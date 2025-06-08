Maine high school softball playoff brackets: 2025 MPA Regional and State matchups, game times
The Maine high school softball state playoffs have reached the MPA regional rounds as we march towards the state semifinals and finals.
High School On SI has you covered with Live Update posts, game stories and more.
>>>MAINE MPA SOFTBALL BRACKETS<<<
Follow all of the action throughout the 2025 postseason, from live scores, game stories, photo galleries, video highlights and more.
For all the latest scores, instant bracket updates and game times for throughout the 2025 Maine high school softball post-season, bookmark our Maine high school softball playoff brackets or click on the links below for the classification of your choice.
CLASS A
BYE: Cheverus, Kennebunk, Biddeford, Gorham, Thornton Academy, Windham, Edward Little, Hampden, Brewer, Skowhegan, Camden Hills, Lewiston, Bangor
Bonny Eagle vs. Massabesic
Westbrook vs. South Portland
CLASS B
BYE: York, Freeport, Medomak Valley, Leavitt, Hermon, Ellsworth, Mount Desert Island, Belfast, Nokomis, Old Town
Lake Region vs. Wells
Greely vs. Oak Hill
Gardiner vs. Lincoln Academy
Erskine Academy vs. Poland
Lawrence vs. Caribou
CLASS C
BYE: Monmouth Academy, Old Orchard Beach, Dirigo, Mountain Valley, Lisbon, Spruce Mountain, Hall-Dale, Telstar, Bucksport, Washington Academy, Orono, Narraguagus, Central, Mattanawcook
Dexter vs. Houlton
Maine Central Institute vs. Foxcroft
CLASS D
BYE: Buckfield, Carrabec, Valley, St. Dominic, Richmond, North Yarmouth Academy, Vinalhaven, Machias, Katahdin, Penobscot Valley
Forest Hills vs. Piscataquis
Ashland vs. Wisdom
Central Aroostook vs. Shead
Southern Arrostook vs. Bangor Christian
Stearns vs. Hodgdon
Schenck vs. Jonesport-Beals
Follow High School On SI Maine throughout the 2025 high school baseball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school baseball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi