Vote: Who Should be the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week? - March 9, 2026

Who was the top athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?

Each week, High School on SI scours The Pelican State and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the past week.

Heaven Weeks, Soph, Wossman girls basketball

Weeks dropped 26 points with 16 rebounds, four steals and an assist as the Wildcats won their fifth straight state championship with a 50-39 win over LaGrange in the Division II nonselect finals.

Charlie Mosely, Sr, Catholic-Baton Rouge boys basketball

The Bears will get another crack at John Curtis, the team that upset them in last year's playoffs, after Mosely canned 22 points in No. 12 Catholic's 54-51 win at No. 4-seeded St. Thomas More in the Division I select quarterfinals. The senior was accurate on 70% of his field goal attempts.

Jailee Edwards, Soph, JS Clark girls basketball

The Bulldogs made their third appearance in the championship game in four years. Edwards scored 17 points in a 42-23 semifinal win over Ouachita Christian, which had only lost one game, and led the Opelousas program with 12 points in a 43-38 loss to Southern Lab in the Division IV select finals.

Allen Fisher, Sr, Neville boys basketball

The Tigers have been on a tear since a midseason slump. No. 12 Neville won 55-52 at No. 5 Westgate in the Division I nonselect regionals behind two 3-pointers from Fisher that accounted for the final six points of the game. The senior scored nine of 15 points in the fourth quarter.

Shelbee Gros, Jr, E.D. White softball

Gros racked up her 600th career strikeout for the Cardinals, who swept Glenbrook, Lutcher, St. Charles and Belle Chasse by a combined score of 39-2. Gros struck out 13 and threw a three-hitter vs. St. Charles, last year's Division II select runner-up. She struck out four in two innings vs. Glenbrook and threw a five-hitter with eight strikeouts and one walk vs. Lutcher. Gros began the week with a five-inning no-hitter (13 K, 1 BB) vs. Belle Chasse.

Monte Farmer, Sr, Washington-Marion boys basketball

Farmer's 18 points led the way in the No. 3-seeded Charging Indianas 68-52 win over No. 6 John F. Kennedy in the Division II select quarterfinals in the final game played at Washington-Marion's gym, according to Rodrick Anderson of The American Press in Lake Charles.

Ava Raymond, Sr, Zachary girls basketball

Raymond spurred the Broncos to their second straight Division I nonselect championship by draining the game-winning shot in a 53-52 thriller. She ended the night with 27 points, nine rebounds and five steals.

Harlie Jo Schexnayder, Soph, Denham Springs softball

Schexnayder went 11 for 16 with four triples, a homer and 12 RBIs as the Yellow Jackets went 4-1 with wins over Jewel Sumner, defending Division III nonselect champion Doyle, Eunice and Church Point.

Jaydon Francis, Jr, Northside boys basketball

The Vikings made the state tournament for the first time since 2014 by defeating No. 5 Lake Charles College Prep and No. 12 St. Michael, which came into the Division II select quarterfinal in Lafayette fresh off a win over No. 4 Parkview Baptist. Francis scored 31 points vs. St. Michael with seven rebounds, three assists and a block, according to Eric Narcisse of The Acadiana Advocate. He also celebrated a birthday.

Charley Lentz, Jr, Pitkin girls basketball

Ptkin's Class B championship, its first in 31 years, meant something extra to the Lentz family, as Charley's mom played on the 1995 team. A 5-foot-7 junior, Charley was named MVP of the one-point win over No. 1 Bell City after totaling 15 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. She had 17 points and 16 rebounds in an 80-79 semifinal vs. defending champion Fairview.

Kortlin Kyle, Jr, Vinton baseball

Kyle struck out 10 while throwing a complete game four-hitter with 12 strikeouts in a 9-1 win over Lake Charles College Prep. He had a hit and drove in in three runs, as well. The Lions are 9-3 and No. 6 in the Division IV nonselect power ratings.

Kallie Waalk, Soph, Vandebilt Catholic softball

The undefeated Terriers took down John Curtis, Berwick, Assumption, Domincian and Hahnville to move to 10-0. Waalk had two hits with a homer vs. Berwick, three hits and three runs with two doubles vs. Assumption, two hits (both doubles) in a win over Hahnville, two hits with a walk-off homer vs. Dominican and scored twice vs. Curtis. She was the winning pitcher vs. Dominican, working 2.2 innings and allowing one hit in relief. Waalk was also an ace out of the bullpen vs. Hahnville, throwing four scoreless innings with seven strikeouts in a 3-0 pitching duel.

Kodi Miller, Sr, Simpson girls basketball

The top-seeded Broncos tallied nearly near 40 wins while winning consecutive Class C state titles. Miller scored 15 points in the 58-39 win over Pleasant Hill in the finals. She also collected 15 point with seven rebounds and five steals in the semifinal win over Evans.

Markez Davis, Jr, Northwest boys basketball

The No. 2-seeded Raiders made it to the Division II state tournament, their first appearance since coach Mark Cassimere was a player at the St. Landry Parish school, by defeating No. 7 Plaquemine 71-61 behind 20 points from Davis.

Asia Patin, Sr, Southern Lab girls basketball

Patin finished with 12 points, six rebounds, five asssits and a steal as the Kittens won their third state title and fourth in five years by defeating J.S. Clark. Top-seeded Southern Lab defeated Cedar Creek in the semifinals. Patin, who was named Outstanding Player of the title game, recorded 13 points, six steals, five assists and three rebounds vs. Cedar Creek.

Case James, Jr, Rosepine girls basketball

James scored 14 points for the Eagles, who outscored Holy Savior Menard 9-1 in overtime of a 42-34 win in the Division III select title game. It was the third state title in four years for Rosepine, which defeated Sacred Heart-New Orleans in the semifinals.

Carly Meynard, Sr, Holy Savior Menard girls basketball

Down by18 points at the half to five-time defending champion Lafayette Christian, the Eagles mounted a comeback to win 45-43 in the Division III select semifinals. Meynard scored 29 points on 12 of 19 shooting and attempted all eight of her team's free throws (made five). She added seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Emmarie Lacy, Fr, Parkview Baptist softball

Calvary Baptist has company in Division III select when it comes to teams stocked with young talent. The 12-1 Eagles shutout defending Division II nonselect state champ North DeSoto 1-0 as Lacy threw a three-hitter with 14 strikeouts and no walks. She had two hits with a homer and scored two runs in a 5-4 win over another top Division I select team Pineville and hit a grand slam in a 13-0 win over Northshore.

Rylie Arceneaux, Sr, South Terrebonne softball

Arecneaux struck out 10 in a win over St. Scholastica and produced three htis with five RBIs, including a home run. She went 3 for 3 with a double, triple and two RBIs in a win over Ellender and was the winning pitcher (no earned runs in three runs with five strikeouts). The Gators are 6-2 and No. 4 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.

