Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Maine Football Playoff Player of the Week? (11/12/2024)
Maine high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into the state playoffs portion of the season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Maine Football Player of the Week award from Nov. 8-9, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Isaiah Ervin, Houlton/Hodgdon/Southern Aroostook/Greater Houlton Christian Academy
In a wild 56-50 victory over Orono, Ervin went absolutely nuts on the ground. The running back rushed for 487 yards on 44 carries and scored seven touchdowns for Houlton/Hodgdon/Southern Aroostook/Greater Houlton Christian Academy.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Mauricio Sunderland, Thornton Academy
The Trojans' running back could not be stopped in Thornton Academy's 36-12 win over South Portland, scoring four rushing touchdowns.
Louis Thurston, Portland
Thurston was an all-around offensive menace in the Bulldogs' 42-14 victory over Windham in the playoffs. The quarterback accounted for 196 yards and three touchdowns.
Tommy Gagnon, Noble
The Noble running back led the way in its 28-24 win over Bonny Eagle, rushing for 101 yards on 28 carries and a touchdown.
Kyle Johnson, Bangor
Johnson was truly the difference maker in the team's 22-14 victory over Lewiston, ending the game with three rushing touchdowns on the night.
Tavian Lauture, Deering
We're going to recognize a special teamer this week in Deering place kicker Tavian Lauture. The kicker knocked down two field goals in a 21-0 win over Massabesic.
Michael Hamlin, Lawrence
The Lawrence signal caller was terrific in a 28-18 victory over Cony last week, with Hamlin throwing multiple touchdowns in the win.
Malik Sow, Fryeburg Academy
Fryeburg Academy left no doubt in a blowout win over York last week, rushing for three touchdowns in the victory.
Landon Daigle, Leavitt
Daigle made all the difference in a 27-20 victory over Cape Elizabeth last week, picking off two passes.
