Vote: Who Should be Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week? - Oct. 13, 2025
THIS WEEK'S CANDIDATES
Jacolby Campbell, Soph., Abbeville football
The Wildcats won their second straight game by downing Mamou 24-16. Campbell, a four-star prospect and top 100 player nationally, caught 10 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown from quarterback Dazavian Maze. On defense, he recorded 11 tackles (eight solo) with a tackle for loss.
Taylon Osorio, Jr., Pickering football
The 6-foot-0, 185-pound quarterback led the Red Devils to 48-0 win over Crescent City. He totaled three touchdowns, rushing for 59 yards on four carries with a score and completing 11-of-16 passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns.
Ty Lamartina, Sr., Acadiana football
The Wreckin' Rams evened their record at 3-3 with their third consecutive victory. Lamartina, a quarterback and future college baseball player, passed for 157 yards on six completions with three touchdown passes and a long of 77 yards to Travis Gallien in a 49-42 win over Barbe.
Pierson Comeaux, Sr., Basile football
An accomplished wrestler, Comeaux mans the fullback position for Basile. He ran for three touchdowns on 11 carries with 82 yards in a 49-6 win over Merryville.
Jaiden Briggs, Sr., Vinton football
Vinton avenged last year's loss to Westminster Christian-Lafayette with a commanding 50-20 victory. Briggs rushed for 276 yards on 30 carries with touchdown runs of 1, 28, 1, 13 and 10 yards. The Lions are 4-2 and No. 7 in the Division IV nonselect power ratings. Briggs had rushed for 832 yards and 13 touchdowns through Week 5.
Vince Bagala, Jr., Welsh football
The Class 2A Greyhounds earned valuable power points by blanking Class 4A Loranger on the road 12-0. Bagala caught five passes for 113 yards with a 67-yard scoring strike from quarterback Grant Haydel in the defensive battle. Welsh (3-3) is No. 10 in the Division IV nonselect power ratings.
Kendrick Jeanlewis, Sr., New Iberia football
Jeanlewis nearly carried the Yellow Jackets to a road victory at Sulphur. After trailing 27-7, New Iberia eventually succumbed 44-41 but not before Jeanlewis ran for 349 yards on 39 carries with five touchdowns. He also caught four passes for 60 yards with a 23-yardt TD from quarterback Peyton Landry.
Ayden Carter, Jr., Lake Charles College Prep football
Carter, who came into last week's game vs. Jennings as the No. 2 rusher in the state with 1,105 yards, added another 253 on 27 carries and two touchdowns in a 43-32 win. The sprinter put an exclamation point on the victory with an 85-yard kick return. The Trailblazers are 4-2 and No. 8 in the Division II select power ratings. Carter has found gaping holes running behind massive OL Myles Joseph.
Shadon Lee, Soph., Westgate football
Lee, part of the talent-packed 2028 class at Westgate, set the tone with an 85-yard kick return for a touchdown to begin the Tigers' 22-0 win over St. Martinville. Westgate may be 2-4, but the Tigers will be favored in their next four games and are always a team opponents would prefer to avoid in the playoffs.
Trez Davis, Sr., West Monroe football
The Rebels are the talk of Class 5A right now. Coach DeMichael Dizer is off to a fabulous start with wins over Catholic-Baton Rouge and undefeated Alexandria. Davis, a four-star Tulane commit ranked as the No. 10 player in Louisiana, caught nine passes for 217 yards and finished with three touchdowns in the 34-31 win over Alexandria.
J.J. Gonzales, Jr., Northshore football
Gonzales, who rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns, scampered around the end for the winning touchdown with 17 seconds left in a 31-28 District 7-5A win at Salmen, according to Dave Woodall of The New Orleans Advocate. The junior passed for another 102 yards on five completions with a touchdown. Northshore has won two of its last three games and is No. 23 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
William Simon, Sr., Vermilion Catholic football
The Eagles clobbered Highland Baptist in a district game 63-0. Simon, a quarterback, rushed for a touchdown and completed 9-of-11 passes for 189 yards and touchdowns to Michael and Matthew Mollere, who combined for four catches and 113 yards. Currently No. 21 in the Division IV select power ratings, the Eagles challenge undefeated No. 6 Ascension Episcopal next.
Charley Abraham, Sr.,Evangel Christian football
Peyton Houston's favorite receiver caught eight passes for 81 yards and two scores as the Eagles reeled off 49 consecutive points in a 71-25 District 1-5A win over Captain Shreve. The Eagles are 5-1 with only a loss to Neville in the opener. Abraham went over 600 yards receiving on the year.
Kendrick Bernard, Sr., Carencro football
The Bears boast a powerful offense with a lot of weapons. Sophomore quarterback Carson Gurzi carved up the Lafayette High defense with over 400 yards passing in a 63-7 rout. Bernard caught three passes for 139 yards and a score for the Bears (4-2).
Terrell Pegues, Sr. Mansfield football
The Wolverines (4-2) claimed a 38-30 District 5-2A win at Red River. Pegues went for 208 yards and three touchdowns, per Lee Hiller of The Shreveport Bossier Advocate. Mansfield is No. 11 in the Division III nonselect power ratings.
Jermaine Davis, Sr., Cecilia football
The Bulldogs blasted Breaux Bridge in the St. Martin Parish rivalry game known as the Civil War. Davis hauled in three touchdown passes with a significant amount of yardage after the catch for the defending Division II nonselect champions, who prevailed 59-0.
Trevin Simon, Sr., Ascension Catholic football
The Bulldogs beat Ascension Christian 42-0 in the District 8-1A opener, according to Patrick Wright of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Simon ran for 299 yards and three scores with over 200 in the first half. Ascension Catholic (4-2) is No. 10 in the Division IV select power ratings.
Chaise Dupre, Fr., Northwest football
Dupre completed six passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-0 win over Ville Platte. His scoring strikes went to three different receivers, with basketball star Markez Davis pulling in three receptions for 115 yards and a TD. Northwest has won two straight games by a total of 86-0 heading into its upcoming district matchup vs. 5-1 Church Point.
Hayven Keller, Sr. Patterson football
Keller completed 21 passes for 420 yards and five touchdowns in a 51-42 loss to Kaplan. He had a 200-yard receiver and two 100-yard receivers in the shootout loss to the 4-2 Pirates. That first win is coming for Patterson, which has four single-digit losses. It may have to wait until next week against Berwick: undefeated Belle Chasse is next.
De'Maurion Cormier, Jr., Kaplan football
The Pirates got past Patterson 53-42 in a non-district clash of Class 3A teams. Cormier ran for 326 yards on 41 carries with five touchdowns for the Pirates, who take on Southern Lab in an interesting matchup next. Last year, Kaplan handled the Class 1A power at home. The rematch is in Baton Rouge.
Ean Hills, Jr., West Feliciana football
St. Michael lost for the first time this season as Hills ran for 159 yards on 25 carries with two touchdowns, per Wiliam Weathers of The Baton Rouge Advocate. West Feliciana's 35-18 district win was its fourth straight over the Warriors. Hills and the Saints are 3-3.
Shane Brown, Soph., Central-BR football
The reigning Division I nonselect champs collected a 38-21 District 4-5A win over Woodlawn-Baton Rouge. Brown ran for 133 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown, according to Chris Chapple of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Central is 5-1 and No. 10 in the power ratings.
Collin Rideau, Jr., Opelousas football
The Tigers are in the same boat as Patterson, putting up valiant fights while losing some heartbreakers. Rideau nearly guided Opelousas - which will make the playoffs despite a slow start - to a win over Natchitoches-Central by passing for 109 yards and a touchdown on nine completions and rushing for 106 yards on 12 carries with three scores in a 34-33 loss. Opelousas will be favored in three of its final four games. The other game is against league rival Cecilia.
Hudson Wright, Sr., Metairie Park Country Day football
Wright threw seven touchdown passes in an entertaining 57-22 win over Cohen, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. He completed 24-of-34 attempts for 421 yards for the 4-2 Cajuns, who have two long, talented receivers from the state champion basketball team in Kellen Brewer and Curtis McAllister.
Gage Durand, Sr., Pearl River football
Durand rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries in a 21-6 district win over Archbishop Hannan, according to Treasure Washington of The New Orleans Advocate. Pearl River (2-3) will look to move to 2-0 in district against powerful Lakeshore.
