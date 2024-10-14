Top 10 Maine high school football rankings (10/14/2024)
Now as we head towards the latter end of the high school football season in Maine, the playoff picture is coming into light and so are the rankings. With teams jostling for position, every game from here on out means plenty with November coming right around the corner.
The No. 1 team in the Pine Tree State continues to be the 37-time state champion Thornton Academy Trojans followed by the Kennebunk Rams at No. 2 and Wells at No. 3.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Maine's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 7 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
High School On SI Top 10 Maine high school football rankings
1. Thornton Academy (7-1)
The Trojans are starting to turn things up another notch as the end of the regular season nears and chase after a 38th state championship. Thornton Academt soundly defeated South Portland 35-7 and has a big matchup against Portland on Saturday afternoon.
2. Kennebunk (6-0)
An undefeated run through the first six games has been very impressive for the Rams as they soundly defeating a talented Cheverus team 42-10 last week. Now they take on a feisty Massabesic club.
3. Wells (6-0)
The calling card for the Warriors this season has been the play of their defense the first six games. Wells’ defense has only yielded 39 points, which is an average of 6.5 per game.
4. Portland (5-1)
Quarterback Louis Thurston has played superb for the Bulldogs, with the senior so far completing 37-of-53 passes for 639 yards and 11 touchdowns.
5. Noble (5-1)
After dropping a couple spots a week ago, the Knights see themselves bounced right back up. Noble cruised to a 31-7 win over Lewiston and take on a talented South Portland bunch this week.
6. Deering (5-1)
Really hard to fault the Rams for one loss to Kennebunk. Outside of that, Deering has been really good behind a timely offense and tough defense.
7. Falmouth (6-0)
What more can we really say about arguably the feel good story of the year in Maine high school football? Spencer Emerson has the Navigators playing good ball and the incredible part is they’re undefeated.
8. Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale (6-0)
Another week and another strong showing for Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale as they rolled to 5-0 with a 35-8 defeat of Mountain Valley. Next up they have Maranacook at home. This team just continues to play solid week in and week out. A Oct. 25th date with Wells looms large.
9. Massabesic (5-1)
Cameron Bradbury is making his case to be the state's most valuable player as the senior dual-threat has amassed over 1,200 yards of offense and 17 touchdowns.
10. Bonny Eagle (4-2)
One of the toughest teams to gauge this season has been this particular Bonny Eagle team. Despite losses to Lewiston and Thornton Academy, they just defeated a previously undefeated South Portland group a couple weeks ago. On tab this week is a home date versus Sanford before taking on Noble.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports