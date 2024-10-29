Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Maine Football Player of the Week? (10/29/2024)
Maine high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 9 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Maine Football Player of the Week award from October 24-26, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Damon Martin, Poland
Last week's winner is back on the list, even though in a losing effort. Martin totaled 233 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Owen Kelvey, Spruce Mountain
Kelvey had himself a night in Spruce Mountain's 44-12 win over Sacopee Valley, rushing for 171 yards and scoring four touchdowns. Also caught three passes for 20 yards and a score.
Louis Thurston, Portland
The Bulldogs' quarterback had a solid night despite coming in a 35-25 loss to Exeter, completing 24-of-40 passes for 251 yards and two scores.
Jack Brewer, Orono
Brewer led the way in a 42-20 win over Lake Region, completing 20-of-31 passes for 191 yards and three scores.
Gavin Monyok, Hampden
The Hampden starting quarterback was terrific despite being on the losing end of a 39-34 loss to Lawrence, throwing for 334 yards and five touchdowns.
Andrew Cote, Hampden
Top pass catcher for Hampden was Cote, who hauled in four passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns.
Zeb Foster, Oceanside
Talk about having a strong performance coming in a loss, with Foster rushing for 278 yards on 31 attempts and scoring a touchdown.
Colin Moran, Bonny Eagle
Moran had a standout performance in Bonny Eagle's 21-14 win over Noble, rushing for 223 yards and scoring two touchdowns.
Cameron Bradbury, Massabesic
Another dual-threat quarterback that had a big night was Bradbury, who totaled 173 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in a 42-27 win over Marshwood.
