2026 Maryland (MPSSAA) High School Baseball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules

The 2026 Maryland high school baseball state playoffs begin on Thursday, May 7th, with the MPSSAA first round.

High School on SI has brackets for classes 4A through 1A in the MPSSAA high school baseball playoffs.

The state tournaments begin on Friday, May 15th.

2026 Maryland High School Baseball Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (MPSSAA)

CLASS 4A

Round 1

Severna Park (Bye)

North County vs. Meade

Glen Burnie (Bye)

Severn Run (Bye)

Crofton (Bye)

Leonardtown vs. North Point

Bowie (Bye)

Broadneck vs. Annapolis

Parkville (Bye)

Perry Hall vs. Kenwood

Dundalk (Bye)

Dulaney vs. Woodlawn

Blake (Bye)

Richard Montgomery vs. Einstein

Springbrook (Bye)

Wheaton vs. Kennedy

High Point (Bye)

Laurel vs. Paint Branch

Eleanor Roosevelt (Bye)

Blair vs. Northwestern

Parkdale (Bye)

C.H. Flowers vs. Suitland

DuVal (Bye)

Wise vs. Bladensburg

Urbana (Bye)

South Hagerstown vs. Gov. Thomas Johnson

Northwest (Bye)

Clarksburg vs. Seneca Valley

Walter Johnson (Bye)

Bethesda-Chevy Chase vs. Winston Churchill

Whitman (Bye)

Quince Orchard vs. Gaithersburg

CLASS 3A

Round 1

City College (Bye)

Poly vs. Northeast-AA

Chesapeake-AA (Bye)

Patterson vs. Digital Harbor

Decatur (Bye)

Bennett vs. South River

Arundel (Bye)

Northern-C vs. Old Mill

Patapsco (Bye)

Aberdeen vs. Edgewood

Overlea (Bye)

Towson (Bye)

Franklin (Bye)

Catonsville vs. Marriotts Ridge

Centennial (Bye)

New Town vs. Howard

Sherwood (Bye)

Mount Hebron vs. Guilford Park

Reservoir (Bye)

Atholton vs. Oakland Mills

Chopticon (Bye)

St. Charles vs. Great Mills

Oxon Hill (Bye)

Largo (Bye)

Oakdale (Bye)

North Hagerstown vs. Tuscarora

Linganore (Bye)

Westminster vs. Frederick

Damascus (Bye)

Rockville vs. Northwood

Magruder (Bye)

Wootton (Bye)

CLASS 2A

Round 1

North Harford (Bye)

Bel Air vs. Rising Sun

North East-C (Bye)

C. Milton Wright vs. Elkton

Parkside (Bye)

Queen Anne's vs. Easton

Kent Island (Bye)

North Caroline vs. Wicomico

Hereford (Bye)

Owings Mills vs. Lansdowne

Manchester Valley (Bye)

Randallstown (Bye)

Dunbar (Bye)

Forest Park vs. Sparrows Point

Fallston (Bye)

Eastern Tech vs. Chesapeake-B

Douglass-PG (Bye)

Fairmont Heights vs. Crossland

Gwynn Park (Bye)

Friendly (Bye)

La Plata (Bye)

Calvert vs. Westlake

Huntingtown (Bye)

McDonough (Bye)

Middletown (Bye)

Walkersville vs. Winters Mill

Century (Bye)

Poolesville vs. Williamsport

Glenelg (Bye)

Southern-AA vs. Wilde Lake

Long Reach (Bye)

River Hill vs. Hammond

CLASS 1A

Round 1

St. Michael's (Bye)

Bohemia Manor vs. North Dorchester

Colonel Richardson (Bye)

Perryville vs. Kent County

Mardela (Bye)

Cambridge-South Dorchester vs. Washington

Snow Hill (Bye)

Crisfield vs. Pocomoke

Patterson Mill (Bye)

Havre de Grace vs. Loch Raven

Carver A&T (Bye)

Harford Tech vs. Joppatowne

Liberty (Bye)

South Carroll vs. National Academy Foundation (NAF)

ACCE (Bye)

Lake Clifton (Bye)

Douglass-B (Bye)

Western Tech vs. Pikesville

Edmondson-Westside vs. Coppin Academy

CMIT-North vs. Green Street Academy

Patuxent (Bye)

No 4 or 5 Seed

CMIT-South (Bye)

Lackey (Bye)

Northern-G (Bye)

Southern-G vs. Mountain Ridge

Allegany (Bye)

Fort Hill vs. Hancock

Clear Springs (Bye)

Boonsboro vs. Catoctin

Brunswick (Bye)

Smithsburg vs. Francis Scott Key

More Coverage from High School On SI