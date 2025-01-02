Vote: Who Should Be The Louisiana High School Football Defensive Player of the Year?
Several days ago, we unveiled the finalists for Louisiana High School on SI Offensive Player of the Year. Now, we turn our attention to the guys who don't normally receive as much publicity, the defensive players who often toil behind the scenes.
We've selected 25 players for your voting consideration. Voting concludes Jan. 24 at 11:59 p.m.
La'Mikal Callahan, DL, Kentwood
Callahan was named Class 1A Outstanding Defensive Player by the LSWA after helping the No. 12-seeded Kangaroos to the Division IV select semifinals. The 6-foot-0, 225-pounder recorded 172 tackles with 27 sacks and 36 quarterback hurries. Kentwood held eight opponents to 18-or-fewer points.
Jaeden Winters, LB, Lafayette Christian
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior helped the Knights to the Division III select quarterfinals by registering 72 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns.
J.D. Hidalgo, LB, Catholic New Iberia
The Panthers boasted one of the state's best defenses, and Hidalgo was the unit's leader, collecting 153 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, six forced fumbles, five passes broken up, an interception and two blocked punts. Catholic went 13-1 and won the Division III select state title.
M.J. Clark, DL, DeQuincy
The Tigers only lost one game in the regular season and earned a No. 3 playoff seed as Clark totaled 104 tackles (29 for loss), 13 sacks, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two pass break-ups. He was named the District 4-2A defensive MVP.
Javen Holmes, DB, Madison Prep
The Chargers reached the Division II select semifinals. Holmes was a pivotal figure in the secondary with 78 tackles, four tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, nine pass break-ups and four interceptions. Madison Prep held its final four regular season opponents to a total of 12 points.
Jarrell Williams, DB, St. James
The Division III nonselect runner-up Wildcats had several defensive players with eye-popping statistics. Williams (6-1, 175, Sr.) made LSWA first team all-state with 72 tackles (five for loss), three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, 11 passes broken up and six interceptions.
Brent Gordon, DB, Cecilia
The senior UL Ragin' Cajuns signee led the Bulldogs to a state title with 144 tackles (five for loss), seven forced fumbles, seven passes broken up, five interceptions, seven blocked punts and a defensive TD.
Cohen Charles, DB, Iowa
Charles was named LSWA Class 4A all-state outstanding defensive player. He helped the Yellow Jackets to the Division II nonselect semifinals with 159 tackles (13 for loss), two sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and four interceptions.
Brian Broussard, DB, St. Thomas More
Broussard was a turnover machine in the secondary, intercepting eight passes with two defensive touchdowns. He broke up 13 passes with 56 tackles and two fumble recoveries for the Cougars, who won seven straight games to reach the Division I select quarterfinals.
Roderick Bingham, DB, Plaquemine
The Green Devils went on a 13-game winning streak after dropping the season opener to Zachary. Bingham finished the season with 93 tackles (eight for loss), three sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and five interceptions. Plaquemine limited five opponents in the regular season to eight-or-less points.
Richard Anderson, DL, Edna Karr
The Cougars went 13-0 and won the Division I select state championship. Anderson dominated the title game win over Alexandria and finished the season with 44 tackles (15 for loss), 10 sacks, two interceptions and a defensive touchdown. He was named Class 5A Defensive MVP by the Louisiana Football Coaches Association.
K.D. Mays, LB, Central-BR
The Wildcats had one of the state's best defenses, if not the best. Mays led Central to the Division I nonselect state championship with 52 tackles (19 for loss) and eight sacks. He was named District 4-5A Defensive MVP. Central allowed only 20 total points in its final three playoff wins over West Monroe, Neville and Ruston, which was shutout 42-0.
Xzavier White, LB, Alexandria
White (6-1, 225, Jr.) collected 186 tackles (15 for loss), 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries for the Division I select runner-up Trojans, who went 13-1.
Charlie Diedrich, LB, E.D. White
The Cardinals finished as Division II select runner-up to Archbishop Shaw. Diedrich, the District 8-4A Defensive MVP, had 122 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and an interception.
Kendall Brown, LB, Jewel Sumner
Brown, the District 8-3A Defensive MVP, tallied 67 tackles (13 for loss), six sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and four interceptions (returned two for TDs). Sumner lost one game in the regular season and landed a No. 4 seed in Division III select.
Tre Burch, LB, Sterlington
Burch totaled 153 tackles (seven for loss), seven sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception for the Division III nonselect champions The 6-foot-1, 240-pound junior squats 585 lbs. and was named LSWA Class 3A all state outstanding defensive player.
Brandon Hobson, LB, Jennings
Hobson posted 122 tackles (18 for loss) with five sacks and a fumble recovery for the Bulldogs, who went 9-1 in the regular season and earned a No. 3 seed in the Division II nonselect playoffs. Jennings held six regular-season foes to 16-or-fewer points.
Ron Patterson, DB, Bunkie
Patterson, a junior, sparked the Panthers undefeated run to the Division III select semifinals with 50 tackles (three for loss), four forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, five interceptions (returned two for touchdowns). Bunkie didn't allow more than 14 points in its 12 victories.
Mason Lantz, LB, Iota
Lantz registered 113 tackles (10 for loss), four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, three pass break-ups and three interceptions for the Bulldogs, who went 8-2 in the regular season.
D.J. Garrett, DB, Pine
Also a dangerous receiver, Garrett (6-3, 180, Sr.) picked off 11 passes with 41 tackles for the Raiders, who shutout four opponents in the regular season and advanced to the Division III nonselect quarterfinals.
Donte Owens, DB, North Webster
Opponents kept throwing within Owens' range, and he made them pay with nine interceptions, 45 tackles, three pass break-ups, two fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown.
Kristopher Griffin, DB, L.B. Landry
Griffin, who intercepted nine passes, returned four for touchdowns and totaled 93 tackles for the Buccaneers. The junior was named Class 3A first team all-state athlete.
Raymon McNeely, DB, Southern Lab
McNeely (6-2, 180, Sr.) helped the No. 13-seeded Kittens reach the Division IV select quarterfinals with 48 tackles, 17 passes broken up, six interceptions and two pick-sixes.
Alex Phillips, LB, South Plaquemines
The Hurricanes won the Division IV nonselect championship. Phillips totaled 154 tackles (13 for loss), two sacks, a fumble recovery, five passes broken up and two interceptions.
Patrick Williams, DB, Covenant Christian - Williams was a ball-hawk for the Lions, who went undefeated in the regular season, intercepting seven passes with six pass breakups. He returned two interceptions for touchdowns as the Lions limited nine opponents to 14-or-fewer points.