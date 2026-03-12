Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week? – March 12, 2026

Central Florida high school softball teams are a big hit in the early going of the 2026 season.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 17 athletes for Central Florida Softball Player of the Week for games played March 2-6, 2026.

Chloe Stone, UTIL, South Lake

Junior smacked a home run and drove in three runs to guide the Eagles past Lake Gibson, 11-0.

Alina Gallaher, 2B/OF, Hagerty

Talented junior went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, two runs scored and four RBI to power the Huskies past Clearwater, 13-1.

Addison Novitchkov, 1B/C, Lake Mary

Junior went 4-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI to lead the Rams past Lakewood Ranch, 8-4.

Emma Launer, UTIL, DeLand

Went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and four RBI to power the Bulldogs past Trinity Prep, 15-0.

Makayla Darwent, 2B/SS/C, Lyman

Super sophomore went 4-for-4 with four runs scored and two RBI to lead the Greyhounds past Colonial, 14-4.

Anahi Arias, P, Seminole

Struck out six and walked only one in a complete-game win and had a hit and RBI to guide the Seminoles past Melbourne Central Catholic, 4-1.

Camila Delgado, C/CF, Ocoee

Junior went 4-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and three RBI to march the Knights past Bishop Moore, 16-6.

Rebecca Barnett, P/1B, The First Academy-Leesburg

Senior picked up the complete-game, striking out eight in five innings, and went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBI to lead the Eagles past Celebration, 15-4.

Emma Pynes, OF/P, Cornerstone Charter

Stellar junior went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, and struck out six and allowed no hits in five innings to guide the Ducks past Astronaut, 2-1.

Amayah Jones, UTIL, Deltona

Went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and five RBI to power the Wolves past Flagler Palm Coast, 23-0.

Carson Roden, P, Eustis

Star senior hurled a complete-game, no-hitter, striking out a whopping 14 batters, in a 3-0 victory against Mount Dora.

Ella Goldberg, POS, Windermere Prep

Talented seventh-grader went 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI in an 8-2 victory against rival Windermere High.

Riley Johnson, 3B/P/C, Bishop Moore

Senior smacked a double, triple and home run, scored three runs and drove in five more to lead the Hornets past Legacy Charter, 18-2.

Paisly Hernandez, P/SS Horizon

Super sophomore struck out 13 in six innings and had a hit and two runs scored to guide the Hawks past Dr. Phillips, 10-0.

Keira Bullion, 3B/C/1B, Lake Buena Vista

Fearless freshman went 4-for-5 with a double, triple, home run, four runs scored and seven RBI to lead the Vipers check past Colonial, 17-11.

Addison Balavender, P, Melbourne

Fantastic freshman pitched a complete-game, four-hit shutout, striking out 12, to power the Bulldogs past Lake Brantley, 3-0.

Izzy Gambill, P/2B/1B, Eau Gallie

Star senior went 2-for-3 with a triple, home run, one run scored and two RBI, and struck out five in five innings to pick up the win in a 7-2 victory against Viera.

