Maine High School Girls Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up
The 2026 Maine girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
Class A
Champion: Cheverus Stags
Runner-Up: Hampden Broncos
Class B
Champion: Lawrence Bulldogs
Runner-Up: Oceanside Mariners
Class C
Champion: Mattanawcook Lynx
Runner-Up: Spruce Mountain Phoenix
Class D
Champion: Penobscot Valley Howlers
Runner-Up: Mount Abram Roadrunners
Class S
Champion: Valley Mustangs
Runner-Up: Wisdom Pioneers
More Girls Basketball Coverage from High School On SI
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Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.