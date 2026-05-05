2026 Maryland (MPSSAA) High School Softball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules

The 2026 Maryland high school softball playoffs begin on Thursday, May 7th, with the MPSSAA first round.

High School on SI has brackets for classes 4A through 1A in the MPSSAA high school softball playoffs. The State Tournament games begin on March 15th/16th.

2026 Maryland High School Softball Playoff Brackets, Schedules, and Scores (MPSSAA)

CLASS 4A

Round 1

North County (Bye)

Mervo vs. Severn Run

Western-B (Bye)

Glen Burnie (Bye)

Broadneck (Bye)

Crofton vs. North Point

Bowie (Bye)

Leonardtown vs. Annapolis

Dulaney (Bye)

Perry Hall vs. Dundalk

Kenwood (Bye)

Parkville (Bye)

Richard Montgomery (Bye)

Einstein vs. Kennedy

Wheaton (Bye)

Blake vs. Springbrook

Eleanor Roosevelt (Bye)

Northwestern vs. Paint Branch

Laurel (Bye)

Blair vs. High Point

C.H. Flowers (Bye)

Parkdale vs. Suitland

DuVal (Bye)

Wise (Bye)

Clarksburg (Bye)

South Hagerstown vs. Gov. Thomas Johnson

Urbana (Bye)

Northwest vs. Seneca Valley

Quince Orchard (Bye)

Whitman vs. Winston Churchill

Walter Johnson (Bye)

Bethesda-Chevy Chase vs. Gaithersburg

CLASS 3A

Round 1

Northeast-AA (Bye)

City College vs. Patterson

Poly (Bye)

Chesapeake-AA vs. Digital Harbor

Arundel (Bye)

Bennett vs. South River

Decatur (Bye)

Severna Park vs. Old Mill

Towson (Bye)

Edgewood vs. Aberdeen

Milford Mill Academy (Bye)

Patapsco (Bye)

Howard (Bye)

Catonsville (Bye)

Marriotts Ridge (Bye)

Centennial (Bye)

Sherwood (Bye)

Guilford Park vs. Reservoir

Atholton (Bye)

Largo vs. Oakland Mills

Chopticon (Bye)

Great Mills (Bye)

Northern-C (Bye)

Oxon Hill (Bye)

Linganore (Bye)

North Hagerstown vs. Tuscarora

Oakdale (Bye)

Westminster vs. Frederick

Damascus (Bye)

Rockville vs. Northwood

Magruder (Bye)

Wootton vs. Watkins Mill

CLASS 2A

Round 1

Bel Air (Bye)

North Harford vs. Rising Sun

North East-C (Bye)

C. Milton Wright vs. Elkton

Easton (Bye)

Parkside vs. Kent Island

North Caroline (Bye)

Queen Anne's vs. Wicomico

Manchester Valley (Bye)

No 4 or 5 Seed

Hereford (Bye)

Winters MIll (Bye)

Dunbar (Bye)

Eastern Tech vs. Car Vo-Tech

Sparrows Point (Bye)

Chesapeake-B (Bye)

Surrattsville (Bye)

Gwynn Park (Bye)

Douglass-PG (Bye)

Crossland (Bye)

Huntingtown (Bye)

McDonough vs. Thomas Stone

Calvert (Bye)

La Plata vs. Westlake

Glenelg (Bye)

Century vs. Poolesville

Middletown (Bye)

Walkersville vs. Williamsport

Mount Hebron (Bye)

Long Reach vs. Wilde Lake

Southern-AA (Bye)

River Hill vs. Hammond

CLASS 1A

Round 1

North Dorchester (Bye)

St. Michael's vs. Perryville

Bohemia Manor (Bye)

Colonel Richardson vs. Kent County

Mardela (Bye)

Snow Hill vs. Cambridge-South Dorchester

Pocomoke (Bye)

Crisfield (Bye)

Fallston (Bye)

Harford Tech vs. Loch Raven

Patterson Mill (Bye)

Havre de Grace vs. Joppatowne

South Carroll (Bye)

Carver A&T vs. Western Tech

Liberty (Bye)

Pikesville (Bye)

Southwestern (Bye)

No 4 or 5 Seed

Coppin Academy (Bye)

No 3 or 6 Seed

CMIT-North (Bye)

International HS at Largo (Bye)

Patuxent (Bye)

Lackey (Bye)

Allegany (Bye)

Mountain Ridge vs. Hancock

Northern-G (Bye)

Fort Hill vs. Southern-G

Boonsboro (Bye)

Smithsburg vs. Francis Scott Key

Catoctin (Bye)

Brunswick vs. Clear Spring

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