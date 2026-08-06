High School On SI Florida Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings: IMG Academy Opens at No. 1

The countdown to the 2026 Florida high school football season is on, and once again South Florida powers dominate the preseason conversation.

Four South Florida teams are ranked in the top five of the High School on SI Top 25 Florida Preseason Football state rankings. Nine South Florida schools, in all, are ranked in the Top 25.

IMG Academy, which is also ranked No. 1 nationally by High School On SI, opens the season at No. 1 after finishing 9-0 in 2025. The Ascenders were scheduled to play St. Frances Academy of Baltimore in a potential national championship matchup last December, but the six-week break between their last regular-season game and the national title tilt forced IMG to cancel.

IMG held the No. 1 ranking throughout the 2025 season.

St. Thomas Aquinas opens at No. 2 after capturing its seventh consecutive state championship and 15th overall Class 5A title.

Chaminade-Madonna begins the season at No. 3 after finishing as the Class 1A runner-up, followed by Miami Central at No. 4 and defending Class 4A champion American Heritage Plantation rounds out the Top 5.

The High School on SI Top 25 Florida Football State Rankings are compiled by reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources.

Rankings are fluid and we welcome input. Please send a direct message to Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com.

High School On SI

1. IMG Academy (9-0 in 2025)

Final 2025 ranking: 1

The Ascenders conquered all nine of their opponents last season, but they opted out of a potential national championship matchup with St. Frances Academy of Baltimore in December because of concerns over a six-week layoff after their final regular-season game. The schools, which have an intense nationally rivalry, are scheduled to play this year – one of many big-time games for IMG. The Crusaders enter 2026 with a loaded roster, returning junior Jayden Wade at quarterback (1,376 yards passing, 20 TDs, two interceptions); junior Eric McFarland (595 yards receiving, 11 TDs); and junior defensive lineman Zyron Forstall (28 tackles, five sacks).

2. St. Thomas Aquinas (14-1 in 2025)

Final 2025 ranking: 2

The Raiders have won seven consecutive state championships, 15 overall, in their illustrious history. They will be among the favorites to win another one, returning senior Julius Jones (876 yards receiving, 14 TDs), and seniors Zayden Gamble (65 tackles) and Wyatt Smith (115 tackles). They will have to replace quarterback Mason Mallory (2,322 yards passing, 23 TDs; 760 yards rushing, nine TDs) at quarterback, though.

St. Thomas Aquinas' defense shuts down Lakeland in last year's Class 5A state championship game. The Raiders won 29-0 for their seventh consecutive title. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

3. Chaminade-Madonna (11-3 in 2025)

Final 2025 ranking: 9

Chaminade-Madonna reached the Class 1A state championship game before falling to Cardinal Newman, ending their four-year title streak. The South Florida school returns senior wide receiver Ah’Mari Stevens and junior wideout Tromon Isaac, Jr. (763 yards receiving, six TDs). Chaminade graduated running back Derrek Cooper (1,503 yards rushing, 19 TDs) and wide receiver Jasen Lopez Jaiden Roper (1,173 yards receiving, 13 TDs) to graduation, and quarterback Malik Leonard (2,935 yards passing, 31 TDs), who transferred to Carol City.

Chaminade-Madonna receiver Denairius Gray catches a touchdown pass over West Boca Raton defender C.J Jackson during a preseason Kickoff Classic game last year. Chaminda-Madonna finished as Class 1A state runner-up in 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

4. Carol City (6-5 in 2025)

Final 2025 ranking: Not ranked

After going unranked in Florida in 2025, Carol City enters this season in the Top 5 and is also ranked No. 22 in the nation. This edition of the Chiefs is dramatically improved over the squad which lost to Killian in the Class 2A regional quarterfinals last year. Wide receiver Santana Blount, senior defensive tackle Danard Frazier (44 tackles, six sacks) and senior defensive back Jashon Chaneton (three interceptions) return, and quarterback Malik Leonard transferred in from Chaminade-Madonna.

5. Miami Central (10-2 in 2025)

Final 2025 ranking: 13

The Rockets blasted to the Class 3A regional finals last year before falling to Northwestern, 50-29. Senior quarterback James Perrone, who has offers from Pitt, East Carolina, UConn and Memphis, is one of at least four players with multiple offers.

6. American Heritage Plantation (9-5 in 2025)

Final 2025 ranking: 8

The Patriots bounced back from a 1-3 start to win eight of their final 10 games, including a 33-28 victory against Jones for the Class 4A state championship. AHP lost star quarterback Leon Strawder (2,222 yards passing, 21 TDs) to graduation, but gained a big-time transfer in Niemann Lawrence, who came over from Northwestern after leading the Bulls to the Class 3A state title game as a sophomore.

7. Raines (15-0 in 2025)

Final 2025 ranking: 4

The Class 3A Vikings won one of the wildest state title games in 2025 when they stunned Northwestern, 23-22, on a fourth-down pass with time running out. Raines will have to regroup this season after losing a lot of seniors. The Vikings will need their defense – led by senior edge rusher Troy Butler (69 tackles) and junior athlete TJ Williamson, a transfer from Bolles – to lead the way.

Raines wide receiver Zion Green (18) receives congratulations from teammate Devin Frazier (14) after a touchdown catch in a high school spring game at Terry Parker High School's Joe Hodge Stadium in Jacksonville on May 21, 2026. Raines is the defending Class 3A state champion. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

8. Cardinal Newman (12-3 in 2025)

Final 2025 ranking: 7

The West Palm Beach Catholic school begins the 2026 season as the defending Class 1A state champ. The Crusaders, however, graduated several key skill-position players. They return junior athlete Kahlil Gabaud (51 tackles, six interceptions), and gain junior wide receiver Justin Barrera, who transferred from Delray Beach Atlantic.

Cardinal Newman's Leslie Mosley (1) runs for a gain against Carrollwood Day School in last year's Class 1A state semifinal. The Crusaders went on to beat Cardinal Mooney for the state title. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

9. Lake Mary (12-3 in 2025)

Final 2025 ranking: 5

The Rams won their first-ever state title in dramatic fashion last season, with Notre Dame signee Noah Grubbs (3,250 yards, 40 TDs) throwing a long pass to Barrett Schulz (1326 yards, 17 TDs), who then lateraled to Tavarius Brundridge Jr., who ran the final few yards for the winning TD in a wild 28-27 victory against Vero Beach in the Class 7A championship game. Lake Mary lost more than 30 seniors from that team, including Schulz. But the Rams added transfer quarterback Remy Jarman from Edgewater and return senior edge rusher Aaron Young.

10. Vero Beach (14-1 in 2025)

Final 2025 ranking: 11

The Indians came up just short of winning their second state title as Lake Mary completed a Hail Mary-lateral play in the final seconds to win the Class 7A championship. Although Vero Beach lost a lot of skill position players to graduation, it returns senior quarterback Champ Monds, a Notre Dame commit who was hurt for part of the 2025 season; and junior defensive back Jamarion Hillsman (65 tackles).

Vero Beach quarterback Champ Monds (1) hand the ball off during the first week of football practice on July 31, 2026. The Indians last season finished as Class 7A state runner-up. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

11. Armwood (13-1 in 2025)

Final 2025 ranking: 16

The Hawks advanced to the Class 6A state semifinals last season before falling to West Boca Raton, 14-13 – their only loss of the season. The Hillsborough County power has some powerful players in Judah Gumbs, a massive 6-foot-6, 290-pound senior offensive tackle; wide receiver Mikey Vernon, Jr., a UConn commit; and defensive lineman Urvick St. Jean II (46 tackles, 14 sacks).

12. Jones (12-3 in 2025)

Final 2025 ranking: 14

The Tigers are two-time defending Class 4A state runner-up and will be looking to take the next step in 2026, thanks to an experienced defense. They have a standout defensive end in senior Fred Ards III (6-5, 235), who made 80 tackles last year; and return defensive backs Ke’Sean Williams (45 tackles) and Antwoine Glover (33 tackles). Jones, however, will have to figure out a way to rebuild an explosive offense that graduated star quarterback Dereon Coleman (Miami signee) and wide receiver Larry Miles (Nebraska signee).

Jones High's football team enters the 2026 season as two-time defending Class 4A state runner-up. The Tigers finished 12-3 in 2025. | Jeff Gardenour

13. West Boca Raton (13-2 in 2025)

Final 2025 ranking: 6

The two-time defending Class 6A state champ Bulls are charging into 2026 with major running back prospect Terriel Harmon, a transfer from Rise Preparatory Academy; cornerback Loia Valade, a Texas A&M commit who transferred from McCallie in Tennessee; and senior edge Javion Herrington (23 tackles, three sacks).

Running back Anderson Gracilien carries the ball during varsity football practice for the West Boca Raton Community High School Bulls on Aug 3, 2026. The Bulls are defending back-to-back Florida High School Athletic Association Class 6A state champions. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

14. Cardinal Mooney (14-1 in 2025)

Final 2025 ranking: 3

The Cougars roared to their second state title in three years last season when they beat Bolles, 52-28, for the Class 2A crown. They return one of the top running backs in the state in senior Connail Jackson (2,452 yards rushing, 39 TDs); and 6-6, 215-pound senior quarterback Davin Davidson (2,360 yards passing, 23 TDs). Junior Tra’vion Lester (96 tackles, 12 sacks) returns on defense.

Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School running back Connail Jackson drives ahead for a gain against Bolles in the FHSAA Class 2A state football championship game last December. Mooney won 52-28. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

15. Lakeland (12-3 in 2025)

Final 2025 ranking: 12

The Polk County public school power, which has won a whopping nine state titles in its illustrious history, finished as Class 5A state runner-up last year, falling to familiar rival St. Thomas Aquinas, 29-0. The Dreadnaughts could make another championship run with a number of returnees, including senior quarterback Kelin Hendrix (1,796 yards passing, 22 TDs; 676 yards rushing, 12 TDs); and junior Cameron Fuse (587 yards receiving, six TDs).

Lakeland quarterback Kelin Hendrix (2) runs for extra yards against Gainesville Buchholz in a game last fall. The Dreadnaughts finished the year as Class 5A state runner-up and 12-3. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

16. Northwestern (13-1 in 2025)

Final 2025 ranking: 10

The Bulls finished as the Class 3A state runner-up last season, falling to Raines on a TD pass in the closing seconds. The South Florida power lost quarterback Calvin Russell, Jr., and defensive end Demarcus King to graduation, and has a new coach in Jerome Thomas. Linebacker Khavon Gipson and wide receiver Donte Anderson will be among the leaders in 2026.

17. Venice (9-4 in 2025)

Final 2025 ranking: 22

By Venice High standards, last year’s record wasn’t typical for this Southwest Florida power, which has won four state championships. But the Indians figure to greatly improve in 2026 with sophomore wide receiver Tyree Mannings (1,429 yards receiving, 12 TDs), and senior linebacker Tristen Neeley (127 tackles) back in the fold. Venice also has senior quarterback Noah Patton, who transferred from IMG Academy.

Venice wide receiver Tyree Mannings (1) pulls in a pass as Sumner defender Christian Mollinio (10) tries to tackle him in a Class 7A playoff game last November. Venice defeated Sumner 41-22 and went on to finish the season with a 9-4 record. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

18. The Bolles School (13-2 in 2025)

Final 2025 ranking: 15

The Bulldogs last year advanced to the Class 2A state championship game before falling to Cardinal Mooney. They may go further this year with junior Xander Edwards (2,629 yards rushing, 44 TDs), one of the top running backs in the country; senior linebacker Christian Hayes (90 tackles, four sacks); and junior defensive lineman Asher Ghioto (84 tackles, 23 sacks) returning.

Bolles running back Zander Edwards (25) prepares to take on Mooney cornerback Rymen Mosley (1) in the FHSAA Class 2A state football championship game last December. Edwards rushed for 2,629 yards and 44 touchdowns last season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

19. Buchholz (12-2 in 2025)

Final 2025 ranking: 18

The Bobcats out of Gainesville last year advanced to the state semifinals for the fifth consecutive season, falling to West Broward, 24-17, in a Class 6A game. Junior running back Josh Menefee (684 yards rushing, six TDs), and junior quarterback Andrew Whittemore (2,116 yards passing, 19 TDs; 401 yards rushing, eight TDs), who has multiple offers, return.

Buchholz quarterback Andrew Whittemore (9) passes against Oviedo during an FHSAA Football 6A quarterfinal last November. The Bobcats went on to win and finish the season 12-2. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

20. DeLand (13-1 in 2025)

Final 2025 ranking: 25

The Bulldogs, arguably, have the most talented team in Central Florida with at least 21 returnees from last year’s team which went undefeated in the regular season and unbeaten and advanced to the Class 7A regional finals before falling to Lake Mary, 40-31. Back for another go-around are senior quarterback Gardner Nordman (1,369 yards passing, 11 TDs); junior running back Taihj Moore (1,427 yards rushing, 25 TDs; 261 yards receiving, one TD); junior defensive back An’tario Wright (80 tackles); and junior defensive lineman Jordan Banks (69 tackles, three sacks).

DeLand’s Taihj Moore (5) pushes through players against Spruce Creek in a Class 7A playoff game last fall. The Bulldogs won the game and went on to finish 13-1. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

21. Choctawhatchee (12-2 in 2025)

Final 2025 ranking: 19

The Panhandle power advanced to the Class 4A state semifinals before losing to American Heritage Plantation, 31-14. Senior running back Von’Tavius Keller (696 yards rushing, five TDs); senior wideout DJ Spence (444 yards receiving, six TDs); and senior defensive back Amir Reese (40 tackles, five interceptions) return.

22. Jesuit (11-2 in 2025)

Final 2025 ranking: Not ranked

The Tigers enjoyed a strong season last year under quarterback Will Griffin, who now plays for the University of Florida. Jesuit this year will lean on senior running back Hezekiah Davis (1,388 yards rushing, 17 TDs); senior linebacker Kaden Henderson (49 stops, nine sacks); and senior cornerback Kam Housey (36 tackles, four interceptions), who has 13 Division I offers.

23. Edgewater (12-1 in 2025)

Final 2025 ranking: 20

The Eagles went undefeated during the regular season and advanced to the Class 5A regional finals before falling to Lakeland, 27-14. Leading the way this year are massive offensive lineman Sincere Wilkerson (6-3, 360); running back Jahmari Hammonds, a transfer from Central Florida Christian Academy; senior wide receiver Cole Emanuel (709 yards receiving, four TDs); and junior defensive back Octavius Lewis (54 tackles, three interceptions).

24. Norland (6-6 in 2025)

Final 2025 ranking: Not ranked

The Vikings played one of the state's toughest schedules last year, losing to Lake Mary, Northwestern, Delray Beach Atlantic, Archbishop McCarthy twice, and American Heritage Plantation. Two of those losses came by seven points or less. The South Florida squad will be led this year by senior wide receiver Marquis Siggers (483 yards receiving, three TDs), senior running back Dorian Bentley, and senior linebacker Ahziah Murphy (109 tackles, four sacks).

25. St. Augustine (11-2 in 2025)

Final 2025 ranking: Not ranked

The Yellow Jackets are traditionally one of North Florida’s best teams, and last year was no exception as they advanced to the Class 4A regional finals before falling to Choctawhatchee in a nail-biter, 31-28. They will be led this season by senior running back Durell Preston (837 yards rushing, 16 TDs); senior quarterback Brenton James (2,780 yards passing, 36 TDs); junior linebacker Mason Beane (142 tackles, eight sacks); and junior cornerback Reshad Medlock (65 tackles, two interceptions).

St. Augustine quarterback Brenton James (2) passes under pressure by Ed White Commanders' Mark Shiloh (11) in the third quarter of their Class 4A playoff game last fall. St. Augustine defeated Ed White 44-12. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Download the SBLive App

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962