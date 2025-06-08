High School

Maine high school softball playoff brackets: 2025 MPA Regional and State matchups, game times

Maine state softball state playoff action has moved to the regional rounds in all four classifications; follow every game and every bracket in real time right here with High School On SI

Andy Villamarzo

The Maine high school softball state playoffs have reached the MPA regional rounds as we march towards the state semifinals and finals.

High School On SI has you covered with Live Update posts, game stories and more.

>>>MAINE MPA SOFTBALL BRACKETS<<<

Follow all of the action throughout the 2025 postseason, from live scores, game stories, photo galleries, video highlights and more.

For all the latest scores, instant bracket updates and game times for throughout the 2025 Maine high school softball post-season, bookmark our Maine high school softball playoff brackets or click on the links below for the classification of your choice.

CLASS A

BYE: Cheverus, Kennebunk, Biddeford, Gorham, Thornton Academy, Windham, Edward Little, Hampden, Brewer, Skowhegan, Camden Hills, Lewiston, Bangor

Bonny Eagle vs. Massabesic

Westbrook vs. South Portland

CLASS B

BYE: York, Freeport, Medomak Valley, Leavitt, Hermon, Ellsworth, Mount Desert Island, Belfast, Nokomis, Old Town

Lake Region vs. Wells

Greely vs. Oak Hill

Gardiner vs. Lincoln Academy

Erskine Academy vs. Poland

Lawrence vs. Caribou

CLASS C

BYE: Monmouth Academy, Old Orchard Beach, Dirigo, Mountain Valley, Lisbon, Spruce Mountain, Hall-Dale, Telstar, Bucksport, Washington Academy, Orono, Narraguagus, Central, Mattanawcook

Dexter vs. Houlton

Maine Central Institute vs. Foxcroft

CLASS D

BYE: Buckfield, Carrabec, Valley, St. Dominic, Richmond, North Yarmouth Academy, Vinalhaven, Machias, Katahdin, Penobscot Valley

Forest Hills vs. Piscataquis

Ashland vs. Wisdom

Central Aroostook vs. Shead

Southern Arrostook vs. Bangor Christian

Stearns vs. Hodgdon

Schenck vs. Jonesport-Beals

Published
