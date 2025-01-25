Vote: Who Has Been the Top Class 5A Louisiana Girls High School Basketball Player So Far in 2024-25?
We previously unveiled our list of top Louisiana boys high school basketball players in Class 5A. Now it's time for you, the fan, to determine who has been the best girls basketball player in the state's high classification. Many of the top teams have multiple players across different grades who would be great candidates for this list. We tried to pick the player in the highest grade, if possible.
Here are the nominees. Voting ends Feb. 14 at 11:59 p.m.
Amijah Price, sr, Woodlawn-BR
LBR Basketball ranks Price, a 5-foot-8 guard, as the No. 1 player in Louisiana. She averaged 26 points per game in last season's Division I select state tourney, leading the fifth-seeded Panthers to a 71-58 upset of No. 1 Huntington in the semifinals and a runner-up finish to John Curtis. Price, who signed with the UL Ragin' Cajuns, scored 22 points in a recent win over undefeated University Lab and has led Woodlawn to a 15-6 record.
Cherie Spencer, sr, Northshore
The North Texas signee averaged 23.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 4.2 steals as a junior, according to Joseph Halm of The New Orleans Advocate. Spencer broke the school's career scoring record of 2,104 points in January. She scored 28 points in that game, 32 in her previous outing and has led Northshore to a 15-5 record.
Carley Hamilton, sr, Huntington
A Southern Miss signee, Hamilton leads a team full of scorers with an average of 19.2 points per game. She is shooting 52% from the field, which ranks second, and is averaging 4.2 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.7 assists. Hamilton is "a favorite for the coveted Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year award," the Southern Miss women's basketball site wrote about its early signees.
Sanaa Bean, sr, Edna Karr
On National Signing Day, the future Texas-San Antonio Roadrunner told Louisiana vs. All Y'all "the emotion I'm probably feeling the most is gratitude." The 6-foot-3 senior transferred from Newman to Karr and has helped the Cougars to a 20-3 record and the No. 3 power rating in Division I select by averaging 13.1 points per game. "I felt like the (UTSA) coaching staff were very serious about winning," Bean said to WGNO-TV.
Dakota Howard, sr, Parkway
A Southeastern Louisiana signee, the 5-foot-11 Howard has helped the Panthers to back-to-back state championships. As a junior, she averaged 14.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.4 steals and 2.5 steals, according to Russell Hedges of the Bossier Press Tribune. She scored 15 points to lead Parkway to a District 1-5A win over Huntington and is averaging 19 ppg for the No. 1 team in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Arionna Patterson, sr, Walker
The Wildcats went undefeated in the regular season of Patterson's junior campaign, and they're off to a 25-1 start this time. The 6-foot-0 senior, a UL Ragin' Cajuns' signee, is averaging 17.4 ppg while shooting at a 54% clip. She is also averaging a team-high 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 steals and is dishing out two assists per game.
Kira Johnson, sr. Lafayette High
Johnson has been a pivotal player for the Lions for years. As a sophomore, she registered a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds in a 52-46 state championship win that snapped John Curtis' streak of titles dating back to 2017. "A phenomenal floor general who plays with a high IQ," is how Johnson is described on her CaptainU.com page. She scored 23 points in a win over Opelousas, according to Shannon Belt of The Lafayette Daily Advertiser.. The Lions have a deceptive 10-9 record against a tough schedule and will challenge Barbe and Sulphur in District 3-5A.
Imani Daniel, sr, John Curtis
Daniel has been a fixture on state championship squads during her career with the Patriots, including last season's title game win over Woodlawn-BR which she finished with 17 points (11 of 14 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals. She is averaging 12.5 points and 8.3 rebounds for the 12-3 Patriots, who are No. 1 in the Division I select power ratings.
Tiarra McPipe, sr, Zachary
A 1,000-point scorer, McPipe is also a vicious defender who uses her strength and athleticism to harass the opponent's top shooter. The 5-foot-10 senior combined with junior Ava Raymond to lead the Broncos to a 60-54 win over Southern Lab, finishing with 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, according to William Weathers of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Zachary is 17-3 and No. 3 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Akeelah Wade, sr, Natchitoches-Central
The 5-foot-11 forward was lauded on X by NxtPro-Puma lead basketball scout Derrick Beechum for her "post-up proficiency" and her knack for being a "skilled finisher" and a "defensive disruptor." As a junior, she averaged 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. Wade has led the Chiefs to an 18-3 record this season.
Alyssa Hillard, sr, Ponchatoula
The Green Wave has posted a 15-9 record against some of the toughest competition in the state with Hillard scoring 20 and 28 points against defending state champions Lafayette Christian and John Curtis. She scored a total of 67 points in a three-game span over two days in December. Jarryd Boyd of The Hash It Out Show described Hillard as "the hidden secret" of underrated college prospects.
Mia Colston, sr, Barbe
The 5-foot-9 guard "starts getting face-guarded as soon as she steps off the bus," the Barbe Lady Bucs Basketball Facebook page wrote. Colston scored 16 points with four 3-pointers in a 57-23 win over LaGrange. The Women's Hoops Hidden Gems X page posted about Colston: "talk about a hidden gem who would be a great fit for a program on the next level." Barbe is 20-2 and No. 5 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Kaylee Dublin, sr, Archbishop Chapelle
The 6-foot-0 senior leads the Chipmunks with an average of 12.8 points per game and is shooting 51% from the field while pulling down 7.9 rebounds, blocking 3.1 shots and dishing out 2.3 assists per game. Chapelle is 16-4 and No. 8 in the Division I select power ratings.
Alanna Benoit, jr, Mandeville
The Skippers have won five straight games to improve their record to 17-6 overall and 3-0 in district. Benoit is leading the team in points (21.9), rebounds (9.2), steals (5.8), assists (5.2) and blocks (1.2). She also tops the team in field goal and free throw percentage. As a sophomore, Benoit scored 20 points per game.
Shaniya Perkins, jr, Haughton
The 6-foot-3 forward regularly leads the Bucs in scoring. Perkins totaled 25 points, including 10 in the decisive third quarter, to lead Haughton to a win over Ouachita Parish at the West Monroe Tournament, according to Russell Hedges of the Bossier Press Tribune. The Buccaneers are 22-1 and No. 4 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Kezyriah Sykes, jr, Airline
The 6-foot-0 forward was named by LBR Basketball as an "Eye Catcher" at the Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association event in the summer of 2024. Sykes led Airline with 23 points in a 57-44 win over Plain Dealing, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times. The Vikings are 16-3 and No. 13 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Payton Rowbatham, jr, Slidell
Rowbatham scored her 1,000th career point earlier this season against French Settlement, according to Joseph Halm of The New Orleans Advocate, who documented how she has succeeded first at Northshore High and then St. Thomas Aquinas before landing at Slidell, which has a 17-5 record. "Having played for different teams and different coaches, she understands the game," Slidell coach Kristin Twillie told Halm.
Koi Ursin, sr, Destrehan
Ursin earned All-Metro honors from The New Orleans Advocate after averaging 16.9 points per game as a junior. "She is communicating and playing well at both ends of the floor," Destrehan coach Twalla Powell told Ryan Arena of The St. Charles Herald Guide in December after the Wildcats handed Slidell its first loss. The Wildcats also have a win over John Curtis.
Thamerin Balthazar, sr, Alexandria
Balthazar leads the Trojans in scoring (14.2 ppg) and free throw percentage (69%) and is averaging three steals and 2.1 assists. Alexandria is 18-5 and No. 10 in the Division I select power ratings. Balthazar had 14 points in a January win over 2023-24 Division V select runner-up Oak Hill.
Emilee Duet, sr, St. Scholastica
Duet broke the school scoring record earlier this season, scoring 31 points against Doyle on Jan. 10 to set a new mark of 1,812 points and counting, according to Joseph Halm of The New Orleans Advocate. Eric Richey of Varsity Sports Now described her performance against Newman (15 of 20 FG, 36 points) as the most dominant his network has streamed in five years. The Doves are 14-5 and No. 7 in the Division I select power ratings.
Taylor Smith, sr, Denham Springs
Smith's 19 points on Friday paced the Yellow Jackets to their first win against Walker in eight tries, according to William Weathers of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Smith had 12 points in the first half - all from beyond the arc - as Denham Springs went up at the half, 38-11, over previously undefeated Walker. Smith averages a team-high 12.8 ppg for the Yellow Jackets (17-8, No. 10 Division I nonselect).
Amyja Clark, jr, Terrebonne
Clark is averaging a team-high 12.3 points and nine rebounds per game for the 19-4 Tigers, who are No. 16 in the Division I nonselect power ratings. She also leads the team in free throw and field goal percentage and blocks (1.2) and averages 3.7 steals.
McKenna Cooley, jr, Ouachita Parish
LBR Basketball named Cooley as an "Eye Catcher" at the Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association event in the summer of 2024. Cooley has been averaging double figures since her freshman year when she put in 13 ppg. She made first team all-district (1-5A) as a sophomore (14 ppg, 5 rpg) and is a standout in softball and track and field. Ouachita is 16-5 and No. 19 in the power ratings of a loaded Division I nonselect field.
Jalyn Newman, sr, Warren Easton
Newman has been on the floor with the varsity team since early in her career. She was named an LBR Basketball MLK Main Event Standout in January 2022. Prep Girls Hoops describes Newman as "a dynamic player who can control the pace." The point guard was an LSWA Class 4A honorable mention all-state selection as a junior.
Rhian Comery, jr, St. Amant
The 5-foot-11 forward accounted for 34 of her team's 65 points in a win last season over Salmen. She also had 14 rebounds, six steals and three assists, according to Chris Chapple of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Back in 2022, LBR Basketball wrote on X that Cornery "dominated the paint" and "loves to bang" after her performance at the Lake Charles Pre-Fab 50. Cornery has led the Gators to wins in three of their last five games including victories over Division III nonselect No. 1 French Settlement and Division II nonselect No. 4 Sterlington.
Kennedi Smith, sr, Captain Shreve
Smith's 12 points led the Gators to a 55-40 win over a 16-3 Airline team in a pivotal District 1-5A game on Friday, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times. The Gators (20-4) are No. 6 in the Division I select power ratings.