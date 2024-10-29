High School

Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Maine Football Player of the Week? (10/29/2024)

We’ve selected eight candidates to choose from this past week’s games 

Andy Villamarzo

Maine high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 9 of the regular season.

As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Maine Football Player of the Week award from October 24-26, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Damon Martin, Poland

Last week's winner is back on the list, even though in a losing effort. Martin totaled 233 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.

SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Owen Kelvey, Spruce Mountain

Kelvey had himself a night in Spruce Mountain's 44-12 win over Sacopee Valley, rushing for 171 yards and scoring four touchdowns. Also caught three passes for 20 yards and a score.

Louis Thurston, Portland

The Bulldogs' quarterback had a solid night despite coming in a 35-25 loss to Exeter, completing 24-of-40 passes for 251 yards and two scores.

Jack Brewer, Orono

Brewer led the way in a 42-20 win over Lake Region, completing 20-of-31 passes for 191 yards and three scores.

Gavin Monyok, Hampden

The Hampden starting quarterback was terrific despite being on the losing end of a 39-34 loss to Lawrence, throwing for 334 yards and five touchdowns.

Andrew Cote, Hampden

Top pass catcher for Hampden was Cote, who hauled in four passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

Zeb Foster, Oceanside

Talk about having a strong performance coming in a loss, with Foster rushing for 278 yards on 31 attempts and scoring a touchdown.

Colin Moran, Bonny Eagle

Moran had a standout performance in Bonny Eagle's 21-14 win over Noble, rushing for 223 yards and scoring two touchdowns.

Cameron Bradbury, Massabesic

Another dual-threat quarterback that had a big night was Bradbury, who totaled 173 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in a 42-27 win over Marshwood.

Follow SBLive Maine throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Maine