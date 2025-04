Top 25 Louisiana high school softball state rankings (4/3/2025)

Finished up district play with a W on Senior Night! And the ๐Ÿ’ฃ squad was poppin off!! Way to go @Rylee738065 @ChaixJordyn & @DempsterAmberly ๐Ÿ’ช๐Ÿผ๐Ÿ ๐ŸฅŽ๐Ÿ’œ pic.twitter.com/A6Agoq5HP6