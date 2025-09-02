Bottley, Casnave Revealed as Louisiana High School On SI Preseason Players of the Year for Classes 1-2A
Football fans in Louisiana have spoken. High School on SI submitted 25 nominations for Preseason Player of the Year in Classes 1A and 2A, with Southern Lab quarterback Jerry Bottley and Northlake Christian running back Kameron Casnave winning the vote.
Bottley, who expects to lead the Kittens back to familiar territory at the Ceasars Superdome when the Division IV select playoffs come around, received 45.51% of the Class 1A vote. Southern Lab faces Class 5A city opponent Liberty Magnet this week.
Casnave, who totaled nearly 2,000 yards and 30 touchdowns in only nine games as a junior, garnered 52.65% of the Class 2A vote. Northlake Christian, which plays three of its first four games on the road, travels to Archbishop Hannan.
