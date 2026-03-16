Vote: Who Should be the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week? - March 16, 2026

Who was the top athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?

Each week, High School on SI scours The Pelican State and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the past week.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, March 22. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll.

Congratst to last week's winner, Emmarie Lacie of Parkview Baptist softball!

This Week's Candidates

Ian Edmond, Jr, Zachary boys basketball

The top-seeded Broncos won their second straight and eighth overall state title by defeating Ruston in the Division I nonselect finals. Edmond, the Outstanding Player of the title game the last two years, accounted for 20 of his team's 63 points. In the semifinals vs. Denham Springs, he posted 12 points (3 of 6 FG) with three steals.

Aubree Bourque, Soph, Southside softball

A shortstop, Bourque blasted a two-out, two-strike, two-run double and scored the final run in a 7-6 win over Acadiana. She had two hits for the Sharks, who won five straight games. In another one-run win over Opelousas Catholic, Bourque had two hits with a double, scored a run and drove in one.

Maliki Broussard, Sr, Lacassine boys basketball

The Cardinals won back-to-back Class B crowns by downing No. 8 Pitkin and No. 2 Zwolle. Broussard, the Outstanding Player of the 58-49 final vs. Zwolle, put on a show in the second half with 20 points after scoring two in the first half. He also had seven rebounds. In the semis, he scored 21 points and recorded a double-double with 11 rebounds. He drilled a long-range 3-pointer from 3/4's of the court at the buzzer to end the third quarter against Zwolle.

Alexis Pitre, Jr, Walker softball

Walker stands alone at the top of the Division I nonselect power ratings, and Pitre is a big reason why the Wildcats are 12-3. She hit one homer in a win over Hahnville and belted two vs. Pineville, including a walk-off, for a grand total of 10 on the season.

Treylon Angelle, Jr, Northside boys basketball

The lowest seed in all 10 classes/divisions at the LHSAA Tournament, No. 12 Northside shocked top-seeded Madison Prep in the Division II select semifinals. After falling behind 5-0 to the Chargers, Angelle spurred an 11-0 run with 14 of his 23 points coming in the first half. He finished with three rebounds, three steals and an assist.

LarKaye Carter, Jr, Many softball

The Tigers went 3-0 on the week with Carter throwing a complete game shutout in a 4-0 win over Lakeside in a district matchup. She tossed a two-hitter with one walk and one strikeout for Many (8-7) and also threw two perfect innings in a win over Converse.

Hunter Degeyter, Sr, Lafayette High baseball

Degeyter pitched a complete game shutout in a 5-0 win over Acadiana, striking out two for the Mighty Lions. In a subsequent 4-3 win vs. Acadiana, he went 2-for-2 with an RBI, and he capped off the week by driving in five runs with a homer and a double in a 16-0 shelling of Carencro. Lafayette is 13-3 and No. 7 in the Division I select power ratings.

Blair Clement, Jr, Lutcher softball

Clement and the Bulldogs went 3-0 on the week to improve their record to 9-4 (No. 2 in Division II nonselect power ratings). Clement threw a two-hitter with seven strikeouts and one walk in a 6-1 win over Parkview Baptist (16-2), the No. 2 team in Division III select. At the plate, she had two hits and three RBIs with a homer and a double. Clement threw two perfect innings and struck out all six batters in a 20-0 win over Ellender. She also had two hits and an RBI in a win over Live Oak.

De'Avery Dunham, Sr, Gibsland-Coleman boys basketball

The Bulldogs claimed the Class C state title behind 48 points from Dunham in the finals vs. Pleasant Hill. He was 16 of 20 from the free-throw line in the one-point overtime win and finished with nine rebounds, six steals and an assist. Dunham totaled 17 points, seven steals and six assists in the 66-41 semifinal win over Saline.

Paityn Anthony, Fr, Natchitoches-Central softball

The slugging shortstop entered the week with eight homers and a .473 batting average to accompany 27 RBIs. The Chiefs (13-3, No. 5 in Division I nonselect) won District 1-5A games vs. Parkway and Airline last week. Anthony had two hits with a double and two RBIs in the 12-4 win over Parkway and scored two runs with a hit in a 6-1 win over Airline.

Devonte Sword, Sr, Peabody boys basketball

Sword scored 20 points to pace the Warhorses to their 11th state crown and second in three years in a win over Northside in the Division II select finals. He hit four 3-pointers and dished out three assists with a steal. He had 19 points on 7 of 10 shooting in the 52-48 semifinal win vs. local fan favorite Washington-Marion.

Aubrey Zachary, Soph, D'Arbonne Woods

Zachary went 2-for-2 with a double and drove in a run and pitched a no-hitter over three innings with six strikeouts in a 15-0 win over Union Parish. She also had a hit and scored a run in a 2-1 win over Prairieville and pitched a complete game five-hitter in a 6-1 win over Class 5A Dutchtown, which reached the Division 1 state tourney last year.

Marque Terrell, Sr, Ferriday boys basketball

The Trojans completed a fantastic 33-2 season with their first championship since the 1980s. Terrell scored 15 points in the overtime win over West St. Mary in the Division IV nonselect semifinals and had 18 in the finals (10 rebounds) in the finals vs. East Iberville.

Kellen Brewer, Jr, Country Day boys basketball

The Cajuns repeated as Division III select state champs by taking down No. 1 Calvary Baptist in the finals again. Brewer scored 19 points with nine rebounds, five steals and four assists in the semifinal win over No. 2-seeded Dunham. Third-seeded Country Day got another well-rounded game from Brewer in the championship as the junior delivered 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Ella Sepulvado, Fr, Zwolle softball

Zwolle routed Minden 13-1 with Sepulvado slamming a two-run double and a two-run homer. She went 2 for 2 with two RBIs in a 6-0 win over local rival Ebarb for the Hawks (5-4).

Ben Radford, Sr, Brusly boys basketball

The power forward for the Panthers provided 17 points, 17 rebounds and seven blocks for the Division II nonselect state champs in a win over Wossman, which had eliminated Brusly in the previous year's semifinals. Hs free throws with 1.7 seconds left gave Brusly its first state title in 42 years. Radford had a double-double in the semifinal win over Northwest (14 points, 14 boards, two steals, two assists.

Kaylie Callender, Soph, Winnfield softball

Callender hit her sixth home run of the season in a win over Oak Grove and had two hits in the 8-6 victory. She had three hits with a grand slam and four RBIs in a 21-0 win over Red River. Winnfield is 11-6 and No. 7 in the Division III nonselect power ratings. The Tigers went 2-2 on the week with losses to top Class 5A programs John Curtis and St. Amant. Callender went 4-for-4 vs. Curtis and had two hits in a one-run loss to St. Amant.

Autrail Manning, Sr, John Curtis Christian boys basketball

The Patriots joined Zachary High as Division I schools that swept state titles in boys and girls hoops. Manning had 18 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal in a semifinal win over Catholic Baton Rouge.

Riley Williams, Jr, Archbishop Hannan softball

The LSU-Eunice catcher commit went 5 for 7 in the Mandeville Tournament and smashed two homers for the Hawks (11-2, No. 2 in Division II select). Hannan defeated Franklinton earlier in the week in a game where Williams doubled and drove in two runs.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting: High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.