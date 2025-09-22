Vote: Who Should be Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week? - Sept. 22, 2025
Who was the top athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours The Pelican State and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the past week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, September 28. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll.
Congrats to last week's winner: Meg Griffin of Ascension Episcopal volleyball!
THIS WEEK'S CANDIDATES
Mason Jordan, Sr., Montgomery football
The dual-threat quarterback kept his team on pace with Elton in a 64-62 shootout loss, throwing for 343 yards and five touchdowns with a 143.2 quarterback passer rating for the season. The Tigers, who have scored 147 points in three games, battled back from a 28-6 deficit as Jordan completed 28-of-34 attempts and rushed for 125 yards on 19 carries with three touchdowns (four two-point conversions).
Stephen George, Sr., Westminster Christian football
Ask Westminster Christian coach Byron Porter about quarterback Stephen George, and he'll most likely talk about the four-year starter being a triple threat. George passed for 198 yards on seven completions with three touchdowns and no interceptions in a 49-7 win over rival Westminster Christian-Lafayette. He also ran for a nine-yard score for the undefeated Crusaders, a team to watch in Division IV select with a complete roster (size and speed).
Quincy Adams, Sr., Terrebonne football
Terrebonne stayed undefeated while handing St. James its first loss. Adams ran for 296 yards on 21 carries with three touchdowns and was 2-of-2 passing for 12 yards. Terrebonne I3-0) is No. 2 behind Ouachita Parish in the LHSAA's Division I nonselect power ratings.
Christopher Ned, Jr., Jennings football
The Bulldogs downed Welsh in a non-district Jefferson Davis Parish showdown. Ned ran for a touchdown and a two-point conversion as Jennings overcame an early deficit to win, 26-14. Ned rushed for 183 yards on 16 carries with a 56-yard scoring jaunt. He also completed 6-of-8 passes for 87 yards. Jennings (2-1) is No. 11 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.
Ty Lavergne, Jr., DeQuincy football
The running back also rides bulls, which gives him tremendous balance. He rushed for 109 yards on eight carries and scored the first two touchdowns in a 52-20 win over Oberlin. Lavergne reached the end zone on a 1-yard plunge and a 57-yard scamper.
Owen Morris, Sr., Catholic New Iberia football
Morris couldn't wait to get back on the field after sitting out Week 2 vs. Central Catholic. The Panthers, who struggled offensively without Morris, posted a 52-21 win over Patterson to stay undefeated. Morris rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries and caught a 12-yard pass while also blocking a punt. The defending Division III select champion Panthers are undefeated and were ranked No. 25 overall in the state last week.
Maurice Marcel, Jr., Opelousas Catholic football
The undefeated Vikings make defenses pick their poison with bookend 6-foot-4 receivers Maurice Marcel and Roderick Tezeno (four-star USC commit). In last week's 47-0 win over Port Barre, Marcel caught seven passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Kross Gillen.
Oliver Price, Soph., Crowley football
Projected as the Gents' top cornerback in the preseason by Eric Narcisse of The Acadiana Advocate, Price ran for a touchdown and tossed-a 58-yard scoring strike to Jaylan Joseph in a 42-26 non-district win over East Beauregard.
Javon Vital, Jr., Hamilton Christian football
Coach Dexter Hamilton's Warriors are 3-0 and have scored a minimum of 39 points in each game, including a 48-22 win over Vinton last week. Vital rushed for 218 yards on 18 carries and completed 16-of-21 passes for 232 yards with no interceptions, per The American Press. Vital, who finished with six touchdowns, had a hand in five first-half scores as Hamilton Christian led 35-0.
Christian Maxie, Jr., C.E. Byrd football
Maxie, a 5-foot-10, 185-pound junior, is healthy following a injury last season. He helped the Yellow Jackets stay neck-and-neck with state-ranked Evangel Christian in a 43-36 setback, rushing for 272 yards on 30 carries with three touchdowns.
Collin Dore, Sr., Cecilia football
The Bulldogs aren't backing down. After nearly staging a comeback road win at hostile St. Amant, coach Cody Champagne's club traveled to Northside and knocked the Vikings from the unbeaten ranks with a 41-21 victory. Dore, who was among the area's top 10 passers through Week 2, added 139 yards and three touchdowns to his total. He also rushed for a score.
Xzavier White, Sr., Alexandria football
The Trojans (3-0) are eyeing a return trip to the Superdome. White, a 6-foot-0, 235-pound linebacker, notched 11 solo tackles with six assists and a tackle for loss in a 27-21 win at Destrehan in a battle of top 15 programs. ASH is No. 5 in the Division I select power ratings.
Vashaun Coulon, Sr., St. Augustine football
Coulon outdueled the Legacy School of Sports Sciences' five-star quarterback in a 68-40 win over the Texas program out of the Houston area. He threw for seven touchdown passes, according to Christopher Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. completing 13 passes for 276 yards. The Purple Knights (3-0), No. 6 in the Division I select power ratings, broke a 22-22 tie with 38 straight points.
Christian Breaux, Sr, St. Thomas More football
Ranked 10th in the area in receiving through last week, Breaux brought the Cougars home a 39-35 win at Acadiana by catching four touchdown passes from Cole Bergeron. The senior had seven catches for 166 yards as STM rallied from a double-digit deficit to avenge last year's loss.
Justin Whitaker, Sr., Huntington football
A 6-foot-1, 175-pound quarterback, Whitaker steered the Raiders to their first win under coach John Simon. The senior threw for 376 yards and four touchdowns and added another on the ground in a 59-57 District 1-5A win over Benton, according to Lee Hiller of The Shreveport Bossier Advocate. Huntington rolled up over 620 yards of offense.
Jack Landry, Sr., Erath football
Erath High has what could be its best team ever, according to reports swirling around the Vermilion Parish program. The Bobcats improved to 3-0 with a 35-16 win over Class 4A Eunice. Landry passed for 222 yards and four touchdowns on 11 completions. Erath is No. 3 in the Division III nonselect power ratings. The Bobcats landed the second seed in 2024.
Jamarcea Plater, Sr., Captain Shreve football
Plater pushed the Gators to a 42-36 win over Natchitoches-Central in District 1-5A action, rushing for 121 yards and three touchdowns, according to Lee Hiller of The Shreveport Bossier Advocate. Shreve is 2-1 and No. 9 in the Division I select power ratings. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound Plater is ranked as the state's No. 24 prospect (247Sports Composite).
De'Maurion Cormier, Jr., Kaplan football
Kaplan is 2-1 under first-year coach John Thompson following back to back 45-plus point outings. Last week, the Pirates clinched a win over parish rival North Vermilion, 48-16. Cormier ran for 140 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns.
Bryce Restovich, Jr., Loyola College Prep football
The Flyers are beginning to open eyes around the state, racing to a 3-0 record and the No. 5 power rating in Division II select. Restovich completed 14-of-17 passes for 325 yards and five touchdowns as Loyola rolled to a 57-7 halftime lead over Cedar Creek, according to Lee Hiller of The Shreveport Bossier Advocate. The final score was 64-13.
Jamilton Coleman, Soph., Southwood football
The Cowboys, who broke a years-long losing streak in Week One, improved to 2-0 with a 50-28 non-district win over North Caddo. Coleman threw four touchdown passes, according to Lee Hiller of The Shreveport Bossier Advocate. Southwood, which is No. 22 in the División I select power ratings, was open in Week Two.
Shannon St. Julien, Sr., St. Martinville football
The Tigers downed Breaux Bridge to complete a sweep of Class 4A parish rivals Cecilia and BBHS. St. Julien ran for 153 yards and two touchdowns in the 35-7 win. St. Martinville (2-1), which is No. 6 in the Division II nonselect power ratings, led undefeated Class 5A Lafayette High at the half in Week 2.
Thomas Vaughn, Sr., Warren Easton football
Vaughn was a primary reason the Eagles were victorious in a 64-49 non-district marathon vs. Slidell, rushing for 190 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, according to Darrell Wiliams of The New Orleans Advocate. Easton (3-0) is No. 8 in the Division I select power ratings. Eight of the top 18 teams are from the Catholic League.
Caiden Bellard, Soph., Lafayette Christian football
The Knights strengthened their hold on the top spot in Class 2A with an impressive 45-21 win over Westgate. Bellard, who LCA statistician Hayden Lessard says will be the best back to come through the school, rushed for 225 yards on 22 carries with 16 receiving yards and three touchdowns. The Knights are inside the overall top 10 in more than one statewide poll. Bellard was among the top 10 rushers in the area through Week Two.
Marielle Gary, Sr., St. Michael volleyball
Gary provided 47 assists as the Warriors extended their record to 8-0 with a win over St. Joseph's Academy before a capacity home crowd, according to Charles Salzer of The Baton Rouge Advocate. St. Michael (14-1) subsequently won six of its next seven matches and is No. 1 in the Division III power ratings.
Jude Morrison, Sr., Catholic of Pointe Coupee football
The Hornets edged Class 4A Archbishop Hannan 36-35 to move up to No. 2 in the Division IV select power ratings and set up a District 5-1A opener vs. Westminster Christian (3-0). The 6-foot-2 Morrison ran for 150 yards on 27 carries with three touchdowns and passed for 114 yards and a score on nine completions.
About Our Athlete of the Week voting: High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App