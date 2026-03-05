Vote: Who is the Mississippi High School Baseball Player of the Week? - March 5, 2026

With another week of the high school baseball season in Mississippi completed, it is time to recognize some of the outstanding players from last week's action.

Our nominees include pitchers who were dealing last week, and hitters who found immense success from the plate. We also have some breakout players who put the entire state on notice

As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote for who you think is the High School on SI Mississippi high school baseball player of the week.

Voting will close on March 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Brooks Crawley of Northwest Rankin

Here are this week's nominations:

Kam Roberts, Jackson Prep

In four games last week, Roberts batted .636 with three home runs, two grand slams, 13 RBIs, reach base on five walks and scored eight runs.

Drew Davis, Sumrall

In the 5-1 win over West Lauderdale, Davis pitched a complete game allowing just three hits, one run while striking out 18 batters.

Deuce Jenkins, Jackson Academy

In the wins over Oak Forest and Hartfield Academy, Jenkins tallied four hits, one home run, one double, one RBI, one stolen base and three runs scored. Jenkins also pitched 3.1 innings in the win over Oak Forest. In the victory, he allowed two hits, one earned run and five strikeouts.

Deshann Hannah, Center Hill

In three games last week, Hannah batted .700 with one double, seven RBIs and scored four runs.

Wyatt McDaniels, Mooreville

McDaniels finds himself nominated for the player of the week again after another stellar week of play. In the 3-2 win over Saltillo, McDaniels pitched 5.1 innings where he allowed two hits, two runs and struck out 12 batters in the process.

Jones Roberson, Washington School

In the four wins last week, including two over MAIS rivals, Pillow Academy and Indianola Academy, Roberson went 9/13. He tallied two home runs, two doubles, one triple and 10 RBIs.

Brody Wilson, Tupelo

In two games last week, Wilson batted .750 with two home runs, five RBIs, one stolen base and five runs scored.

Ty Keys, Poplarville

Keys, who is one of the top football recruits in the state, has proven time and again to also be a star on the diamond. In three games, Keys finished with five hits, one home run, four RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs scored.

Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.