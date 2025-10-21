Louisiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 21, 2025
It feels like we're on a mad dash to the end of the regular season. It's Week 7 already in Louisiana high school football. Here's a look at the top 25 teams in the state and a group of schools on the cusp of the rankings.
1. Edna Karr (7-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: defeated Jesuit 41-0
Perhaps the reminder of last year's 21-9 win over Jesuit was fresh in the Cougars' minds. Edna Karr was relentless on defense against the Blue Jays, who played them closer than anybody in the Catholic League last year. Karr held Jesuit to 21 yards rushing on 10 carries, according to Andrew Valenti of The New Orleans Advocate. Tre Garrison ran for 133 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown.
Next: vs. Warren Easton (3-4)
2. John Curtis Christian (6-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: defeated Brother Martin 38-24
Prentice MacKyeon intercepted two passes, and senior running back Jacobi Boudreaux rushed for 116 yards on nine carries with three touchdowns, according to Christopher Pouncey of Crescent City Sports. Sophomore quarterback London Padgett accounted for two scores. John Curtis has 2,185 yards rushing with 27 touchdowns and is averaging 9.2 yards per carry.
Next: at Jesuit (4-3)
3. Ruston (6-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: defeated Neville 41-37
The Bearcats reeled off 21 consecutive points to win the 100th meeting with Interstate 20 rival Neville, according to Matt Belinson of The Ruston Daily Leader. Junior quarterback Sam Hartwell passed for 328 yards and three touchdowns. Tight end Ahmad Hudson grabbed seven catches for 125 yards. Josiah Morgan had four catches for 96 yards and two scores, including the game-winner. Ruston passed West Monroe for No. 1 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Next: vs. Alexandria (6-1)
4. North DeSoto (7-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: defeated Southwood 56-0
Luke Delafield has passed for 1,093 yards and 15 touchdowns with four interceptions. Braelyn Latin has 861 yards rushing on 110 carries with 17 touchdowns. Four receivers have at least 227 yards, led by Braylon Moore's 20 catches for 329 yards and three touchdowns. Miller Warren has five TD receptions.
Next: at Woodlawn-SH (2-5)
5. St. Augustine (6-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: defeated Archbishop Rummel 26-3
Statement heard loud and clear. The Purple Knights coasted past a Rummel team that has a three-touchdown win over Brother Martin as quarterback Vashaun Coulon had a hand in all four touchdowns, per Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports. St. Aug, which forced three turnovers, held Rummel to 10-of-22 passing for 64 yards with two interceptions.
Next: vs. Brother Martin (4-3)
6. Teurlings Catholic (7-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: defeated North Vermilion 49-0
The Rebels led 42-0 at the half. Quarterback Alex Munoz was 6-of-6 passing for over 230 yards with touchdowns to Nicholas Celestine, Quinn Simon and an 80-yard bomb to Andrew Viator on the first offensive play. Eli DeBoisblanc rushed for 81 yards on five carries with three touchdowns.
Next: vs. East Ascension (5-2)
7. West Monroe (6-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: defeated Ouachita Parish 39-25
The momentum continues to build for the Rebels, who got a career night from running back Christian Ponti. The senior rushed for 258 yards and three touchdowns (10.75 yards per carry).
Next: at Pineville (4-3)
8. St. Thomas More (5-2)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: defeated Comeaux 63-10
Senior quarterback Cole Bergeron has thrown for 1,765 yards and 20 touchdowns with seven interceptions. Christian Breaux has 41 catches for 678 yards and 11 scores. The Cougars got running back Carter Melancon back from the injured list. The defense held the area's leading rusher, Jaden Celestine, to 22 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown.
Next: at Rayne (2-5)
9. Alexandria (6-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: defeated Pineville 49-3
Sophomore Kasen Williams ran for 185 yards and two touchdowns, according to Bret McCormick of Louisiana vs. All Y'all. He is averaging 8.3 yards per carry with nine scores on the ground and three receiving touchdowns. Karsen Sellers passed for 140 yards on 7-of-12 accuracy with two touchdowns.
Next: at Ruston (6-1)
10. Destrehan (5-2)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: defeated Captain Shreve 68-28
Junior Malachi Dabney collected 303 yards with six touchdowns, according to Ryan Arena of The St. Charles Herald Guide.
Next: at Central Lafourche (2-5)
11. Evangel Christian (6-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: defeated Benton 59-0
LSU commit Peyton Houston has passed for 2,480 yards and 26 touchdowns with three interceptions. Houston and Damari Drake have combined for over 1,100 yards rushing and 17 TDs. Charley Abraham, Johnny Casey and Demarkus Evans have combined for over 1,800 yards receiving and 20 scores.
Next: at Haughton (1-6)
12. Archbishop Shaw (5-2)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: defeated Walker 50-26
The Eagles scored 36 points in the second half after leading at the break, 14-6. Deandree Franklin ran for four touchdowns, according to Eric Brown of Crescent City Sports.
Next: vs. Kenner Discovery (4-3)
13. Lafayette Christian (6-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: defeated Notre Dame 41-7
Sophomore Caiden Bellard ran for 100 yards on 20 carries with three touchdowns, and quarterback Braylon Walker passed for three scores (two to Oklahoma commit Brayden Allen). Notre Dame, which averaged 3.2 yards per carry (40-128), was 0-for-5 on fourth down, according to statistician Hayden Lessard.
Next: at Welsh (3-4)
14. Catholic-Baton Rouge (5-2)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: defeated Central-BR 57-28
The Bears stayed undefeated in District 4-5A by scoring 35 points on the road in the second half, according to Chris Chapple of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Turner Goldsmith passed for 235 yards and two touchdowns on 10 completions, and Jayden Miles ran for two TDs.
Next: vs. Scotlandville (1-6)
15. Southside (6-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: defeated Sulphur 63-17
Junior Kollen Francois ran for 110 yards on three carries with all going for touchdowns. Jovan Joya added 103 yards on nine carries. Quarterback Parker Dies and Coby Broussard combined for 121 yards on six carries and three TDs. Dies threw a TD pass.
Next: vs. Acadiana (4-3)
16. Madison Prep (6-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: defeated Port Allen 60-0
Junior J'on Profit has rushed for 769 yards on 71 carries with six touchdowns. Receiver Keyon Robinson has 29 catches for 701 yards and eight TDs.
Next: vs. Collegiate Baton Rouge (0-7)
17. St. Charles Catholic (6-1)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: defeated Legacy the School of Sports Sciences 35-31
Dax Pregeant scored on a kick return and a pick-six of Texas program Legacy's five-star quarterback, according to Lenny Vangilder of Crescent City Sports. Skyler Edwards (22-57) ran for the winning score in the final moments.
Next: vs. Belle Chasse (7-0)
18. Carencro (5-2)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: defeated Sam Houston 65-21
Carson Gurzi has passed for 1,888 yards - an area best - with 20 touchdowns and two interceptions. Kydon Davis caught a TD. He gives the Bears another option in the passing game that already includes three home-run threats in Chantz Babineaux, Kendrick Bernard and Brandon Duffy.
Next: at Sulphur (2-5)
19. University Lab (5-2)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: defeated Glen Oaks 57-0
U-High has scored 205 points in its last four games.
Next: vs. Parkview Baptist (3-4)
20. Neville (4-3)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: lost to Ruston 41-37
Yes, the Tigers moved up despite a loss. Neville led by 17 in the fourth quarter and lost the 100th meeting with Ruston. Neville led by two scores at the half and lost to St. Thomas More. Once the Tigers put four quarters together, they'll have the opportunity to defeat anyone. They have a gauntlet ahead with Ouachita, West Monroe and Alexandria. Neville also has a win over Calvary Baptist (and Evangel).
Next: at Ouachita Parish (5-2)
21. Calvary Baptist (6-1)
Previous ranking: not ranked
Last week: defeated Union Parish 48-0
The Cavaliers debut after a shutout win over a Union team that expects to be in the deep rounds of Division III nonselect as usual. Hudson Price has passed for 1,084 yards and 15 touchdowns with three interceptions.
Next: vs. Huntington (3-4)
22. Parkway (7-0)
Previous ranking: not ranked
Last week: defeated Huntington 30-19
The Panthers are up to No. 3 in the Division I nonselect power ratings with a potential Week 10 showdown for the District 1-5A title with Evangel Christian. Kaleb Williams passed for 210 yards on 20-of-28 attempts with two touchdowns, according to Russell Hedges of The Bossier Press Tribune.
Next: vs. Captain Shreve (4-3)
23. Ouachita Parish (5-2)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: lost to West Monroe 39-25
The Lions outgained West Monroe 438-386, per Megan Murray of KNOE-8 News. Montrell Conner passed for 235 yards on 10 completions with two TDs and two interceptions. MJ Dade ran for 179 yards on 22 carries.
Next: vs. Neville (4-3)
24. Central-BR (5-2)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: lost to Catholic Baton Rouge 57-28
Tristan Rose had an 87-yard run, and Shane Brown returned a kick 98 yards, according to Chris Chapple of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Keithon Womack scored on a 93-yard TD pass from Jacori Platt, and Max Gassiott threw a TD to Brown. The Wildcats visit a Liberty team that is the talk of the state after hanging 52 points at undefeated Zachary.
Next: at Liberty Magnet (4-3)
25. Iowa (7-0)
Previous ranking: not ranked
Last week: defeated Washington-Marion 42-16
J'Vien Adams ran for 107 yards on eight carries with three touchdowns. Iowa, which is coming off a four-game road trip, has the rest of its regular season games at home. The Yellow Jackets are No. 2 behind North DeSoto in the Division II nonselect power ratings.
Next: vs. Eunice (3-4)
Dropped out: No. 3 Zachary, No. 15 Archbishop Rummel, No. 23 Notre Dame
On the bubble: Liberty Magnet, Acadiana, Holy Cross, Terrebonne, St. James, Sterlington, Jewel Sumner, Erath, Loyola Prep, Vandebilt Catholic, Haynesville, Westminster Christian (Op.), Ascension Episcopal, Riverside Academy, Hamilton Christian, Dunham, Jeanerette, Ouachita Christian, Catholic New Iberia, Franklin Parish, Plaquemine, Denham Springs
