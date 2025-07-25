Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Year?
Central Florida high school softball players hit it big in 2025, with five area schools advancing to state tournaments in their respective classifications.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 21 players for 2025 Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Year.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Year.
Congratulations to Lake Brantley junior outfielder Auriana Turner for being voted Central Florida High School Softball Hitter of the Year, and South Lake freshman Zoie Rogers for being voted Central Florida High School Softball Pitcher of the Year.
Voting closes at 11:59 PT p.m., Sunday, Aug. 3. The winner will be announced online.
Ariana Lara, Jr., Bishop Moore
Batted .704 with a whopping 22 doubles, eight triples, six home runs, 49 runs scored and 29 RBI for the Hornets.
Luna Taboas, Jr., Montverde Academy
Shortstop batted .663 with eight doubles, two triples, one home run, 49 runs scored and 28 RBI for the Eagles, who soared to a 27-3 record and the Class 2A regional finals.
Alondra Lozada, Sr., Cypress Creek
Catcher/third baseman batted .641 with 11 doubles, four triples, two home runs, 26 runs scored and 34 RBI for the Bears, who finished with an 18-6 record and advanced to the Class 7A regional quarterfinals.
Taylor Smith, Jr., Apopka
Catcher/outfielder batted .487 with seven doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 41 runs scored and 44 RBI for the Blue Darters, who compiled a 22-6 record and advanced to the Class 7A regional semifinals.
Emmy Luke, Soph, Eustis
Batted .488 with 13 doubles, one triple, 12 home runs, 40 runs scored and 53 RBI for the Panthers, who finished with a 23-5 record and as Class 3A state runner-up.
Emma Bastian, Sr., Geneva School
Shortstop/third baseman batted .528 with five doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 47 runs scored and 45 RBI to lead the Knights to a 22-4 record and a state runner-up finish in Class 1A.
Emma Pynes, Soph., Cornerstone Charter Academy
Pitcher/outfielder batted .443 with 14 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 37 runs scored and 39 RBI for the Ducks, who finished with a 19-10 record and advanced to the Class 2A regional semifinals.
Kayla Morris, UTIL, Lake Brantley
Star senior batted .344 with four doubles, one triple, 10 home runs, 24 runs scored and 32 RBI for the Patriots, who finished with a 25-4 record and advanced to the Class 7A regional finals.
Ana Roman, Sr., Hagerty
Alabama signee batted .471 with three doubles, six triples, nine home runs, 42 runs scored and 31 RBI, leading the Huskies to a 24-7 record and a Class 7A state runner-up finish.
McKenna Hawley, P, Trinity Prep
UCF commit compiled a 7-3 record and 0.81 earned run average in 69 innings pitched, striking out a whopping 152 batters and walking only 10.
Nevaeh Williams, P, Montverde Academy
Ole Miss commit compiled an impressive 15-3 record and 0.88 ERA in 95.2 innings pitched, striking out 169 and walking only 19 in guiding the Eagles to a 27-3 record and the Class 2A regional finals.
Tessa Guenette, P, Deltona
The East Stroudsburg (Pa.) commit and right-hander compiled a 15-4 record and 1.05 ERA in 107 innings pitched, striking out 105 and walking just 21 in leading the Wolves to a 14-5 record and the Class 5A regional quarterfinals.
Katherine Sanchez, P, East River
A member of the Puerto Rican 18U national teams, she compiled a 12-5 record and 1.47 ERA in 114 innings pitched, striking out 149 and walking only 20 in guiding the Falcons to an 18-8 record and the Class 5A regional quarterfinals.
Madelynn Prato, P, Melbourne Central Catholic 5
Junior right-hander compiled an 11-1 record and 1.51 ERA in 69.1 innings pitched, striking out 55 and walking just two in leading the Hustlers to a 20-4 record and the Class 2A regional semifinals.
Rhianna Hudson, P, Lake Howell
Florida Tech commit compiled a 10-1 record and 1.60 ERA in 101.1 innings pitched, striking out 134 and walking 51 in guiding the Silver Hawks to a 22-5 record and the Class 6A regional semifinals.
Mackenzie Duncan, P, Horizon
Penn State signee compiled a 13-7 record and 1.83 ERA in 126.1 innings pitched, striking out a whopping 221 batters and walking just 48 in leading the Hawks to a 21-7 record and the Class 6A regional semifinals.
Tiffany Seamann, P, Winter Springs
Super sophomore compiled a 14-7 record and 2.50 ERA in 128.2 innings pitched, striking out 96 and walking 35 in leading the Bears to a 24-8 record and the Class 5A state championship.
Carson Roden, P, Eustis
Junior compiled a 19-4 record and 2.80 ERA in 142.2 innings pitched, striking out 182 and walking just 60 in powering the Panthers to a 23-5 record and the Class 3A state championship game.
Sarah Espada, P, East Ridge
Senior compiled a 17-1 record and 2.66 ERA in 100 innings pitched, striking out 79 and walking 38 in marching the Knights to a 22-6 record and the Class 7A regional semifinals.
Bella Rosales, P, Lake Brantley
Eastern Florida State College commit and right-hander compiled a 14-0 record and 2.91 ERA in 89 innings pitched, striking out 66 and walking 49 in leading the Patriots to a 25-4 record and the Class 7A regional finals.
Dallas Esperas, P, Geneva School
Only a seventh-grader, the right-hander compiled a 10-0 record and 2.16 ERA in 64.2 innings pitched, striking out 107 and walking only 17 in marching the Knights to a 22-4 record and the Class 1A state championship game.
