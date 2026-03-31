Top 25 Louisiana High School Softball State Rankings - March 30, 2026

Calvary Baptist once again graces the top of the Louisiana High School on SI softball rankings. Division I nonselect, which is headed up by Walker in the LHSAA's computer driven power ratings, is as difficult to sort out as ever, with numerous good teams hovering around the .500 mark due to strength of schedule.

Related: Final 2025 Top 25 Louisiana Softball Rankings

Related: Way Too Early 2026 Top 25 Louisiana Softball Rankings

1. Calvary Baptist (29-0)

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Sophomore Baylor Bockhaus is hitting .506 with 18 home runs for the Cavaliers, who are at or near the top of the national polls. Juniors Mallory Carver (McNeese St. catcher commit) and Loren Sivils have hit 10 and nine homers. UCF commit Carlie Guile has 20 stolen bases and leads the team with 48 hits. Georgia pitcher signee Kynzee Anderson is 22-0 with 224 strikeouts in 119 innings.

2. Vandebilt Catholic (21-0)

Coach James Spearman's Terriers didn't graduate a player from last year's Division II select state title team that went 33-2. Vandebilt Catholic, which was No. 2 in the Way Too Early 2026 Rankings, has scored double-digit runs in 10 games. Lauren Baudoin and Kallie Waalk combined to pitch a no-hitter last week vs. H.L. Bourgeois. Baudoin went 24-1 last year. Abby Aguillard was 7-0. Cassidy Chouest's two-run walk-off double secured a come-from-behind win last week vs. Mount Carmel.

3. Walker (18-3)

The Wildcats have won nine straight games since a loss to Live Oak and are coming off a trio of impressive wins vs. East Ascension, Parkview Baptist and St. Amant where they scored 39 runs. Oaklee Bailey homered twice with three RBIs and scored three runs in the 9-8 win over St. Amant, which is No. 3 in Division I nonselect. Alexis Pitre was the winning pitcher in a 14-3 victory over Sam Houston in early March.

4. Sam Houston (18-3)

The Broncos, who won Division I nonselect and were No. 2 in the final 2025 rankings, are led by senior Texas signee Aubrie Portie. Last week, the shortstop and leadoff hitter drove in five runs on three hits with a double, triple and a homer in a 14-4 win over Southside. Catcher Layla Landry and second baseman Chloe Peshoff combined for four hits and five RBIs. The Broncos are No. 2 in Division I nonselect behind Walker, which has a head-to-head win.

5. E.D. White (17-3)

The Cardinals, who were No. 9 in the Way Too Early 2026 Rankings, have won 14 of their last 15 games with only a 4-0 loss to Vandebilt Catholic. The district rivals are No. 2 and No. 1 in the Division II select power ratings. Junior pitcher Shelbee Gros struck out nine in a 9-2 win over highly touted Jena. Bryelle Landry doubled twice and drove in three runs. Gros also hit a double.

6. St. Amant (19-5)

The Gators (No. 3 in Division I nonselect) are surging, with wins in 11 of their last 12 games and only a one-run loss to Walker. The Gators capped off last week with a 4-1 win over Division II nonselect No. 2 Lutcher. Catcher Brooke Rabalais and second baseman Devin Tanner each produced two hits and drove in a run. St. Amant had an especially impressive recent four-game stint with wins over Winnfield, North DeSoto, Live Oak and East Ascension.

7. Jena (20-3)

Jena, the No. 1 team in the Division III nonselect power ratings, has only lost two games to in-state foes: E.D. White and Calvary Baptist. The Giants were No. 5 in the Way Too Early 2026 Rankings and have held 16 opponents to three-or-fewer runs with Kiette Cooper as their ace pitcher. Cooper threw a one-hitter with 17 strikeouts on Saturday vs. Division III contender D'Arbonne Woods (5-1 win).

Our final game of the night was one that definitely lived up to the hype.



Jena and D’Arbonne Woods locked in a Pitcher’s Duel that Kiette Cooper and the Lady Giants would prevail in.



There was unbelievable pitching from both sides.



Kiette went 7 innings allowing just 1 hit… pic.twitter.com/NHKjotGJWQ — 446Sports (@446Sports) March 29, 2026

8. East Ascension (18-6)

The Spartans (No. 4 in Division I nonselect) have wins over Lutcher, Walker, Kaplan, Live Oak, D'Arbonne Woods and Pine Prairie. Savannah Baker threw seven innings with seven strikeouts in the 2-0 win over Pine Prairie. Catcher Avery Stevens drove in two runs. Cayden Tullier and Mckenzi Creel are a potent one-two punch at the top of the lineup.

9. Pine Prairie (16-3)

Pitcher Kynnedi Ware and the Panthers (No. 4, Division III nonselect) were No. 15 in the Way Too Early 2026 Rankings. Pine Prairie has won 14 of its last 15 games and held all 15 foes to four-or-less runs. Ware threw a one-hitter with one walk and nine strikeouts in a 16-0 win over Sam Houston. She also drove in five runs on two hits with a double and a homer.

10. Lutcher (15-6)

Blair Clement and the Bulldogs (No. 12 in Way Too Early 2026 Rankings) have won nine of their last 11 games with losses to Jena and Live Oak. Clement had four hits with a double, triple and homer in a 14-13 slugfest win over Mount Carmel. Addison Brignac, Avery St. Pierre and Peyton Conway all homered. Lutcher has shut out eight opponents.

11. Mount Carmel (17-5)

The Cubs (No. 6 in Way Too Early Rankings) won the Catholic League title and have won nine of their last 11 games with losses to Lutcher and Vandebilt Catholic. Hayden Traub (124 career hits) topped the 100-RBI mark for her career. The Cubs are No. 2 in the Division I select power ratings, one spot ahead of district rival Archbishop Chapelle.

12. Parkview Baptist (21-3)

Parkview Baptist can give opponents multiple different looks from a staff that has pitchers that would all be aces at most schools, starting with Jalaylah Slaughter. It was Aimee Gawlik who threw a six-inning shutout with nine strikeouts and no walks in an 11-0 win over Central Private (15-4, Division IV select No. 5) last week. Gawlik and Emmarie Lacy both homered. The Eagles were No. 17 in the Way Too Early Rankings.

13. Archbishop Chapelle (18-6)

The Chipmunks (No. 10 Way Too Early rankings) reloaded by graduating only one senior. Chapelle is looking to start a new winning streak Tuesday vs. Hahnville after dropping four of its last eight games. That included losses by a combined five runs to Mount Carmel, Northshore and West Monroe (and a loss to Calvary Baptist). Those were also notable victories over Quitman and John Curtis Christian. Chapelle has earlier wins over Destrehan, Riverside, St. Amant and St. Charles.

14. North DeSoto (19-6)

North DeSoto, which was coming off a 32-2 season and No. 3 position in the final 2025 rankings, has picked right back up with freshman pitcher Macie Cameron in the circle and at the plate. The Griffins are No. 1 in the Division II nonselect power ratings, although they're coming off losses to Calvary Baptist and Division III nonselect No. 6 Winnfield (18-7 record). North DeSoto has recent victories vs. Notre Dame and East Ascension. Cameron struck out 16 in the 2-1 win over Notre Dame. She also had a hit and drove in both runs.

15. Archbishop Hannan (19-2)

The Hawks were the first team outside of the Way Too Early 2026 Rankings. Khloe Renton batted .750 last week in wins over Lakeshore, Jewel Sumner and Catholic PC with three doubles, a homer and five RBIs. Hannan is No. 3 in the Division II select power ratings.

16. Notre Dame (23-2)

The Pioneers have only lost to Sam Houston and North DeSoto. Kenley Sonnier is hitting .560 with 14 doubles, two triples, nine homers and 43 RBIs. Cate Romero had a solo homer, and Keagan Valdetero hit a two-run double in a recent 5-4 win over Pineville.

17. Kaplan (16-4)

The Pirates are No. 2 in the Division III nonselect power ratings behind Jena. Lexi Greene threw a four-hit shutout in a 5-0 win over Buckeye. Cheyanne Breaux homered. Kaplan has won 12 straight games with victories over North Vermilion, Ponchatoula, Chalmette and Live Oak.

18. Brusly (16-5)

The Panthers own wins over E.D. White, Lutcher, Riverside, St. Michael and John Curtis. Brusly, which is No. 3 in the Division II nonselect power ratings, beat Division I nonselect No. 8 Chalmette 1-0 on Saturday. Sophomore pitcher Abigail Heidbrink threw a one-hitter with no walks and nine strikeouts.

🚨250+ High School Career Strikeout🚨



All glory to God. 🙏🥎 Blessed for the opportunity to compete at a high level!



What shows on the field is built through countless hours behind the scenes; working on my pitching, staying disciplined, and strengthening my mental game every… pic.twitter.com/pAFko8LmhE — Abigail Heidbrink | 2028 RHP (@AbigailH2028) March 28, 2026

19. North Vermilion (17-4)

Pitcher Kallie Gibson and the Patriots (No. 4, Division II nonselect power ratings) have won seven straight games since a one-run loss to Kaplan with five shutouts, punctuated by a 5-0 win at Division I select No. 8 Teurlings Catholic (17-8).

20. Hahnville (16-9)

The Tigers had a seven-game winning streak snapped by Calvary Baptist. Hahnville is No. 9 in Division I nonselect with recent wins over Sterlington and Berwick.

21. Pineville (19-9)

The Rebels have lost three of their last six games but defeated West Monroe in a district battle. Chelsie Simpson hit a two-run homer and got the win in the cricle in the 7-3 victory.

22. West Monroe (17-8)

The No. 7 team in the Division I nonselect power ratings has won three games vs. tough competition - Oak Grove, LaSalle and Archbishop Chapelle - since a district loss to Pineville.

23. D'Arbonne Woods (14-7)

The Timberwolves have lost four of their last seven games against tough competition that includes Pineville, Alexandria, Jena and West Monroe. D'Arbonne Woods, which hosts Quitman today (March 30), has wins over Grant, Sterlington, St. Frederick and Dutchtown.

24. French Settlement (12-2)

As long as Malloy Miles is pitching, the Lions (No. 3 in Division III nonselect) are capable of winning any game. French Settlement has losses to Northlake Christian and Dutchtown with wins over Pineville, Ponchatoula and St. Thomas Aquinas.

25. Sterlington (10-4)

Freshman pitcher Ansley Johnson has helped ease the transfer of Ava and Evie West to West Monroe. The Panthers (No. 5, Division III nonselect) rebounded from a loss to Hahnville with a 5-1 win over Airline. There were also recent wins over defending Division IV select champ Menard and Oak Grove.

On the Bubble: Tioga, Ponchatoula, Teurlings Catholic, Alexandria, John Curtis, St. Charles, Patrick Taylor, Northlake Christian, St. Thomas Aquinas, St. Louis, Riverside, Glenbrook, Ascension Catholic, Covenant Christian, Stanley, Quitman, Northside Christian, Destrehan, Natchitoches-Central, Chalmette, Ouachita, Live Oak, Barbe, Lakeshore, Iota, Grant, Belle Chasse, Winnfield, Berwick, Many, LaSalle, Lakeside, Merryville, Logansport, Northshore, St. Frederick, Menard, Opelousas Catholic, Sacred Heart, St, John, St. Mary's