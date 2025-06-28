National Powers Set for Clash: Edna Karr to Host American Heritage in September Showdown
Nationally Ranked Heavyweights Set to Collide
The stars will be out in full force when Edna Karr welcomes American Heritage (Plantation, Florida) to Louisiana for an interstate prep football matchup at Behrman Stadium in Algiers on September 12.
The programs have combined for 12 state championships, according to the Karr Football Instagram page. Both ended the 2024 season ranked nationally by MaxPreps: American Heritage (12-2) at No. 20 and Karr (13-0) at No. 25.
It will be the Patriots' fourth game of the season, while the Cougars will be in Week 2 following the season opener against West Bank rival Archbishop Shaw.
When Karr Has the Football
The Cougars offense will be directed by senior Liberty University commitment John Johnson, the reigning Crescent City Sports Metro Area Player of the Year and the son of offensive coordinator John Johnson Sr.
Johnson, nicknamed "Hollywood," is ranked as the No. 27 player in Louisiana by 247Sports. He passed for 3,400 yards and 34 touchdowns last season while rushing for nearly 1,000.
"Karr should be just as good or even better," said Spencer Urquhart, a prep staff writer at The New Orleans Advocate. "They have Division I prospects at every position group. Johnson can run it and throw it. He's a dual-threat, and he has a cannon. He reminds me of JuJuan Johnson (Lafayette Christian, LSU)."
Speed and Depth at Receiver and Running Back
The Cougars sent three receivers from last year's team to the college ranks, but seniors Floyd Jones and Anthony Thomas showed flashes of brilliance in the spring game vs. Destrehan. Karr also expects to procure the services of Greg Wilfred, a three-star transfer from Destrehan who runs a sub-4.40 in the 40-yard dash.
At running back, Karr features senior Tre Garrison (Nicholls State offer) and junior Jermond Macklin, who combined for five scores in the spring game. Florida State offered Macklin shortly thereafter, according to Urquhart. The offensive line is led by 6-foot-5, 270-pound senior Leon Noil, who is ranked as the No. 20 player in Louisiana by Rivals.
"Macklin really made an impact in the spring," Urquhart said. "Noil is a three-year starter."
Stacked Patriots Secondary Set for Challenge
The American Heritage defense is strong in the secondary with cornerbacks Aldarius Johnson and Amare Nugent. The 6-foot-1 Johnson has 19 offers and is ranked as a three-star prospect by Rivals. Nugent, a 6-foot-1 junior, is ranked four stars and the No. 22 player in Florida by 247Sports.
When American Heritage Has the Football
Dia Bell, a five-star Texas commit and the No. 1 quarterback in the nation (ESPN), will lead the Patriots' offense against a Karr defense headlined by senior LSU commits Richard Anderson and Aiden Hall.
Karr’s LSU-Bound Duo Anchors Elite Defense
"Richard Anderson is a truly elite player who keeps developing," Urquhart said of the 6-foot-3, 340-pounder, who was unblockable in the 2024 championship vs. Alexandria. "He can really disrupt the run game and get to the quarterback. He's the total package."
Anderson is ranked as a five-star prospect, the No. 1 defensive tackle and No. 16 overall player by Rivals. Hall (6-2, 185) is a four-star safety listed as the No. 39 player in the nation.
"I was really impressed with Hall," Urquhart said. "He's a force as a box safety and is versatile enough to play free safety. He's a very sound tackler."
Karr defensive backs include 6-foot-2 Texas cornerback commit Hayward Howard, a four-star prospect and the No. 10 player in Louisiana (Rivals), three-star Colorado cornerback commit Maurice Williams and junior Eldric Cambrice (Auburn offer).
The talented Karr secondary will be tested by Bell, the Elite 11 MVP, four-star Florida State receiver commit Brandon Bennett and four-star Miami receiver commit Ah'Mari Stevens, a transfer from St. Thomas Aquinas. The Patriots also added junior running back Jonathan Bueno, a three-star transfer.
Talent Everywhere You Look
Additional Karr players to watch are senior edge rusher Romero Brown (6-3, 235) and junior offensive lineman Zyion Wesley (6-4, 285), who holds double-digit offers.
"It's unbelievable how many Division I recruits Karr has," Urquhart said. "You could write a book about their prospects."