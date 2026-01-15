Vote: Who Should be the Louisiana High School Football Class 2A Player of the Year?
High School on SI continues its series of Player of the Year awards for the 2025 prep football season in Louisiana with your votes determining the winners. Read through the nominations and make your pick for the best player in Class 2A. Most stats courtesy of Louisiana Sportsline.
Voting ends Jan. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Colby Casey, QB, Mangham
The sophomore led the Dragons to a runner-up finish to Haynesville in Division IV nonselect, accounting for 3,200 yards and 39 touchdowns. The 6-foot-0, 175-pounder used his 4.6 speed to rush for 1,100 yards and 17 touchdowns. In the quarterfinals vs. defending state champion South Plaquemines, Casey dashed for a 96-yard score. He was also the district MVP.
Braylun Huglon, WR, Calvary Baptist
The junior caught 76 passes for 1,474 yards and 22 touchdowns for the Division III select runner-up Cavaliers. He also returned three kicks for scores and is ranked as the No. 23 junior in Louisiana by the 247Sports Composite. Huglon is projected as a receiver by 247 and a DB by On3/Rivals.
Hudson Wright, QB, Country Day
Passed for 3,334 yards and 48 touchdowns.
Tyde Hurley, DB, Oak Grove
The Defensive MVP of District 2-2A amassed 66 tackles, two fumble recoveries, six interceptions and scored three defensive touchdowns. His 60-yard pick-six provided the Tigers with a 35-0 lead in a game at Rayville.
Elijah Haven, QB, Dunham
The dual-threat five-star signal-caller set a new Louisiana single-season record with 62 touchdown passes. He passed for just under 4,000 yards and added 850 yards rushing and 11 scores on the ground for the Division III select champions.
Ryan Moore, WR, East Feliciana
Moore had 56 receptions for 1,203 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was named WAFB-TV Sportsline Player of the Week after catching five passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns and returning two interceptions for touchdowns, one from 109 yards, in a 47-24 win over Albany.
Carson Riser, OL, D'Arbonne Woods Charter
Riser kept making defenders fall down, recording a whopping 68 pancake blocks. The junior is a two-time first team all-district selection and has prototype size at 6-foot-7, 270-pounds.
Caleb Falls, DB, Pickering
Junior intercepted five passes with three pick-sixes and made 43 tackles for a program that won five games this season. Falls helped the Red Devils, who went through a couple of winless campaigns in recent years, become competitive again.
Eli Self, DL, Kinder
The Yellow Jackets went undefeated in the regular season behind Self's 100 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. In March 2025, Kinder Yellow Jacket Football's Facebook page described Self as "consistent, aggressive and tough," noting that he is a cornerstone of the program.
Kobe Smith, DL, Avoyelles Parish
Smith registered 76 tackles (17.5 TFL) with 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and he even broke up a pair of passes. The Mustangs' career sack leader recorded 4.5 sacks vs. Oakdale and was named Cenla Prep Athlete of the Week.
Joachim Bourgeois, RB, Notre Dame
Bourgeois bulled his way to almost 2,000 yards rushing with 24 touchdowns. The 5-foot-9, 165-pounder ran with the momentum of a 225-pound power back and logged 267 carries on the season for legendary coach Lewis Cook. Bourgeois caught 27 passes for another 317 yards and two scores for the Division III select semifinalist Pioneers.
Jayden Arceneaux, DL, Lafayette Christian
Over half (36.5) of Arceneaux's tackles were behind the line of scrimmage. In other words, he lived in the opposing team's backfield. Arceneaux helped the Knights to the Division III select semifinals with 10 sacks and three blocked punts. The 5-foot-10, 210-pounder blocked a punt vs. arch-rival Lafayette Renaissance that teammate Luke Green returned for a TD.
Kortlin Kyle, LB, Vinton
The District 4-2A Defensive MVP registered 100 tackles, nine TFL, a sack, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a pick-six. The junior was named the Under the Lights Player of the Game following a win over Delcambre.
Keshawn Williams, DL, Green Oaks
Williams was in on 77 stops with 14.5 sacks. The 6-foot-0, 210-pound senior has a 3.5 GPA
Taj Callahan, RB, Episcopal
A four-year starter, Callahan carried 185 times for 1,408 yards and 17 touchdowns. The 6-foot-0, 185-pounder was named Team MVP and also caught 14 passes for 206 yards and a TD.
Kaycee Sellers, LB, Lafayette Renaissance
One of the most feared players in the Acadiana Region, Sellers was responsible for 107 tackles with 14 stops for loss and five sacks. The 5-foot-8, 200-pounder will be back for his senior season next year.
Kameron Casnave, RB, Northlake Christian
The District 9-2A MVP and High School on SI Louisiana preseason Player of the Year ran for 1,738 yards on 162 carries with 27 touchdowns. Casnave, who was offered a scholarship this week by Norfolk State, has tremendous size at 6-foot-1, 220 lbs.
Evan Taylor, ATH, South Plaquemines
Taylor was an all-around standout who filled up the stat sheet. He rushed for 737 yards on 65 carries with nine touchdowns, caught 46 passes for 658 yards and seven touchdowns, returned 18 kicks for 528 yards and a TD and brought back 13 punts for 367 yards and three scores.
Marvin Davis, DL, Ferriday
Davis was dominant, making 128 tackles (40 TFL) with 18 sacks, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
Ty'Kimion Ford, ATH, Slaughter Charter
Ford was a do-it-all player, totaling 1,867 yards with 22 touchdowns. He made 44 tackles, intercepted two passes and punted 15 times for a 34.8-yard average.
Vince Bagala, WR, Welsh
Bagala was a big play wideout with 15 of his 54 catches (888 yards) going for touchdowns. The junior caught five passes for 113 yards and a touchdown in the Class 2A Greyhounds win over Class 4A Loranger.
Dashun Lightfoot, ATH, Franklin
Accounted for 2,200 scrimmage yards with over 800 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns. The 5-foot-10, 195-pounder also intercepted five passes. In a win over Delcambre, Lightfoot rushed for over 100 yards with two touchdowns and broke up four passes, according to Bayou Region sports figure Chris Singleton.
Jake Randle, ATH, Newman
Randle was extremely accurate, connecting on 110 of 166 passes for 1,759 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Greenies. He added 108 carries for 793 yards and 13 scores. Randle, a three-star running back prospect per 247Sports, decided to keep his talents close to home by signing with Tulane.
Gavin Polk, K/P, Ouachita Christian
The perennial power Eagles had a special teams advantage as Polk punted for a 37.5-yard average, made 67 of 68 PATs and drilled 8-of-11 field goal attempts with a long of 52 yards. Two of his misses were from beyond 55 yards.
Terrell Pegues, RB, Mansfield
Rushed for 1,826 yards and 20 touchdowns on 237 carries and caught nine passes for 198 yards and five touchdowns. The 6-foor-1, 180-pounder averaged over 140 yards per game.
Zavier Ledet, DB, Catholic New Iberia
A first team Class 2A all-state pick (LSWA), Ledet led a talented secondary with 48 tackles, two fumble recoveries, a TFL, seven passes broken up, four interceptions, two defensive touchdowns and two blocked kicks. He also caught four passes for 52 yards and two touchdowns, returned four punts for 61 yards and brought back nine kicks for 219 yards and a TD.
Matthew Hicks, ATH, Holy Savior Menard
A ballhawk on offense and defense, Hicks had 46 receptions for 702 yards and nine touchdowns. On defense, he collected 36 tackles, broke up 10 passes and intercepted seven. The 6-foot-2 senior also plays basketball.
Chance Hopson, DB, Union Parish
Intercepted four passes and finished the season with 83 tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Hopson intercepted a pass on undefeated Kinder's first overtime possession, and the Farmers then scored to advance in the quarterfinals. Union Parish knocked off another undefeated team in the postseason in Erath.
About Our Voting:
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.