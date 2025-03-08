Vandebilt Catholic vs. Madison Prep: Live score, updates of Louisiana Division II select girls basketball final
No. 2 Vandebilt Catholic and No. 5 Madison Prep meet at 2 p.m. on Saturday for the Division II select Louisiana (LHSAA) high school girls basketball state title at the University Center in Hammond.
Pregame
The No. 5 Chargers (20-12) return to the championship game after losing to Lafayette Christian last year. Madison Prep was supposed to face Vandebilt Catholic in the 2023-24 semifinals, but the game never occurred because of the Terriers having an ineligible player.
Madison Prep took down top-seeded University High, its district rival, for the second time this season in the semifinals (58-45). All eight Chargers on the roster played over a quarter with Brooklyn Smith leading the way (7 of 11 FT, 21 points, nine rebounds, three steals, three assists). Auri Ray added 18 points, seven steals and three assists.
Vandebilt Catholic (18-7) disposed of No. 3 Parkview Baptist, a two-time reigning state champion in a smaller division, by a 63-37 score. Tyanna Stewart had 21 points, Makayla Charles had 11, Journee Johnson added 10, and Makensie Charles contributed nine points. Johnson grabbed nine rebounds with three assists.
The Terriers finished with 30 points in the paint and 15 points via fast breaks in the semifinals and held the Eagles to single digits (seven and nine points) in the second and third quarters. Vandebilt Catholic made 9 of 14 field goals (64.3%) in a 24-point first quarter.
First quarter
(Updates will appear here after the game begins.)
