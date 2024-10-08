Top 10 Maine high school football rankings (10/8/2024)
Preseason high school football games kicked off a few weeks ago throughout the state of Maine starting the week of Aug. 30. The Maine regular season kicked off this past weekend with its sixth full slate of games.
The No. 1 team in the Pine Tree State continues to be the 37-time state champion Thornton Academy Trojans followed by the Kennebunk Rams at No. 2 and Wells at No. 3.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Maine's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 6 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
High School On SI Top 10 Maine high school football rankings
1. Thornton Academy (6-1)
The Trojans have bounced back nicely from their lone loss of the season to Bedford (New Hampshire) with resounding victories over Windham, Bonny Eagle and Noble.
2. Kennebunk (5-0)
An undefeated run through the first five games has been very impressive for the Rams as they soundly defeated Deering 41-0 last week.
3. Wells (5-0)
The Warriors made sure they got to 5-0 as they demolished Oak Hill, 50-21. This week they'll hit the road and face Winslow.
4. Portland (4-1)
Quarterback Louis Thurston has played superb for the Bulldogs, with the senior so far completing 30-of-40 passes for 558 yards and 10 touchdowns.
5. Noble (4-1)
We can't drop Noble too far down the rankings after its first loss of the season, a 33-26 decision against Thornton Academy.
6. Deering (4-1)
The Rams suffered their first loss of the season in a 41-0 decision against No. 2 Kennebunk. Expect Deering to bounce back this week against Westbrook at home.
7. Falmouth (5-0)
One of the best stories running right now in Maine high school football is the turnaround by the Navigators. Spencer Emerson has this program playing some high level football in the state right now.
8. Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale (5-0)
Another week and another strong showing for Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale as they rolled to 5-0 with a 43-20 defeat of Poland. Next up they have Mountain Valley at home. This team just continues to play solid week in and week out.
9. Massabesic (4-1)
When you barely fall to the No. 3 team in the state in Deering, 21-14 a couple weeks ago, you earn yourself a spot in the rankings. Impressive in a loss is tough to do, but Massabesic did just that.
10. Bonny Eagle (3-2)
One of the toughest teams to gauge this season has been this particular Bonny Eagle team. Despite losses to Lewiston and Thornton Academy, they just defeated a previously undefeated South Portland group.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports