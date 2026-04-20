Vote: Who Should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (4/20/2026)

Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for April 13-19. Voting closes on Sunday, April 26 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week post.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Congratulations to Darnell Jackson Jr. of Conroe Grand Oaks (Texas) track for winning last week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week poll. Jackson Jr. set a new personal record in the 100 with a winning time of 10.08 seconds at the 6A District 13 championships, the sixth-best time nationally this season. Jackson Jr. also earned gold medals in the 200 (21.34) and the 4X100 relay (40.24).

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com

High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week nomineess

1. Lucas Alberts, jr., Jesuit Sacramento (California) track

Alberts shattered his personal record in the 800 meters with a winning time of 1 minute, 49.98 seconds at the Mt. SAC Relays, the sixth-fastest time in the country this season.

2. Jason Bilo, sr., Chelmsford (Massachusetts) baseball

Bilo needed just 72 pitches to get 21 outs—including nine strikeouts—while throwing a perfect game against Lawrence. Chelmsford won 5-0.

3. Ayden Black, sr., Cold Springs (Alabama) baseball

Black had four hits and two RBIs while throwing a six-inning no-hitter with five strikeouts in a 10-0 victory over Meek. The senior also had two hits and two RBIs in the nightcap, another Cold Springs win.

4. Daylin Donaldson, jr., Belleville East (Illinois) track

Donaldson swept the hurdles races at the 2026 Military Classic with times of 13.64 (110) and 37.80 (300). Donaldson’s wind-aided 110 hurdles time ranks ninth nationally this season in all conditions.

5. Andrew Erickson, sr., Rutherford (New Jersey) baseball

Erickson struck out 13 in six no-hit innings in a 10-0 win over Butler.

6. Konrad Hayden, sr., Fishers (Indiana) track

Hayden set a new personal record in the high jump with a clearance of 7 feet, 1 inch during a dual meet with Brownsburg. The mark is tied for fourth in the country this year.

7. Abaas Hunter, sr., Episcopal Academy (Pennsylvania) track

Hunter placed first in the 100 (10.78) and 400 (46.48) at the Rap Curry Invitational. The senior’s 400 time ranks eighth nationally this spring.

8. Mason Majewski, jr., St. Joseph (California) baseball

Majewski threw a perfect game with nine strikeouts in a 1-0 shutout of Arroyo Grande.

9. Nicolas Obimgba, sr., Torrance (California) track

Obimgba took first in the 100 (10.24) and 200 (20.66) at the Mt. SAC Relays. The senior’s 200 time—a new Mt. SAC record—is tied for seventh in the country this season.

10. Easton Royal, jr., Brother Martin (Louisiana) track

Royal, a Texas football commit, picked up individual gold medals in the 100 (10.18) and 200 (21.39) at the Grizzly Relays. The 100 time ranks 10th in the country this year. Royal also ran the anchor leg of Brother Martin’s winning 4X100 relay team that finished in 41.06, the top time in Louisiana this spring.

11. Roan Samuels, sr., Salesianum (Delaware) track

Samuels became the first prep athlete from Delaware to break the 200-foot mark in the discus during the Twilight Invitational with a top throw of 208-1. Samuels’ toss ranks third in the country this season.

12. Amari Scott, jr., Southwest DeKalb (Georgia) track

Scott swept the hurdles races at the GHSA 4A - Region 5 meet with winning times of 13.88 (110) and 36.10 (300). Scott’s 300 hurdles time ranks fourth in the nation this year.

13. Daniel Sleeter, so., Gig Harbor (Washington) baseball

In his first start of the season, Sleeter threw a five-inning no-hitter with 12 strikeouts and added a single, two walks and two RBIs at the plate in a 15-0 win over Mount Tahoma.

14. Branson Wade, sr., Laguna Beach (California) baseball

Wade, a Loyola Marymount signee, whirled a 10-strikeout no-hitter in a 5-0 shutout of Portola. It was Laguna Beach’s first single-pitcher no-hitter since 1966. Wade also broke the program record for career strikeouts in the win with 207 and counting.

15. Daniel Yebit, jr., Yukon (Oklahoma) track

Yebit earned a gold medal in the long jump with a leap of 24-10.5, the seventh-best mark in the country this spring.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

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-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports

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