John Curtis Christian Dual-Sport Star Jarvis Stevenson Plans a Major Comeback
Jarvis Stevenson was set to have a big season as a receiver for John Curtis Christian School.
As a freshman, Stevenson was targeted sparingly in the Patriots' run-heavy veer offense, but he flashed when given the opportunity. He ranked third on the team in receiving and caught the game-winning pass in a playoff win over Acadiana.
This summer, however, his plans were put on hold when Stevenson tore his ACL during 7-on-7 competition.
"This was going to be a good season, and then I got injured in just a snap of a finger," he said. "It's been tough mentally. There are OK days and other days where I break down in tears."
There is no set timetable for his return, although the 6-foot-5 dual sport athlete, who has drawn comparisons to ex-Patriot five-star receiver Malachi Dupre, hopes to take the field at some point.
"I've been attacking rehab," he said in late July. "They told me I'm ahead of where I should be. I just got out of my brace and am walking on my own."
His efforts last season for the 28-time state champion Patriots were noticed by college programs. Although football prospects can't receive official scholarship offers until their junior year, schools such as Florida, Michigan, Auburn, Tulane and Arkansas made preliminary offers.
"Jarvis has a chance to be very special," Patriots' offensive coordinator Jeff Curtis said. "He's very similar to Malachi Dupre, but he's bigger, more physical and further along in his career at this stage."
That is lofty praise, considering that Dupre was the No. 2 receiver (five stars) and No. 17 overall player in 2014 per 247Sports and played on a national champion John Curtis team before signing with LSU and moving onto the NFL.
Stevenson finished last season with seven receptions for 106 yards. As mentioned previously, his one touchdown couldn't have been at a bigger moment. John Curtis senior quarterback Reggie Johnson threw all eight of his team's TD passes (across 13 games).
A Michigan Transplant
Stevenson is relatively new to the New Orleans area. His mom relocated to the Crescent City to work, and there was never any doubt which school he would attend: John Curtis was the only school the family considered.
"I met all the coaches and teachers when we went to the campus," he said. "It just felt right."
Growing up in Grand Rapids, a city of 200,000 located in western Michigan, Stevenson participated in football, but his primary sport was basketball. He was a routine member of the AAU hoops circuit, but football gradually became a higher priority.
"The competition level for football down here is a lot more intense," he said. "The competition wasn't bad in Michigan, but it wasn't as intense."
Also a Basketball Standout
Stevenson is being recruited by the University of New Orleans for basketball after helping John Curtis reach the Division I select state tourney. He was a catalyst in the seventh-seeded Patriots' quarterfinal win over No. 2 Catholic-Baton Rouge and is part of a program that is bursting at the seams with young talent.
"Jarvis is a ridiculous athlete," Patriots' basketball coach Biko Paris said. "He could play either sport in college. It's up to him."
Stevenson scored 17 points in a semifinal loss to St Thomas More, tying the game with a steal and bucket before a last-second shot gave the Cougars a 46-44 win.
"Jarvis is tough on both sides of the basketball court," said Paris, who brings back his entire starting five. "It's really unique for a kid his age to play defense like that. He's built like a sophomore in college. That really helps him."
Blue-Collar Blocker at WR
Stevenson brings that same effort to the football field, taking great pride in blocking, which is his primary duty: John Curtis ran the ball over 500 times last year with 61 pass attempts.
"At the end of the day, being a receiver isn't just about catching the ball," he said. "It's the little things, like being a good blocker. If you do your job, eventually the ball will come to you."
Prime-Time Performer
John Curtis trailed No. 3-seeded Acadiana 27-22 on the road with less than two minutes in the fourth quarter of last year's second round playoff game. With 16 seconds left, quarterback Reggie Johnson threw a touchdown pass to Stevenson, who "snatched the ball away" from a defensive back, wrote Nick Fontenot of The Acadiana Advocate.
"I'm thankful for the opportunity with the coaches putting me in that position," Stevenson said. "They trusted me."
While Stevenson hopes to play football this fall, he should definitely be medically cleared in advance of the basketball season. Expectations are high with the Patriots also getting a fully healthy Autrail Manning, their star player who was hampered by injury in the playoffs.
"Jarvis does everything other than play point guard," Paris said. "Bigger guys can't guard him, and he can post up on smaller ones. He can step out and make the 3. He rebounds his butt off on the offensive side."
