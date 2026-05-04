Vote: Who is the Maryland High School Softball Player of the Week - May 4, 2026

We're now in the month of May, and high school softball playoffs will soon begin. Once again, it's time to answer the question: Who was the Maryland Softball Player of the Week?

We looked at multiple counties and nominated 16 athletes for games played from April 27-May 3.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Hannah Wiseman of Holton-Arms School.

We ask you to check out this week's nominees below.

Voting ends Sunday, May 10, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are the nominees.

Addie Harding, Quince Orchard

Harding, a previous nominee, pitched a five-inning no-hitter with 12 strikeouts in Quince Orchard's 20-0 shutout victory over Gaithersburg.

Janae Fouts, Quince Orchard

Fouts, a senior, tossed 11 strikeouts in six innings, and went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI in the Cougars' 10-0 shutout win over Wheaton.

Katelynn Doyle, Damascus

Doyle, a sophomore, went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with five RBIs, and a home run in Damascus' 11-3 victory over Walter Johnson.

Jordyn Sneathen, Allegany

Sneathen tossed a six-inning no-hitter and struck out 14 batters in Allegany's 10-0 win over Digital Harbor.

Sierra Gaither, Edgewood

Gaither contributed to Edgewood's dominant 32-6 win with five RBIs, a triple, and four runs on 2-for-2 batting. She also went 3-for-3 with five RBIs, a double, a triple, a home run, and four runs in the Rams' 29-3 victory over Joppatowne.

Rylan Crisafulli, Broadneck

Crisafulli stepped up once again with 16 strikeouts in seven innings to lead Broadneck to a 3-0 shutout victory over Crofton. She was also perfect through three innings with eight strikeouts in the Bruins' 15-1 blowout win over Annapolis.

Sara Marcou, Whitman

Marcou went 3-for-3 with five RBIs, three doubles, and four runs in Whitman's 31-21 slugfest victory over Seneca Valley.

Brooke Doukouris, Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Doukouris, a junior, went an impressive 4-for-4 with five RBIs, two doubles, and two runs in Bethesda-Chevy Chase's 12-2 win over Magruder.

Jacqueline Le, Churchill

Le, a senior, went 3-for-5 with five RBIs, a double, three runs, and five stolen bases in Churchill's 14-10 victory over Blake.

Erin Martin, Mount Carmel

Martin was impressive in the circle for three games, where she tossed a total of 33 strikeouts in 17 innings, including 13 against St. Paul's Girls and 11 vs. Friends. In Mount Carmel's 15-0 shutout win over Beth Tfiiloh, the junior registered nine strikeouts and only two hits in five innings.

Allie Roberts, Sparrows Point

Roberts, a senior, went 3-for-4 with six RBIs, a double, and three runs in Sparrows Point's 21-7 victory over Eastern Tech.

Amanda Redmiles, Patterson Mill

Redmiles continus to impress as she pitched a five-inning complete-game shutout with 11 strikeouts in Patterson Mill's 11-0 victory over Aberdeen.

Ashlie McMillan, North Harford

McMillan went off for seven RBIs, a home run, a double, and two runs on 4-for-5 batting in North Harford's dominant 23-2 win over Joppatowne.

Kaia Gross, Catonsville

Gross, a senior, went 3-for-4 with six RBIs, a double, and four runs in Catonsville's 29-5 blowout victory over Lansdowne.

Makayla Maloney, Hammond

Maloney, a sophomore, tossed 14 strikeouts in a five-inning complete-game shutout to lead Hammond to an 18-0 win over Oakland Mills.

Madison Carl, Perry Hall

Carl, a senior and Randolph-Macon commit, went 4-for-5 with five RBIs, a double, and two runs in Perry Hall's 14-3 victory over Dundalk.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.