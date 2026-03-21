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Maine High School Girls Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up

See every MPA champion and runner-up for all five classifications as the Maine high school girls basketball season comes to a close
Gray Reid|
Maine High School Girls Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up
Maine High School Girls Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up | Arianna Grainey

The 2026 Maine girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

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Class A

Champion: Cheverus Stags

Runner-Up: Hampden Broncos

Class B

Champion: Lawrence Bulldogs

Runner-Up: Oceanside Mariners

Class C

Champion: Mattanawcook Lynx

Runner-Up: Spruce Mountain Phoenix

Class D

Champion: Penobscot Valley Howlers

Runner-Up: Mount Abram Roadrunners

Class S

Champion: Valley Mustangs

Runner-Up: Wisdom Pioneers

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Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

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