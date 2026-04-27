Vote: Who Should be the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week? - April 27, 2026

Who was the top athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?

Each week, High School on SI scours The Pelican State and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the past week.

Congrats to last week's winner, Kaylor Broussard of Iota baseball!

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, May 3. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll

This Week's Candidates

Zoe Harrington, Sr, North Vermilion softball

The UL Ragin' Cajuns' catcher signee homered three times with five RBIs in a 7-4 win over Cecilia in the Division II nonselect regional playoffs. The win avenged a regular season loss to the Bulldogs.

Drew Irwin, Soph, Central Catholic baseball

The outfielder had two hits with a double and scored three times in the No. 16 Eagles' 8-4 win over district rival No. 17 Hanson Memorial in the Division IV select bi-district round.

Ava Kate Phillips, Sr, Live Oak softball

The 10th-seeded Eagles shocked defending state champion Sam Houston in the Division I nonselect quarterfinals. Phillips had three hits with a homer and four RBIs and pitched a complete game in the 10-4 win. She homered twice as part of a three-hit day with four RBIs and threw a complete game in a 9-5 regional win over No. 7 Natchitoches-Central.

Gavin Foreman, Sr, Rayne baseball

The senior got the win on the mound in the No. 7-seeded Wolves' 4-3 win over Belle Chasse in the Division II nonselect regional playoffs, working five innings and allowing one earned run with six Ks. He also had a hit and an RBI. Foreman doubled and drove in a run in the 7-5 win in Game 2 of the series.

Tori Kelley, Jr, Sterlington softball

The Panthers' second baseman drove in five runs on two hits and scored twice in a 16-1 offensive explosive in the Division III nonselect quarterfinals at No. 4-seeded Winnfield that lasted only four innings.

Carter Champagne, Jr, Erath baseball

Champagne pitched five innings and collected hits in his first three at-bats - two of which led to runs for an early 2-0 lead as the fifth-seeded Bobcats went on to win 6-0 over No. 12 Pine in Game 2 of the Division III nonselect regional playoffs. He had a hit, RBI and scored twice hitting out of the two-hole in an 8-2 win in Game 1.

Addy Taylor, Soph, LaSalle Parish softball

Taylor, who hit a solo homer to stake the top-seeded defending champion Tigers to a 1-0 lead, had a hand in all three runs in a 3-2 win over DeQuincy in the Division IV nonselect quarterfinals. She had two RBIs with a sacrifice fly that scored the decisive run in the fifth inning.

Grant Weidner, Sr, Kinder baseball

The outfielder homered and drove in all three of the No. 6-seeded Yellow Jackets' runs in a 3-2 win over No. 11 Kaplan in Game 2 of a Division III nonselect regional series.

Alaina Bearb, Sr, Grand Lake softball

The No. 11-seeded Hornets are headed to the state tournament after wins over No. 3 Lakeside and No. 6 Mangham. Bearb tossed a complete game five-hitter in the 3-1 win over Lakeside and had two hits with a double and three runs scored in a 12-10 win over Mangham.

Bridrick Joseph, Soph, Franklin Senior High baseball

The No. 16-seeded Hornets demolished No. 17 Ferriday in the Division IV nonselect bi-district round. Joseph threw a one-hitter in the five-inning contest with 13 Ks. and had two hits with a double and an RBI.

Ashtyn Rogers, Sr, Patrick Taylor softball

Rogers pitched a three-hitter with 15 Ks and had two hits with two runs scored and a double in the fifth-seeded Tigers 5-0 Division II select quarterfinal win at No. 4 St. Charles Catholic. She threw a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts and had two hits at the plate in a 5-1 win over Academy of Our Lady in the regionals.

Clayton Doyal, Sr, Alexandria baseball

The Trojans blanked No. 9 seed Captain Shreve twice in pitching duels in the Division I select regional playoffs. Doyal pitched a complete game in a 1-0 win in Game 2, allowing only one hit with five strikeouts.

Emilee D'Amico, Sr, Anacoco softballl

The No. 4-seeded Indians' shortstop and three-hole hitter had three hits with a double and a homer and three RBIs in a 7-1 win over No. 5 Zwolle in the Class B quarterfinals. She had a hit, RBI and scored in a 5-1 regional win over Choudrant.

Grayson Minnis, Soph, Loyola Prep baseball

Minnis pitched a shuout in Game 3 of the No. 5-seeded Flyers' Division II select regional round playoff series, a 6-0 win over No. 12 Archbishop Shaw. He threw a three-hitter over seven innings and had two hits batting leadoff.

Sidney Lauzervich, Eighth Grade, Maurepas softball

Lauzervich struck out 13 in a 10-2 win over No. 3-seeded Hackberry in the Class C quarterfinals. She also had a hit and scored a run for the No. 6 Wolves. In the 15-0 win over False River in the regionals, Lauzervich went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and scored twice.

Drew LeJeune, Sr, Notre Dame baseball

The senior homered twice and drove in four runs on three hits as the No. 10-seeded Pioneers took the short drive west to Lake Charles and defeated No. 7 St. Louis 5-4 in Game 1 of a Division III select regional series. LeJeune pitched a complete game in a 9-4 win in Game 2.

Hallie Rollins, Jr, Simpson softball

The 13th-seeded Broncos knocked off No. 4 Summerfield and No. 5 Ebarb to reach the Class C state tourney. Rollins, a catcher and post player on the state champion basketball team, had two hits with a double and two RBIs in the 5-4 win at Ebarb in the quarterfinals.

Gump Dunn, Sr, Caldwell Parish baseball

The No. 9-seeded Spartans swept No. 8 St. James in a pair of low-scoring games in the Division III nonselect regional playoffs. Dunn threw a complete game four-hitter with seven Ks in a 2-1 win in Game 1 and doubled with an RBI. He had two hits with another double and scored twice in a 4-3 Game 2 victory.

Ryker Blackmon, Jr, Rosepine baseball

The fourth-seeeded Eagles turned to Blackmon in the rubber game of their Division III select regional playoff series vs. No. 13 St. Thomas Aquinas, and he came through with a complete game two-hitter in a 2-1 win to send Rosepine into the quarterfinals vs. defending state champion Catholic New Iberia.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting:

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.