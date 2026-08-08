15 Maryland High School Football Games That Could Answer the Biggest Questions of 2026

The Maryland high school football season is filled with marquee matchups, but not every big game carries the same significance.

Some will measure conference supremacy. Others will test state championship contenders against elite competition or provide an early glimpse at teams with national aspirations. Together, these 15 games could answer many of the biggest questions surrounding Maryland football in 2026, long before the postseason arrives.

Who Owns the DMV – Archbishop Spalding or DeMatha?

Archbishop Spalding vs. DeMatha Catholic

Aug. 28 | Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex

The defending four-time MIAA A Conference champion Cavaliers waste no time opening the season against two-time defending WCAC Capital Division champion DeMatha. It's an early measuring stick for two of the region's premier programs and a chance to see whether Spalding remains the team to beat in Maryland.

Who Is Maryland's Best Public School?

Linganore at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical

Sept. 5

Defending Class 3A champion Linganore travels to Baltimore to face reigning Class 4A/3A champion Mervo in one of the state's premier public-school showdowns. It's an opportunity to compare two championship-caliber programs that rarely meet during the regular season.

Can Dunbar Defend Its State Championship Against Elite Competition?

Paul Laurence Dunbar vs. Milford Mill Academy

Sept. 4 | Under Armour Stadium

The defending Class 2A/1A state champions begin the season against one of Baltimore County's perennial powers in a matchup that should immediately reveal where both teams stand.

Who Owns Prince George's County?

Henry A. Wise at Charles Herbert Flowers

Sept. 18

Wise and Flowers annually battle for local bragging rights, but the stakes often extend much further. Both programs expect to compete for Class 4A championships, making this one of Maryland's most important public-school rivalries.

Is Southern Maryland Still the State's Toughest Public Football Region?

Patuxent at Huntingtown

Oct. 2

Two reigning state champions square off in an outstanding SMAC matchup as Class 1A champion Patuxent visits defending Class 2A champion Huntingtown.

Can McDonogh Knock Off the Defending Champs?

McDonogh School at Archbishop Spalding

Oct. 9

McDonogh gets another opportunity to challenge the Cavaliers on the same field where Spalding completed its historic fourth consecutive MIAA A Conference championship last fall.

Who Rules Frederick County?

Oakdale at Linganore

Oct. 9

This rivalry has become one of Maryland's best after the schools met for the Class 3A state championship in each of the past two seasons. Expect another playoff atmosphere in early October.

Can Sherwood Finally Get Over the Hump?

Quince Orchard at Sherwood

Oct. 9

Sherwood pushed defending Class 4A champion Quince Orchard harder than anyone during the regular season in 2025. Now the Warriors get another opportunity—this time at home.

How Different Will Good Counsel Look Under New Leadership?

Our Lady of Good Counsel vs. DeMatha Catholic

Oct. 9 | Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex

The latest chapter of this WCAC rivalry also marks one of Maryland's biggest coaching storylines as longtime assistant Sal Gorgone takes over Good Counsel while Bryce Bevill guides DeMatha during Bill McGregor's step back from the sidelines.

Can St. Frances Dominate a Border War?

Saint Frances Academy at The Saint James Performance Academy (Va.)

Oct. 9

The Panthers leave Maryland to face one of Virginia's top programs in an interstate showdown that could carry national ranking implications.

Who Controls Baltimore City?

Paul Laurence Dunbar vs. Mergenthaler Vocational Technical

Oct. 15 | Morgan State University

Few rivalries mean more inside Baltimore City than Dunbar and Mervo. The winner will likely take the inside track toward the city championship.

Can Huntingtown Repeat?

Northern-Calvert at Huntingtown

Oct. 23

This rematch of the 2025 Class 2A state championship could once again shape the race for postseason positioning in Southern Maryland.

Who Will Control the WCAC Race?

DeMatha Catholic at Gonzaga (D.C.)

Oct. 31

A rematch of last season's WCAC Capital Division championship highlights Halloween weekend and could once again determine conference supremacy.

Who Wins the IAC?

Georgetown Prep at Bullis School

Nov. 7

Bullis snapped a nine-year losing streak against Georgetown Prep last season. Another victory could again determine the Interstate Athletic Conference championship.

Can Maryland Produce a National Champion?

IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Saint Frances Academy

Nov. 13 | Under Armour Stadium

Few games on the national schedule will carry more intrigue than IMG's return to Baltimore. After the programs did not meet last season, this showdown could once again have national championship implications and serve as Maryland's biggest regular-season stage.