Vote: Who Has Been The Top Louisiana Boys High School Basketball Player So Far in 2024-25?
Welcome to the first installment of our series spotlighting the Louisiana's top basketball players in each classification. First up are boys prospects in the largest division, Class 5A.
It's up to you, the fan, to decide the No. 1 player in each classficiation. Please review each candidate's credentials and cast your vote(s) for the player of your choice. Voting ends Feb. 9 at 11:59 p.m.
Tate McCurry, sr, Catholic-Baton Rouge
A Baton Rouge Advocate All-Metro selection as a junior, McCurry (6-3) is described by prep basketball analyst Clifton Dixon as "an elite spot-up shooter" and a "highly-disciplined player on both ends." As a sophomore, his 3-pointer in overtime lifted the Bears to a 60-59 win over Liberty. He scored 20 of 26 points in the second half of a recent win over University Lab. The Bears are 20-1.
CJ Shiflett, sr, Evangel Christian
The 5-foot-11 point guard is "recognized for his exceptional decision-making abilities" and "remarkable court vision," Clifton Dixon wrote in a Player Focus article. Shiflett was named a 2024 Hoopfest Holiday Classic Standout by NXTPro Sports. Recruiting analyst Mal Mundy called him "a jet quick point guard." Shiflett made first team all-district (1-4A) as a junior.
Jaydon Norbert, sr, Southside
The 6-foot-4 wing nearly spurred the Sharks to a win over 2023-24 Division I nonselect runner-up Natchitoches-Central earlier this month, putting up 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a double-overtime one-point loss. Mal Mundy said Norbert is "a true slasher" who "scores in bunches" after evaluating him vs. Central-BR.
Malek Robinson, sr., Liberty Magnet
Robinson led the Patriots to a Division I select state championship as a junior. The Liberty Magnet basketball X page posted recently that Robinson was leading the nation in steals (8.1 spg) and was No. 35 in assists (7.6). He paces the Patriots (13-1, No. 1 in Division I select) in scoring (15.3 ppg) and is shooting 50% from the field.
Cobe Landry, sr, Hahnville
The 6-foot-5, 190-pounder is a consistent scorer, delivering 29 points vs. Northshore in January with a double-double (19 points, 14 rebounds) against St. Amant and 29 points and seven assists vs. Port Allen in December. He maintains a 3.7 grade point average.
Kevon'te Landry, sr, Lafayette High
Landry, whose nickname is "Flip," is an accurate perimeter shooter who also excels at driving to the hoop and drawing fouls. The Players' Tribe X page posted that he has "a non-stop motor" with "good body control and finishing ability." On his birthday in September, Landry scored three touchdowns in a football win, according to Matt Miguez of The Acadiana Advocate.
CJ Braziel, sr, Ponchatoula
A physical specimen at 6-foot-5 and just over 200 lbs., Braziel helped the Green Wave to a 29-7 record and the 2023-24 Division I nonselect state title. He also played receiver on the football team and is an electric all-around athlete with an explosive vertical jump.
Brewer Nitcher, sr, Jesuit
Nitcher can post up in the paint or drain the 3-ball from the outside for the 16-2 Blue Jays. The 6-foot-6, 195-pounder sports a 4.3 grade point average and a 31 on the ACT. He scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a 56-46 win over L.B. Landry in December.
Jeremiah Lucas, sr, Bonnabel
Lucas took over a recent game against Holy Cross, which had only lost once, scoring 31 points in a 58-53 win. The 6-foot-5 combo guard "exhibits a fluidity in movement that belies his size," according to Clifton Dixon. Two years ago, New Orleans basketball expert Josh Preston said Lucas "is one of the best and more unique prospects you'll come across."
Xavier Ferguson, sr, Zachary
The 6-foot-2 combo guard has been a mainstay for one of the state's best programs for years. He put on a show recently in Texas, scoring 61 points in a pair of high-profile wins. The Tour Basketball described Ferguson as "strong and fearless" with a "very good midrange pull up (jumper)." Zachary is 17-1 this season.
Marcus Lofton, sr, Captain Shreve
The Gators' 5-foot-11 guard helped his team to a 64-46 win over city rival Huntington earlier this month, scoring 15 points with six rebounds, four assists and two steals. The Captain Shreve boys basketball X page posted that Lofton is "a natural scorer and shot creator." He has a 4.0 GPA.
Autrail Manning, jr, John Curtis
Manning was named the Louisiana Hoops player of the game following a 27-point win over Tioga in December. Get Noticed Hoops called him "a lights out shooter at all three levels." Oral Roberts has offered the big-time recruit, who is ranked as a four-star and the No. 2 junior in Louisiana by Rivals.
Tyshawn Duncan, jr, Alexandria
At 6-foot-8 and 200 lbs, Duncan is a great-looking prospect who plays for a Class 5A power. 446 Sports called him "an absolute beast" after covering a preseason jamboree in November 2024. Clifton Dixon said Duncan is "a highly-athletic forward with explosive leaping ability." Alexandria is 20-4 and No. 5 in the Division I select power ratings.
Ja'Dell Demery, jr, Natchitoches-Central
Cash Pichon, sr, Holy Cross
Pichon made the All-Catholic League team last year while averaging more than 14 points per contest. The 6-foot-1 guard scored 13 points in the Tigers' 49-45 win over Newman earlier this month and has led his team to a 16-2 mark.
Tahj Mosely, jr, H.L. Bourgeois
Mosely, who played receiver on the Braves' football team, is a versatile 6-foot-2 guard with excellent speed. He ranks 11th in school history in the 200-meter dash. The Hoopfest Tour said Mosely is "a high-flying wing" who "plays extremely hard" and "dunks over defenders."
Ahmad Hudson, soph, Ruston
Hudson is the ultimate two-sport athlete, a 6-foot-8, 230-pound hulk who is a five-star tight end on the football field and a devastating post player on the hardwood. He helped the Bearcats to the 2023-24 state baskeball tournament and recently scored 28 points with 26 rebounds and six blocks in one game. "I'm not just a football player," he posted on X. "I DO BOTH."
Peyton Parker, soph, Huntington
Parker excels at everything. A two-time student of the year, he has a 4.8 GPA. Earlier this week with his team trailing by four points with 1:30 remaining, Parker quickly scored 12 points and sank the game-winning free throws. Louisiana Hoops wrote that he boasts "a polished offensive game."
Eli Washington, soph, Airline
Louisiana Hoops labeled Washington a Live Period Prospect Eye-Opener last summer, noting that the 6-foot-7 wing "can facilitate offense effectively" and is "a versatile defender capable of guarding multiple positions." He is averaging a team-high 21 points per game while shooting 54% from the floor.
Kelinee Stone, sr, Woodlawn-Baton Rouge
A 6-foot-6 forward, Stone has been a key player for the Panthers since his sophomore campaign. He is averaging 18.4 points per game and shooting an amazing 69% from the field. If that's not enough, Stone is pulling down 10 rebounds per game.
Darren Ford, fr, Ouachita Parish
The lone freshman on the list, Ford registered his first career double-double at the Don Redden Memorial earlier this month, scoring 21 points to accompany 10 boards and seven assists. Oklahoma State has already offered the 6-foot-2 guard, who has sparked the Lions to a 15-5 record and the No. 4 power rating in Division I nonselect.
Aaron Miles, soph, St. Augustine
The youthful Purple Knights are 18-2 and No. 4 in the Division I select power ratings. Miles rallied his team from an eight-point fourth quarter deficit against Dunham to win by scoring 11 of his team-high 14 points down the stretch, according to William Weathers of The New Orleans Advocate. The 5-foot-9 guard also led his team in scoring in wins over L.B. Landry and Lutcher.
Jace Conrad, jr, Central-BR
The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder impressed in his team's win over Southside at Mal Mundy's New Year's Classic. The Hoopfest Tour noted that Conrad is "a highly-skilled guard, shifty with the ball and a sharpshooter from beyond the arc." Conrad has helped the Wildcats to a 13-2 record and the No. 3 power rating in Division I nonselect.