2026 Maryland (MPSSAA) High School Baseball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules
The 2026 Maryland high school baseball state playoffs begin on Thursday, May 7th, with the MPSSAA first round.
High School on SI has brackets for classes 4A through 1A in the MPSSAA high school baseball playoffs.
The state tournaments begin on Friday, May 15th.
2026 Maryland High School Baseball Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (MPSSAA)
CLASS 4A
Round 1
Severna Park (Bye)
North County vs. Meade
Glen Burnie (Bye)
Severn Run (Bye)
Crofton (Bye)
Leonardtown vs. North Point
Bowie (Bye)
Broadneck vs. Annapolis
Parkville (Bye)
Perry Hall vs. Kenwood
Dundalk (Bye)
Dulaney vs. Woodlawn
Blake (Bye)
Richard Montgomery vs. Einstein
Springbrook (Bye)
Wheaton vs. Kennedy
High Point (Bye)
Laurel vs. Paint Branch
Eleanor Roosevelt (Bye)
Blair vs. Northwestern
Parkdale (Bye)
C.H. Flowers vs. Suitland
DuVal (Bye)
Wise vs. Bladensburg
Urbana (Bye)
South Hagerstown vs. Gov. Thomas Johnson
Northwest (Bye)
Clarksburg vs. Seneca Valley
Walter Johnson (Bye)
Bethesda-Chevy Chase vs. Winston Churchill
Whitman (Bye)
Quince Orchard vs. Gaithersburg
CLASS 3A
Round 1
City College (Bye)
Poly vs. Northeast-AA
Chesapeake-AA (Bye)
Patterson vs. Digital Harbor
Decatur (Bye)
Bennett vs. South River
Arundel (Bye)
Northern-C vs. Old Mill
Patapsco (Bye)
Aberdeen vs. Edgewood
Overlea (Bye)
Towson (Bye)
Franklin (Bye)
Catonsville vs. Marriotts Ridge
Centennial (Bye)
New Town vs. Howard
Sherwood (Bye)
Mount Hebron vs. Guilford Park
Reservoir (Bye)
Atholton vs. Oakland Mills
Chopticon (Bye)
St. Charles vs. Great Mills
Oxon Hill (Bye)
Largo (Bye)
Oakdale (Bye)
North Hagerstown vs. Tuscarora
Linganore (Bye)
Westminster vs. Frederick
Damascus (Bye)
Rockville vs. Northwood
Magruder (Bye)
Wootton (Bye)
CLASS 2A
Round 1
North Harford (Bye)
Bel Air vs. Rising Sun
North East-C (Bye)
C. Milton Wright vs. Elkton
Parkside (Bye)
Queen Anne's vs. Easton
Kent Island (Bye)
North Caroline vs. Wicomico
Hereford (Bye)
Owings Mills vs. Lansdowne
Manchester Valley (Bye)
Randallstown (Bye)
Dunbar (Bye)
Forest Park vs. Sparrows Point
Fallston (Bye)
Eastern Tech vs. Chesapeake-B
Douglass-PG (Bye)
Fairmont Heights vs. Crossland
Gwynn Park (Bye)
Friendly (Bye)
La Plata (Bye)
Calvert vs. Westlake
Huntingtown (Bye)
McDonough (Bye)
Middletown (Bye)
Walkersville vs. Winters Mill
Century (Bye)
Poolesville vs. Williamsport
Glenelg (Bye)
Southern-AA vs. Wilde Lake
Long Reach (Bye)
River Hill vs. Hammond
CLASS 1A
Round 1
St. Michael's (Bye)
Bohemia Manor vs. North Dorchester
Colonel Richardson (Bye)
Perryville vs. Kent County
Mardela (Bye)
Cambridge-South Dorchester vs. Washington
Snow Hill (Bye)
Crisfield vs. Pocomoke
Patterson Mill (Bye)
Havre de Grace vs. Loch Raven
Carver A&T (Bye)
Harford Tech vs. Joppatowne
Liberty (Bye)
South Carroll vs. National Academy Foundation (NAF)
ACCE (Bye)
Lake Clifton (Bye)
Douglass-B (Bye)
Western Tech vs. Pikesville
Edmondson-Westside vs. Coppin Academy
CMIT-North vs. Green Street Academy
Patuxent (Bye)
No 4 or 5 Seed
CMIT-South (Bye)
Lackey (Bye)
Northern-G (Bye)
Southern-G vs. Mountain Ridge
Allegany (Bye)
Fort Hill vs. Hancock
Clear Springs (Bye)
Boonsboro vs. Catoctin
Brunswick (Bye)
Smithsburg vs. Francis Scott Key
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Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.