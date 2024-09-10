Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Maine Football Player of the Week? (9/10/2024)
Maine high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 2 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Maine Football Player of the Week award from September 5-7, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 15th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jack Brewer, Orono
The senior quarterback had a huge first game in a 54-6 victory over Dexter/Piscataquis. Brewer completed 18-of-20 passes for 364 yards and seven touchdowns.
Louis Thornton, Portland
The Bulldogs opened up the season with an impressive win and performance from Thornton. The signal caller finished completing 8-of-9 passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns.
Cordell Jones, Portland
Jones was a menace running and catching the ball for the Bulldogs in the Week 1 win. The junior dynamo totaled 210 yards and two touchdowns. Jones carried the ball 16 times and caught two passes.
Kaysen Wildman, Hampden
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound outside linebacker was a tackling machine in Week 1’s 32-21 victory over Skowhegan. Wildman finished with a team-high 17 tackles.
Dash Farrell, Mt. Ararat/Hyde
Farrell led a potent rushing attack that went well over 300 yards. The senior runner rushed for 179 yards on eight carries and scored three touchdowns in a 54-14 rout of Morse.
Nick Doughty, Mt. Ararat/Hyde
Paired up with Farrell in the backfield was Doughty, who had himself a huge night as well running the ball. The running back rushed for 154 yards on just five carries and scored three times.
Dylan Jewett, Spruce Mountain
Jewett was perfect throwing the ball in Spruce Mountain’s 32-22 victory over Waterville. The sophomore quarterback completed 5-of-5 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns.
Jamier Rose, Noble
In Noble’s 28-14 victory over Windham, Rose threw for 193 yards and two scores, and ran for 65 yards and another score. Rose finished with 258 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.
