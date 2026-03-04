How to Watch the Minnesota High School Boys Hockey 2026 State Tournament

The 2026 Minnesota high school boys hockey state tournament begins on Wednesday and concludes on Saturday. Every game is broadcast free with Prep45.

High School On SI will have coverage throughout the 2026 state tournament with live updates, postgame stories and final scores.

You can follow each game with our live updates throughout the tournament.

Class A Quarterfinals (March 4)

No. 8 Dodge County (19-8-1) vs. No. 1 Hibbing/Chisholm/VCA (24-2-2) — 11:00 AM

No. 5 St. Cloud Cathedral (17-11) vs. No. 4 Mahtomedi (17-9-2) — 1:00 PM

No. 7 Mankato West (19-7-2) vs. No. 2 Delano (22-4-2) — 6:00 PM

No. 6 Northern Lakes (17-10-1) vs. No. 3 Warroad (22-5-1) — 8:00 PM

Class A Semifinals (March 6)

Dodge County/Hibbing-Chisholm-VCA winner vs. St. Cloud Cathedral/Mahtomedi winner — 11:00 AM

Mankato West/Delano winner vs. Northern Lakes/Warroad winner — 1:00 PM

Class A Championship (March 7)

12 p.m.

Class AA Quarterfinals (March 5)

No. 8 Gentry Academy (17-9-2) vs. No. 1 Minnetonka (24-2-2) — 11:00 AM

No. 5 Grand Rapids (15-12-1) vs. No. 4 Rosemount (23-4-1) — 1:00 PM

No. 7 Lakeville South (14-11-3) vs. No. 2 Moorhead (24-3-1) — 6:00 PM

No. 6 Andover (11-14-3) vs. No. 3 Edina (21-6-1) — 8:00 PM

Class AA Semifinals (March 6)

Gentry Academy/Minnetonka winner vs. Grand Rapids/Rosemount winner — 6:00 PM

Lakeville South/Moorhead winner vs. Andover/Edina winner — 8:00 PM

Class AA Championship (March 7)

7 p.m.

