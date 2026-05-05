2026 Maryland (MPSSAA) High School Softball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules
The 2026 Maryland high school softball playoffs begin on Thursday, May 7th, with the MPSSAA first round.
High School on SI has brackets for classes 4A through 1A in the MPSSAA high school softball playoffs. The State Tournament games begin on March 15th/16th.
2026 Maryland High School Softball Playoff Brackets, Schedules, and Scores (MPSSAA)
CLASS 4A
Round 1
North County (Bye)
Mervo vs. Severn Run
Western-B (Bye)
Glen Burnie (Bye)
Broadneck (Bye)
Crofton vs. North Point
Bowie (Bye)
Leonardtown vs. Annapolis
Dulaney (Bye)
Perry Hall vs. Dundalk
Kenwood (Bye)
Parkville (Bye)
Richard Montgomery (Bye)
Einstein vs. Kennedy
Wheaton (Bye)
Blake vs. Springbrook
Eleanor Roosevelt (Bye)
Northwestern vs. Paint Branch
Laurel (Bye)
Blair vs. High Point
C.H. Flowers (Bye)
Parkdale vs. Suitland
DuVal (Bye)
Wise (Bye)
Clarksburg (Bye)
South Hagerstown vs. Gov. Thomas Johnson
Urbana (Bye)
Northwest vs. Seneca Valley
Quince Orchard (Bye)
Whitman vs. Winston Churchill
Walter Johnson (Bye)
Bethesda-Chevy Chase vs. Gaithersburg
CLASS 3A
Round 1
Northeast-AA (Bye)
City College vs. Patterson
Poly (Bye)
Chesapeake-AA vs. Digital Harbor
Arundel (Bye)
Bennett vs. South River
Decatur (Bye)
Severna Park vs. Old Mill
Towson (Bye)
Edgewood vs. Aberdeen
Milford Mill Academy (Bye)
Patapsco (Bye)
Howard (Bye)
Catonsville (Bye)
Marriotts Ridge (Bye)
Centennial (Bye)
Sherwood (Bye)
Guilford Park vs. Reservoir
Atholton (Bye)
Largo vs. Oakland Mills
Chopticon (Bye)
Great Mills (Bye)
Northern-C (Bye)
Oxon Hill (Bye)
Linganore (Bye)
North Hagerstown vs. Tuscarora
Oakdale (Bye)
Westminster vs. Frederick
Damascus (Bye)
Rockville vs. Northwood
Magruder (Bye)
Wootton vs. Watkins Mill
CLASS 2A
Round 1
Bel Air (Bye)
North Harford vs. Rising Sun
North East-C (Bye)
C. Milton Wright vs. Elkton
Easton (Bye)
Parkside vs. Kent Island
North Caroline (Bye)
Queen Anne's vs. Wicomico
Manchester Valley (Bye)
No 4 or 5 Seed
Hereford (Bye)
Winters MIll (Bye)
Dunbar (Bye)
Eastern Tech vs. Car Vo-Tech
Sparrows Point (Bye)
Chesapeake-B (Bye)
Surrattsville (Bye)
Gwynn Park (Bye)
Douglass-PG (Bye)
Crossland (Bye)
Huntingtown (Bye)
McDonough vs. Thomas Stone
Calvert (Bye)
La Plata vs. Westlake
Glenelg (Bye)
Century vs. Poolesville
Middletown (Bye)
Walkersville vs. Williamsport
Mount Hebron (Bye)
Long Reach vs. Wilde Lake
Southern-AA (Bye)
River Hill vs. Hammond
CLASS 1A
Round 1
North Dorchester (Bye)
St. Michael's vs. Perryville
Bohemia Manor (Bye)
Colonel Richardson vs. Kent County
Mardela (Bye)
Snow Hill vs. Cambridge-South Dorchester
Pocomoke (Bye)
Crisfield (Bye)
Fallston (Bye)
Harford Tech vs. Loch Raven
Patterson Mill (Bye)
Havre de Grace vs. Joppatowne
South Carroll (Bye)
Carver A&T vs. Western Tech
Liberty (Bye)
Pikesville (Bye)
Southwestern (Bye)
No 4 or 5 Seed
Coppin Academy (Bye)
No 3 or 6 Seed
CMIT-North (Bye)
International HS at Largo (Bye)
Patuxent (Bye)
Lackey (Bye)
Allegany (Bye)
Mountain Ridge vs. Hancock
Northern-G (Bye)
Fort Hill vs. Southern-G
Boonsboro (Bye)
Smithsburg vs. Francis Scott Key
Catoctin (Bye)
Brunswick vs. Clear Spring
More Coverage from High School On SI
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.