel and Schexnayder were the pitchers. Schexnayder allowed one unearned run while pitching a four-hitter with five strikeouts in the 12-1 win over Crowley.
23. Doyle (17-6)
Previous rank: 25
Power rating: No. 6 (Division III nonselect)
The Tigers run-ruled Pine, Springfield and Holden. Alyson Fletcher hit a grand slam, and Kylee Savant had a two-run homer in a 10-0 win over Springfield. Emily Edler pitched five innings, striking out six.
24. Sterlington (12-6)
Previous rank: 24
Power rating: No. 5 (Division III nonselect)
The Panthers beat Quitman, St. Frederick and Airline and lost to Jena. Evie West had three hits, including a home run, in the 6-0 win over Quitman. West also was the starting pitcher (5 IP, 3 H, 3 K, 0 BB). Allie Chrislip threw the final two innings. Catcher Ava West had a hit and two RBIs.
25. Quitman (16-5)
Previous rank: 20
Power rating: No. 1 (Class B)
The Wolverines beat 15-5 Hicks, Ouachita Christian and Cedar Creek and lost to Sterlington. Halle Kate Pullig had three hits with a home run in the 10-2 win over Cedar Creek. Cali Deal struck out nine over six innings. Maggie Guyotte smacked a two-run shot and pitched the final inning.
Dropped out: No. 13 Walker, No. 17 Mount Carmel - Mount Carmel lost pitcher Paige Reuther to season-ending surgery, according to Chris Dabe. The Cubs have dropped three of their last five games. Walker lost two of three.
Just missed: Walker, Mount Carmel, Tioga, West Ouachita, D'Arbonne Woods, Iowa, Lakeside, Logansport, Ponchatoula, Buckeye, Loranger, Archbishop Hannan, St. Charles Catholic, Riverside Academy, E.D. White, Catholic PC, Kinder, Opelousas Catholic, Ascension Catholic, St. John, St. Frederick, Stanley, Anacoco
