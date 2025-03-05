Vandebilt Catholic vs. Parkview Baptist: Live score, updates of Louisiana girls basketball Division II semifinal
Reigning Division III select champion Parkview Baptist (21-6) tangles with second-seeded Vandebilt Catholic (17-7) in a Division II select semifinal Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at the Louisiana girls basketball state tournament in Hammond.
Pregame
Parkview Baptist moved up to Division II after defeating Baton Rouge rival University Lab in last year's championship game. The Eagles, who advanced with wins against No. 14 Loranger (58-36) and No. 6 Archbishop Hannan (60-38), won back-to-back crowns in Division III.
Junior Anna Richerson (14 points, 8 rebounds per game) is one of three double-digit scorers for the Eagles, who have only two seniors. Sophomore Ella LaFors (10 ppg) and freshman Ansley Berhard (10) are players to watch.
The Terriers are deep. Journee Johnson, a 6-foot junior who goes by the nickname "Slim Sniper," and Tyanna Stewart are the leading scorers at 14 and 15 points per game. Seniors Makensie and Makayla Charles combine for 15 points and 13 rebounds per contest.
Vandebilt Catholic previously handled No. 15 George Washington Carver (55-17) and No. 10 Leesville (70-43).
First quarter
